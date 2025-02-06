Rep. Ayanna Pressley Tells Iowa Governor Her State Is Too White

Michigan Rep Opts for ‘Voluntary Sterilization’ in ‘Donald Trump’s America’
Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on February 06, 2025
Twitter

We'll admit we don't know the context of this hearing or which Republican suggested that Iowa should be a model for the nation. Someone did, though, and that led to a grilling of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds by Rep. Ayanna Pressley, who noted that Iowa is 90 percent white and only 4.5 percent black. "So when Republicans suggest Iowa should be a national model, they're advocating for a government that doesn't reflect our country," she concluded, obviously suggesting that Republicans want a government that's 90 percent white. 

Is there something wrong with Iowa? Blacks are welcome to move there anytime if we have to mirror national demographics. How are the 4.5 percent of blacks in Iowa being treated? Should the government relocate blacks to Iowa from Chicago, which is 30 percent black, to better mirror the national demographic makeup?

That Republicans are racist. The same point she's always trying to make.

Her point is obvious: Republicans are racist because they want America to be as white as Iowa. We'd like to hear from whatever Republican suggested Iowa be a model for the country and get his input.

Tags: IOWA RACISM REPUBLICANS WHITE AYANNA PRESSLEY

