Rep. Ayanna Pressley Tells Iowa Governor Her State Is Too White

We'll admit we don't know the context of this hearing or which Republican suggested that Iowa should be a model for the nation. Someone did, though, and that led to a grilling of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds by Rep. Ayanna Pressley, who noted that Iowa is 90 percent white and only 4.5 percent black. "So when Republicans suggest Iowa should be a national model, they're advocating for a government that doesn't reflect our country," she concluded, obviously suggesting that Republicans want a government that's 90 percent white.

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley goes on a racist rant about Iowa being too white pic.twitter.com/m4gPEmzxsI — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 6, 2025

!! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 6, 2025

What does she want Iowa to do?

She can’t accept Americans as they are? — Marla Hohner (@marlahohner) February 6, 2025

Is there something wrong with Iowa? Blacks are welcome to move there anytime if we have to mirror national demographics. How are the 4.5 percent of blacks in Iowa being treated? Should the government relocate blacks to Iowa from Chicago, which is 30 percent black, to better mirror the national demographic makeup?

Ayanna Pressley apparently wants to know why we aren’t forcibly rehoming black people into Iowa so that it reflects the national average population distribution. — Bojac (@HeartlessBojac) February 6, 2025

How do you make it less white? — Dunkie (@DunkieX) February 6, 2025

It’s Iowa…. black people probably couldn’t care less about living in Iowa. No offense but I don’t know anyone who dreams of moving to Iowa. — Gwen (@Gwen28301768534) February 6, 2025

Racism shows itself in all forms! — Stuart Baker (@StuartBaker33) February 6, 2025

Good grief... What point is she trying to make? — Ben Taylor (@RunningBearTx) February 6, 2025

That Republicans are racist. The same point she's always trying to make.

What does "too white" mean? What is the correct amount of white? What does she propose is done about this? — Jolly Roger (@dontcallmeraylo) February 6, 2025

She's not even correct on the facts. Iowa is only about 83% White.



But facts don't matter to racists like Pressley. — Jeremy Carl (@realJeremyCarl) February 6, 2025

If Iowa was 100% black, Pressley would never complain that it "doesn't look like the rest of the country"



They don't care about "diversity", they just don't like white people — Nate Hochman (@njhochman) February 6, 2025

She should do more of this. It really worked out well for them last November. — Manderz65 (@haolegirl1965) February 6, 2025

I am failing to understand her point beyond the obvious racism - is that really where we are now? — MayoMonkey 🐰 (@MayoMonkeyredux) February 6, 2025

No matter how often she beclowns herself in public, she's gotta keep that race grievance hustle alive! It's her only real talent after all. — Burrito Queen (@Burrito_Queen7) February 6, 2025

Her point is obvious: Republicans are racist because they want America to be as white as Iowa. We'd like to hear from whatever Republican suggested Iowa be a model for the country and get his input.

