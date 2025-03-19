Early Voting Begins in Wisconsin Supreme Court Race That Could Shape National Politics for YEARS

There's a lot riding on the Wisconsin Supreme Court election that takes place on April 1.

The Left currently holds a majority on the court and would continue to hold a majority if candidate Susan Crawford wins. We talked about what's at stake here.

Wisconsin early voting has begun, and this is a reminder of what's on the line in this election:

Early voting had begun in WI for the Supreme Court seat. If you live in WI, you have to go out and vote for Brad Schimel.



Last year for the first time the WI court had a liberal majority and they wasted no time before throwing out the Republican drawn legislative map and…

The entire post reads:

Last year for the first time the WI court had a liberal majority and they wasted no time before throwing out the Republican drawn legislative map and overturned a ruling throwing out drop boxes for voting. Unless you want to end up emailing your ballots in WI for the next elections, please please go out and vote!!

A Wisconsin circuit court judge also threw out Act 10, the law signed into effect by former Governor Scott Walker back in 2011. They are hoping to get that case before a liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court to overturn it and give unions a stranglehold (again) on Wisconsin public schools and local governing bodies.

They will also undo Voter ID and thwart Republican redistricting maps.

Thank you.



Yes, I encourage voting early.



You can find you early voting location for Wisconsin here:

Turnout for spring elections is usually low in Wisconsin, so it's important to show up.

Scott is also here to help with the get-out-the-vote effort.

California here. Mail in voting and drop box voting will guarantee a Dem supermajority. Which, like herpes, you will have forever.

Yep. Just like herpes.

Injunctions imposed by district court judges and how many of those were issued by judges appointed from opposing party:



Bush- 6 - 3

Obama- 12 - 7

Trump- 64 - 59

Biden- 14 - 14

Trump- 96 - 83



Rogue judges have become activists in robes.



Rogue judges have become activists in robes.

This needs to change.

The Left will use Wisconsin's Supreme Court to circumvent the democratic will of the people of Wisconsin.

If you live in Wisconsin or have friends/relatives there, make this election a top priority.

Go to the polls.

Get them to the polls.

Make it happen!

We must hold the line.

Thank you @DefiyantlyFree. 🇺🇸 I am voting early this week. 💯 We need all the help we can get.

This writer is voting early next week.

This is an extremely important election.

Go vote Wisconsin.

Go vote Wisconsin.

The future of your state depends on it!

It sure does!

WISCONSIN, TROUBLE IS AT YOUR DOOR! Radical jurists will control your state!

Susan Crawford is a radical jurist. She cannot sit on the Supreme Court.