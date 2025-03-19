Bill Kristol Shares Another Fever Dream Article Including Quotes From 'Veterans' Who Happe...
Out of Control: Deranged Lunatic Rick Wilson Openly Makes Call to 'Kill Tesla,...
She's BAAAAAAACK! Hillary Clinton AGAIN Calls for Censorship of Free Speech to Protect...
OOF! Karoline Leavitt Just Ended Tim Walz in Under 10 Seconds (Phony 'Man...
All the Good Things: Justine Bateman Hopes Children Learn to Appreciate Elon Musk's...
Violence Is Cool Again: Unfunny Jimmy Kimmel Tells Audience NOT to Vandalize Teslas...
'LEGIT THOUGHT THIS POSTER WAS A JOKE'! Bernie Sanders and AOC Promote 'Fighting...
Sec. Duffy Threatens to Snatch NY Subway’s Allowance ... Keep It Safe or...
FROM THE TOP ROPE: Caitlyn Jenner Bodies Weirdo Tim Walz With Just Six...
Rachel Bitecofer Is SO TRIGGERED by Matt Walsh She Posts One of the...
Greg Gutfeld Hands Tim Walz a Mirror to Help Explain When the Dems...
New Jersey Democrat Turns St. Patrick’s Day into a Boozy Toddler Taxi Disaster,...
Tim Walz Explains Why He Had Trouble Resonating With Male Voters (Just TRY...
There's a Target on Elon Musk

Early Voting Begins in Wisconsin Supreme Court Race That Could Shape National Politics for YEARS

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:30 PM on March 19, 2025
AP Photo/Adam Bettcher

There's a lot riding on the Wisconsin Supreme Court election that takes place on April 1.

The Left currently holds a majority on the court and would continue to hold a majority if candidate Susan Crawford wins. We talked about what's at stake here.

Advertisement

Wisconsin early voting has begun, and this is a reminder of what's on the line in this election:

The entire post reads:

Last year for the first time the WI court had a liberal majority and they wasted no time before throwing out the Republican drawn legislative map and overturned a ruling throwing out drop boxes for voting. Unless you want to end up emailing your ballots in WI for the next elections, please please go out and vote!!

A Wisconsin circuit court judge also threw out Act 10, the law signed into effect by former Governor Scott Walker back in 2011. They are hoping to get that case before a liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court to overturn it and give unions a stranglehold (again) on Wisconsin public schools and local governing bodies.

They will also undo Voter ID and thwart Republican redistricting maps.

Recommended

Out of Control: Deranged Lunatic Rick Wilson Openly Makes Call to 'Kill Tesla, Save the Country'
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Turnout for spring elections is usually low in Wisconsin, so it's important to show up.

Scott is also here to help with the get-out-the-vote effort.

Yep. Just like herpes.

The Left will use Wisconsin's Supreme Court to circumvent the democratic will of the people of Wisconsin.

Advertisement

We must hold the line.

This writer is voting early next week.

This is an extremely important election.

It sure does!

Susan Crawford is a radical jurist. She cannot sit on the Supreme Court.

Tags: ELECTION DAY SUPREME COURT VOTING WISCONSIN APRIL FOOLS' DAY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Out of Control: Deranged Lunatic Rick Wilson Openly Makes Call to 'Kill Tesla, Save the Country'
Grateful Calvin
OOF! Karoline Leavitt Just Ended Tim Walz in Under 10 Seconds (Phony 'Man Card' Status: TORCHED)
Doug P.
Bill Kristol Shares Another Fever Dream Article Including Quotes From 'Veterans' Who Happen to Hate Musk
Amy Curtis
She's BAAAAAAACK! Hillary Clinton AGAIN Calls for Censorship of Free Speech to Protect 'How We Think'
Amy Curtis
Rachel Bitecofer Is SO TRIGGERED by Matt Walsh She Posts One of the DUMBEST Things We've Ever Read
Amy Curtis
FROM THE TOP ROPE: Caitlyn Jenner Bodies Weirdo Tim Walz With Just Six Words
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Out of Control: Deranged Lunatic Rick Wilson Openly Makes Call to 'Kill Tesla, Save the Country' Grateful Calvin
Advertisement