Kamala Harris, Failure’s Favorite Ghoul, Looms Over California’s Governorship With a Decis...
Nothing to See Here ... Just Bill Nye the Science Guy Turning Into...
UNBELIEVABLE: Payton McNabb's Sorority Expelled HER for 'Bullying' and 'Prejudicial Conduc...
Alexander Vindman's Dumber Brother Calls Trump's First 45 Days In Office the WORST...
Congress Unraveled: Politico Dives Into the Capitol Cesspool, Finds Caffeine, Senility, an...
Trump Strips Russia Hoax Law Firm of Security Clearance and Power-Hungry Creeps Cry...
VIP
Democrat Fall-Out OFF THE CHARTS After Gavin Newsom Says Men Don't Belong in...
Here's a Parade of Dems Saying Only a Border Bill Could Stop Illegal...
MOCK-FEST! MA Democrat Claims MAGA Is TOO DUMB to Question Politicians Who Went...
Racist Lefty Shares Pic of Oranges on the Ground Because 'Fascist Trump' Sent...
Trump Supporters DRAG Derpy Pollster Who TOTALLY Blew 2024 Election Claiming THEY Now...
Every. Single. TIME! Rashida Tlaib's Scribbled Lecture to Trump About Paying Taxes Just...
Scott Jennings Shuts DOWN Lefty Defending Cringe Democrats 'Fight' Video By Offering Them...
The Plot Thickens! New York Times Reports Corrupt Lefty Fundraising Org ActBlue Is...

Dem Rep. Eric Swalwell Has Apparently Gone to a Grocery Store for the First Time in Years

Doug P.  |  4:10 PM on March 07, 2025
Twitter

Before the November election we were all told that Biden and the Democrats were bringing prices down, which came a little while after they tried to blame inflation on "Putin's price hikes" and corporate greed.

Advertisement

Biden, and then Harris, claimed their agenda rescued the economy and was making things Americans buy more affordable. Then, at 12:01 p.m. on January 20th, everything suddenly was way more expensive, and that was of course because of the new president.

The below post from Rep. Eric Swalwell is laughable on two levels: First, did these people ever ask if Biden went to a grocery store? Also we're supposed to believe Trump caused all this in six weeks. Oh, and it's likely that Swalwell's grocery store story didn't really happen: 

Let's get Swalwell's "is there anything more heartbreaking" question out of the way first:

Recommended

UNBELIEVABLE: Payton McNabb's Sorority Expelled HER for 'Bullying' and 'Prejudicial Conduct'
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Yeah, that was pitiful. 

Do the Dems realize what they're admitting when they complain that Trump hasn't cleaned up Biden's messes fast enough? We never heard stories from them like that until this year.

He was one of the people telling us that Biden was fine and costs were coming down because of the Democrats. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

UNBELIEVABLE: Payton McNabb's Sorority Expelled HER for 'Bullying' and 'Prejudicial Conduct'
Grateful Calvin
Nothing to See Here ... Just Bill Nye the Science Guy Turning Into Bill Nye the Nazi Guy (Watch)
Sam J.
MOCK-FEST! MA Democrat Claims MAGA Is TOO DUMB to Question Politicians Who Went to Harvard and ROFL
Sam J.
Trump Strips Russia Hoax Law Firm of Security Clearance and Power-Hungry Creeps Cry Foul
justmindy
Congress Unraveled: Politico Dives Into the Capitol Cesspool, Finds Caffeine, Senility, and Shopping
justmindy
We. Love. HIM! Since JD Vance HIMSELF Finds Them Hilarious, Here ARE the Best of the BEST JD Vance Memes
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
UNBELIEVABLE: Payton McNabb's Sorority Expelled HER for 'Bullying' and 'Prejudicial Conduct' Grateful Calvin
Advertisement