Eric Swalwell Gets BODY SLAMMED for Claiming Linda McMahon Will Make College Unaffordable

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on March 22, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Eric Swalwell is one of the dimmest bulbs in Congress, which is saying something. When he's not recording weird, profanity-laced videos about Elon Musk or being a sleazy drunk, he finally takes the time to realize grocery prices are high.

Now he's trying to score more political points against Secretary of Education Linda McMahon, who has been charged with seeing the closure of the Department of Education:

Has Swalwell not been paying attention? We just had a president who unilaterally (and in defiance of SCOTUS) forgave student loans because paying them back was too much for some Americans.

Where's that affordable education, Eric?

Yes, he is.

He sure does.

He thinks it's fine.

Swalwell cannot explain this.

Be still our hearts. PolitiFact actually rated a Republican true!

This writer wishes Walker were still her governor.

The past? He's living in an alternate reality.

He has no clue how higher ed works.

The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different outcomes.

We know a lot of people who either worked their way through technical college or state schools to pay tuition out-of-pocket, or didn't go to college at all.

It's not affordable now, and we're not sure why Swalwell thinks it is.

