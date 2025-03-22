Eric Swalwell Gets BODY SLAMMED for Claiming Linda McMahon Will Make College Unaffordable

Eric Swalwell is one of the dimmest bulbs in Congress, which is saying something. When he's not recording weird, profanity-laced videos about Elon Musk or being a sleazy drunk, he finally takes the time to realize grocery prices are high.

Now he's trying to score more political points against Secretary of Education Linda McMahon, who has been charged with seeing the closure of the Department of Education:

Education Secretary @EDSecMcMahon just delivered a WWE-style smackdown to you and your kids' dreams of affordable college. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) March 21, 2025

Has Swalwell not been paying attention? We just had a president who unilaterally (and in defiance of SCOTUS) forgave student loans because paying them back was too much for some Americans.

Where's that affordable education, Eric?

You really are the dumbest member of congress pic.twitter.com/AOLimTwXBT — Sir Chugs (@vitale1776) March 21, 2025

Yes, he is.

I think you've got that backwards... pic.twitter.com/fjRFS3aaxu — King Bawk Bawk 🐔 (@KingBawkBawk) March 22, 2025

He sure does.

How do you think that system is doing right now, Eric? — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) March 21, 2025

He thinks it's fine.

@RepSwalwell Can you explain this? If what you say is true, then explain how, otherwise you are a liar pic.twitter.com/gXez7QMDgm — Meme The Human (@MemeTheHuman) March 22, 2025

Swalwell cannot explain this.

Be still our hearts. PolitiFact actually rated a Republican true!

College tuition went up about four times the rate of inflation since they created the U.S. Department of Education. Greedy administrators and massive growth in administrative costs - including DEI - are driving higher tuition costs. We should hold them accountable. https://t.co/TT5RGnozhy pic.twitter.com/RcT5gFcHu1 — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) March 21, 2025

This writer wishes Walker were still her governor.

The reason that there's ~$1.77 in student debt is because college has been unaffordable for years.

Fartwell is living in the past. https://t.co/0qvV6yauQ8 — Jurasskick (@jurasskick) March 22, 2025

The past? He's living in an alternate reality.

Say "I don't know how higher ed works" without saying it.... https://t.co/DE2bRcncGH — Trent England (@trentengland) March 21, 2025

He has no clue how higher ed works.

Quite the story on how affordable college education has been. Democrats have no idea how the world works. They think the solution to everything is spend, spend, spend tax dollars. Objectively proven this has NOT worked. https://t.co/Y8wMeAUrjn pic.twitter.com/NXU1PP2QYI — TexasRepublik (@texasrepublik) March 21, 2025

The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different outcomes.

When were colleges affordable to begin with? If college was affordable, why did we go through a whole fiasco with student loan forgiveness? There's a reason I chose to work right after high school instead of pursuing more school.



Those born without a silver spoon cant afford it. https://t.co/pOdZYfdb7X — Tim (@Quartz_Fox) March 22, 2025

We know a lot of people who either worked their way through technical college or state schools to pay tuition out-of-pocket, or didn't go to college at all.

It's not affordable now, and we're not sure why Swalwell thinks it is.