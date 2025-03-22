Donald Trump Endorses Brad Schimel in WI Supreme Court Race, Warns Crawford Will 'Destroy' the State

Wisconsin has a big state supreme court election coming up on April 1, one that has both statewide and national implications. Conservative Brad Schimel is running against radical Leftist Susan Crawford, and this writer has told you about the race here, here, and here.

Advertisement

Just the other day, someone asked this writer if President Trump had endorsed Schimel, and yesterday the president finally did:

🚨🇺🇸TRUMP: WISCONSIN, YOU MUST VOTE FOR BRAD SCHIMEL



"Brad Schimel is running against Radical Left Liberal Susan Crawford, who has repeatedly given child molesters, rapists, women beaters, and domestic abusers “light” sentences.



She is the handpicked voice of the Leftists who… https://t.co/1Oggnv0rYM pic.twitter.com/9ZStrVfbWV — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 22, 2025

The entire post reads:

Brad Schimel is running against Radical Left Liberal Susan Crawford, who has repeatedly given child molesters, rapists, women beaters, and domestic abusers 'light' sentences. She is the handpicked voice of the Leftists who are out to destroy your State, and our Country — And if she wins, the Movement to restore our Nation will bypass Wisconsin. All Voters who believe in Common Sense should GET OUT TO VOTE EARLY for Brad Schimel.

Amen.

We need strong judges who'll protect our communities, not coddle criminals.



Brad Schimel has the right experience and values to keep Wisconsin safe.



Every vote matters in this race - get out and make your voice heard! — AwakeToTruth (@awaketotruth_) March 22, 2025

Every vote matters.

Trump isn’t holding back on this one.



Wisconsin voters will have a big choice to make. — Priyanshu Jha | System Guy (@humpriyanshuu) March 22, 2025

We have a big choice and a lot is on the line.

wisconsin better show up strong — thutski (@thutski) March 22, 2025

President Trump won Wisconsin by less than a percentage point, the narrowest of all the swing states.

It's gonna be a nail-biter.

Everyone who voted for @realDonaldTrump needs to vote for Brad Schimel by April 1st. pic.twitter.com/b2UIsEa0rL — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) March 22, 2025

If we do, Schimel wins.

As @WisGOP chair I welcome Pres @realDonaldTrump enthusiastic endorsement of @BradSchimel. The choice is clear: liberal Susan Crawford repeatedly hands out lenient sentences to Wisconsin’s worst offenders, Judge Schimel stands with victims. #TeamSchimel #MAGA pic.twitter.com/jqf5clMO7N — Brian Schimming (@BrianSchimming) March 22, 2025

She not only hands out lenient sentences, she will overturn Act 10, and undermine our Second Amendment rights by repealing concealed carry. Destroying school choice and outlawing homeschooling are also on the agenda if Crawford wins.

Advertisement

🚨🚨🚨 President Donald J. Trump endorses Judge Brad Schimel! 🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/w4thXmFZvk — Team Schimel (@TeamSchimel) March 22, 2025

We need law and order judges on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

BREAKING: President Trump has endorsed conservative Brad Schimel in the Wisconsin Supreme Court election. pic.twitter.com/piBNxTU7L6 — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) March 22, 2025

The election is Tuesday, April 1.

This writer will keep an eye on the race up to and on election day.