Cell Phoning It In: A Cussing Eric Swalwell Releases Tired ‘President Musk is a Weirdo’ Video

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  3:53 AM on March 09, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

There appears to be no end to the cringe videos coming from the Democrat Party. We swear there must be a contest to see who can create the weirdest, out-of-touch video. Saturday night Democrat Representative Eric Swalwell decided to log his entry. His video goes after Elon Musk who he claims is not only weird but also the actual President of the United States. The video also extends the trend of Dems using profanity in their videos.

Have a look. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

Cussing seems obligatory in these videos now. We’re also not surprised to see Dem recycling old, failed labels like ‘weird’ and ‘weirdo.’

The Dems are getting repetitious since they have no leader guiding them and no new ideas. 

Yep, the Dem Party is crashing and burning before our eyes.

It’s shocking how bad the Dems are at using social media. Commenters see it.

We covered the ‘Choose your fighter’ video here.

The Dems seem convinced that they can drive a wedge between President Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

They keep failing, too. The Democrats keep returning to the ‘President Musk’ narrative even though it’s not true and President Donald Trump is unphased by it. We expect them to keep doing it even though it is 100% ineffective. The cringe must continue, after all.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP ELON MUSK ERIC SWALWELL FAIL SPEECH STATE OF THE UNION ADDRESS

