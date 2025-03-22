UK Issues Travel Warning for Citizens Coming to the United States
Andrew Sullivan: What If the Biden Administration Deported Jordan Peterson?
The Will of the People: CNN Reports 63% of Americans Support Deporting Illegal...
Corey DeAngelis Exposes ‘National Parents Union’ Who Oppose Gutting the DoE
CBS News Lets Mahmoud Khalil's Wife Describe 'Terrifying' ICE Arrest (but Check Out...
According to ‘New Data,’ JD Vance Is the Most Unliked New VP in...
MIC DROP: SecDef Pete Hegseth Has an Assignment for 'She/They' Judge Giving Orders...
Illegal Immigrant Set Loose in U.S. by Biden-Harris Admin Wound Up Murdering Georgia...
Eric Swalwell Gets BODY SLAMMED for Claiming Linda McMahon Will Make College Unaffordable
Sen. Chuck Grassley Shows GOPers the Proper Way to Greet Screeching Paid Agitators...
Dana Carvey’s Hilarious Biden Dementia Slam on Maher Lands Like a Cognitive Collapse...
Here Are the Reasons Rosie O'Donnell Thinks Trump Probably Didn't Really Win the...
Palestinian Journalist Posts Lie-Filled Anti-Israel Screed That's Rendered Invalid by Her...
'Good Move': Watch Scott Jennings React to President Trump Revoking Democrats' Security Cl...

Donald Trump Endorses Brad Schimel in WI Supreme Court Race, Warns Crawford Will 'Destroy' the State

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on March 22, 2025
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Wisconsin has a big state supreme court election coming up on April 1, one that has both statewide and national implications. Conservative Brad Schimel is running against radical Leftist Susan Crawford, and this writer has told you about the race here, here, and here.

Advertisement

Just the other day, someone asked this writer if President Trump had endorsed Schimel, and yesterday the president finally did:

The entire post reads:

Brad Schimel is running against Radical Left Liberal Susan Crawford, who has repeatedly given child molesters, rapists, women beaters, and domestic abusers 'light' sentences. 

She is the handpicked voice of the Leftists who are out to destroy your State, and our Country — And if she wins, the Movement to restore our Nation will bypass Wisconsin. 

All Voters who believe in Common Sense should GET OUT TO VOTE EARLY for Brad Schimel.

Amen.

Recommended

UK Issues Travel Warning for Citizens Coming to the United States
Brett T.
Advertisement

Every vote matters.

We have a big choice and a lot is on the line.

President Trump won Wisconsin by less than a percentage point, the narrowest of all the swing states.

It's gonna be a nail-biter.

If we do, Schimel wins.

She not only hands out lenient sentences, she will overturn Act 10, and undermine our Second Amendment rights by repealing concealed carry. Destroying school choice and outlawing homeschooling are also on the agenda if Crawford wins.

Advertisement

We need law and order judges on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

The election is Tuesday, April 1.

This writer will keep an eye on the race up to and on election day.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP ELECTION SUPREME COURT WISCONSIN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

UK Issues Travel Warning for Citizens Coming to the United States
Brett T.
Andrew Sullivan: What If the Biden Administration Deported Jordan Peterson?
Brett T.
MIC DROP: SecDef Pete Hegseth Has an Assignment for 'She/They' Judge Giving Orders to the Pentagon
Doug P.
Dana Carvey’s Hilarious Biden Dementia Slam on Maher Lands Like a Cognitive Collapse Mic Drop (WATCH)
justmindy
According to ‘New Data,’ JD Vance Is the Most Unliked New VP in American History
Brett T.
Sen. Chuck Grassley Shows GOPers the Proper Way to Greet Screeching Paid Agitators at Town Halls
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
UK Issues Travel Warning for Citizens Coming to the United States Brett T.
Advertisement