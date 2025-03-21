Homeschooling Is on the Line In WI Supreme Court Race As Crawford's Husband Outlined How to OUTLAW IT

Here's another development in the contentious Wisconsin Supreme Court race, where conservative Brad Schimel and Leftist Susan Crawford are facing off on April 1.

The stakes are high: Act 10, concealed carry, GOP redistricting maps, and mail-in ballots/ballot drop boxes are all issues that will come before the court.

So will school choice.

And now it seems homeschooling might be in the Left's crosshairs if Crawford wins. Her husband, Shawn F. Peters, wrote a book about how to use lawfare to end the practice in the Dairy State:

"So it should come as no surprise that [Susan Crawford's] husband, Shawn F. Peters, wrote a controversial book on homeschooling recommending the removal of parents' right to homeschool their children in Wisconsin by using novel litigation tactics."

Here's more from The Federalist:

Wisconsin voters deserve to know whether Judge Crawford supports her husband’s extreme views on homeschooling. Should any litigation come before her that advances her husband’s extreme legal claims, will she be able to objectively consider the arguments? According to Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction statistics, “home-based” education continues to grow in popularity. While only 966 students were homeschooled during the 1984-85 academic year (0.10 percent), during the 2023-24 academic year almost 30,000 students (3.04 percent) benefited from a homeschool environment. It’s important to understand the arguments advocated by Judge Crawford’s husband. Peters co-wrote Homeschooling: The History & Philosophy Of A Controversial Practice with James G. Dwyer in 2019. Throughout the book, both authors take shots at “religious conservatives” and argue a “large percentage of homeschooling is objectively bad.” They knock homeschooling as instilling misinformation and bad habits and values. In reality, they should be more concerned about public school outcomes. The most recent national test scores show only 31 percent of Wisconsin students are proficient in reading. Homeschooled students, in repeated studies, typically score at the 65th to 80th percentile on nationally standardized achievement tests, which is 15 to 30 points higher, on average, than public school students, who average in the 50th percentile. The authors’ solution is to only allow homeschool parents to control their children’s education if they consent to IQ tests to determine if the parents are qualified. In addition, they would require standardized testing and assessments of homeschooled students.

This would effectively outlaw homeschooling in Wisconsin.

When data show homeschooled students perform better than their public school peers.

🚨Wisconsin Voter Alert🚨



The real Susan Crawford…and her better half.



Susan Crawford's husband (Shawn F. Peters) wrote a vile book demonizing home school parents and their children in Wisconsin and encouraging them to be sued because a "large percentage of homeschooling is…

The entire post reads:

She’s soft on pedophile predators. He hates homeschool kids and their parents. She’s going to gerrymander Wisconsin. He wants all kids to be locked in underperforming schools and believes homeschool parents should be subjected to IQ tests. She’s going to allow mediocre men to compete in women’s sports. He thinks homeschooled girls are “demonized” by their education experience. She will be an activist judge who will strike down Act 10, Concealed Carry, Castle Doctrine, school choice, Voter ID, and every other conservative reform. He advocates “using litigation to force legislative action” against 30,000 kids who are homeschooled in Wisconsin.Vote accordingly Wisconsin! Early voting is open and you CANNOT sit this one out. #wiright

Every Wisconsin voter should know this.

"She will be an activist judge" is really the overarching issue here. All the points you make stem from that. I hope democrat voters are willing to consider what this will mean to them and their families. Reduced safety, increased taxes, and failed education are just the start

And we've all seen the havoc activists judges are causing at the federal level.

But the most egregious part of the book focuses on the authors' (Crawford's husband) legal recommendations, including "using litigation to force legislative action." Suing homeschool parents to force a desired outcome represents lawfare at its worst.

Lawfare is what the Left does best.

Geez Wisconsin, seems like an easy choice. Thus vile POS should be nowhere near any public service job.

Or do you like being subjects?



It's a very easy choice.

It's a very easy choice.

Thank you for this information about her husband and his book. That provides further insight into the kind of ACTIVIST FAR-LEFT voice she would be on the supreme court. Crawford is clearly WRONG for Wisconsin. REJECT HER.

We must soundly reject her.