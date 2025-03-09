Cell Phoning It In: A Cussing Eric Swalwell Releases Tired ‘President Musk is a Weirdo’ Video

There appears to be no end to the cringe videos coming from the Democrat Party. We swear there must be a contest to see who can create the weirdest, out-of-touch video. Saturday night Democrat Representative Eric Swalwell decided to log his entry. His video goes after Elon Musk who he claims is not only weird but also the actual President of the United States. The video also extends the trend of Dems using profanity in their videos.

Have a look. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

More cringe: Swalwell calls Elon a “total weirdo.”



At this point I’m starting to believe the Democrat social media strategists are Republican plants.pic.twitter.com/B8i6zck9GV — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 9, 2025

Didn’t they already try the weirdo thing? Yawn — Vida R. (@Vidaliscious) March 9, 2025

The sudden increase in swearing confuses me. I think they think it's going to help them get more Gen Zer's...🤦🏼‍♀️ — 𝐉𝐨𝐬𝐡𝐮𝐚 𝐒. 𝐈𝐥𝐢𝐚 (@joshuasilia) March 9, 2025

Cussing seems obligatory in these videos now. We’re also not surprised to see Dem recycling old, failed labels like ‘weird’ and ‘weirdo.’

The Dems are getting repetitious since they have no leader guiding them and no new ideas.

Although the Democrat party is extremely good at walking lockstep in everything they do, they have no face of the party.



Nancy and Chuck are pretty much irrelevant, and they were unable to reign in the progressives. Since America rejected their policies, they haven't a clue. — Ryan Jacobsen (@Dndbreakfast) March 9, 2025

Democrats have gone full Hindenburg — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 9, 2025

Oh the humanity, indeed 😂 — Ryan Jacobsen (@Dndbreakfast) March 9, 2025

Yep, the Dem Party is crashing and burning before our eyes.

It’s shocking how bad the Dems are at using social media. Commenters see it.

They are the worst I’ve ever seen at social media.



Everything they do is lame, unoriginal and boring. — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) March 9, 2025

It’s insanely bad. Repeatedly. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 9, 2025

The "choose your fighter" video might be the worst video I have ever seen — Jeremy Matthews (@Sarcasm_Sells) March 9, 2025

We covered the ‘Choose your fighter’ video here.

The Dems seem convinced that they can drive a wedge between President Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

They’re just trying to create discord between Trump and Elon. They think Trumps’ ego will be crushed if they keep calling Elon the president. But Trump is so far beyond all that so their tactics are futile. They have nothing. — Doug Pyle (@DougPyle) March 9, 2025

They’ve been doing this for weeks. It’s just laughable. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 9, 2025

They keep failing, too. The Democrats keep returning to the ‘President Musk’ narrative even though it’s not true and President Donald Trump is unphased by it. We expect them to keep doing it even though it is 100% ineffective. The cringe must continue, after all.