Giver-In-Chief: Donald Trump Vows to Open His Own Wallet to Give Once-Stranded Astronauts...
Just Like That, a Meme Is Born: Unhinged Leftist Tries (and Fails) to...
Swing and a MISS! Wisconsin State Rep. Honors Bob Uecker by BOTCHING His...
Randi Weingarten, Union Bigwig, Hoards Board Seats Like a Greedy Squirrel in a...
VIP
Young White Men Lean Further Right—And It Should Come As No Surprise
National Security: Brendan Carr Announces Sweeping FCC Investigation of CCP-Affiliated Tel...
Lutnick’s Tax Promise: Trump Supposedly Nods to Axing Income Taxes in a Car...
WUT?! Maine School Superintendent Likens Push for 'Trans Inclusion' to Suffrage and Racial...
The American Spirit Is Alive and Well! College Students Spend Spring Break Helping...
Shocker! Democrats: More Passionate About Mahmoud Khalil Than Crime Victims or Harassed Je...
Politico's Spin on What Cuts to the Federal Workforce Could Create Contains 'Quite...
Biden’s Last Desperate Encore: Fundraising and Flailing to Save Dems from Trump’s Wrecking...
Taal’s Lawsuit: A Desperate Ploy to Dodge Deportation but Two Seconds of Googling...
Jamaal Bowman Labels Elon Musk a Nazi, Cementing Democrats as the Party of...

Homeschooling Is on the Line In WI Supreme Court Race As Crawford's Husband Outlined How to OUTLAW IT

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on March 21, 2025
ImgFlip

Here's another development in the contentious Wisconsin Supreme Court race, where conservative Brad Schimel and Leftist Susan Crawford are facing off on April 1.

Advertisement

The stakes are high: Act 10, concealed carry, GOP redistricting maps, and mail-in ballots/ballot drop boxes are all issues that will come before the court.

So will school choice.

And now it seems homeschooling might be in the Left's crosshairs if Crawford wins. Her husband, Shawn F. Peters, wrote a book about how to use lawfare to end the practice in the Dairy State:

Here's more from The Federalist:

Wisconsin voters deserve to know whether Judge Crawford supports her husband’s extreme views on homeschooling. Should any litigation come before her that advances her husband’s extreme legal claims, will she be able to objectively consider the arguments? According to Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction statistics, “home-based” education continues to grow in popularity. While only 966 students were homeschooled during the 1984-85 academic year (0.10 percent), during the 2023-24 academic year almost 30,000 students (3.04 percent) benefited from a homeschool environment.

It’s important to understand the arguments advocated by Judge Crawford’s husband. Peters co-wrote Homeschooling: The History & Philosophy Of A Controversial Practice with James G. Dwyer in 2019. Throughout the book, both authors take shots at “religious conservatives” and argue a “large percentage of homeschooling is objectively bad.” They knock homeschooling as instilling misinformation and bad habits and values.

In reality, they should be more concerned about public school outcomes. The most recent national test scores show only 31 percent of Wisconsin students are proficient in reading. Homeschooled students, in repeated studies, typically score at the 65th to 80th percentile on nationally standardized achievement tests, which is 15 to 30 points higher, on average, than public school students, who average in the 50th percentile.

The authors’ solution is to only allow homeschool parents to control their children’s education if they consent to IQ tests to determine if the parents are qualified. In addition, they would require standardized testing and assessments of homeschooled students.

Recommended

Just Like That, a Meme Is Born: Unhinged Leftist Tries (and Fails) to Chase Down MAGA Supporter
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

This would effectively outlaw homeschooling in Wisconsin.

When data show homeschooled students perform better than their public school peers.

The entire post reads:

She’s soft on pedophile predators.

He hates homeschool kids and their parents. She’s going to gerrymander Wisconsin.

He wants all kids to be locked in underperforming schools and believes homeschool parents should be subjected to IQ tests.

She’s going to allow mediocre men to compete in women’s sports.

He thinks homeschooled girls are “demonized” by their education experience.

She will be an activist judge who will strike down Act 10, Concealed Carry, Castle Doctrine, school choice, Voter ID, and every other conservative reform.

He advocates “using litigation to force legislative action” against 30,000 kids who are homeschooled in Wisconsin.Vote accordingly Wisconsin!  Early voting is open and you CANNOT sit this one out. #wiright

Every Wisconsin voter should know this.

Advertisement

And we've all seen the havoc activists judges are causing at the federal level.

Lawfare is what the Left does best.

It's a very easy choice.

We must soundly reject her.

Tags: SCHOOL SUPREME COURT WISCONSIN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Just Like That, a Meme Is Born: Unhinged Leftist Tries (and Fails) to Chase Down MAGA Supporter
Grateful Calvin
Randi Weingarten, Union Bigwig, Hoards Board Seats Like a Greedy Squirrel in a Nut Factory
justmindy
Giver-In-Chief: Donald Trump Vows to Open His Own Wallet to Give Once-Stranded Astronauts Overtime Pay
Amy Curtis
Taal’s Lawsuit: A Desperate Ploy to Dodge Deportation but Two Seconds of Googling Proves He’s Full of It
justmindy
Truly DYSTOPIAN Stuff: DAMNING Thread Exposes Main Organizer of Tesla Takedown Domestic Terrorism
Sam J.
Swing and a MISS! Wisconsin State Rep. Honors Bob Uecker by BOTCHING His Signature Home Run Call (WATCH)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Just Like That, a Meme Is Born: Unhinged Leftist Tries (and Fails) to Chase Down MAGA Supporter Grateful Calvin
Advertisement