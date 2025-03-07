Dem Rep. Eric Swalwell Has Apparently Gone to a Grocery Store for the First Time in Years

Before the November election we were all told that Biden and the Democrats were bringing prices down, which came a little while after they tried to blame inflation on "Putin's price hikes" and corporate greed.

Biden, and then Harris, claimed their agenda rescued the economy and was making things Americans buy more affordable. Then, at 12:01 p.m. on January 20th, everything suddenly was way more expensive, and that was of course because of the new president.

The below post from Rep. Eric Swalwell is laughable on two levels: First, did these people ever ask if Biden went to a grocery store? Also we're supposed to believe Trump caused all this in six weeks. Oh, and it's likely that Swalwell's grocery store story didn't really happen:

Instead of being on the golf course, Trump should be in a grocery store. I was in one last week. You ever see a woman - looked like a mom from her grocery cart - pick something off the shelf, look at the price, and put it back? Is there anything more heartbreaking? — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) March 7, 2025

Let's get Swalwell's "is there anything more heartbreaking" question out of the way first:

“Is there anything more heartbreaking?” Yes, Democrats not standing for a 13-year old kid with brain cancer or Laken Riley’s mom. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) March 7, 2025

Yeah, that was pitiful.

Do the Dems realize what they're admitting when they complain that Trump hasn't cleaned up Biden's messes fast enough? We never heard stories from them like that until this year.

First time in a grocery store in 4 years? pic.twitter.com/AJ91rMIyYm — Storm (@stormrobinson) March 7, 2025

Where tf was this insufferable, disingenuous, pandering jackass over the last 2 years? 🖕🏻 https://t.co/AgaDFIwN1J — Bruce Sellers 🍊 (@besellers) March 7, 2025

He was one of the people telling us that Biden was fine and costs were coming down because of the Democrats.