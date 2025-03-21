Giver-In-Chief: Donald Trump Vows to Open His Own Wallet to Give Once-Stranded Astronauts Overtime Pay

This week was a big win for Elon Musk and Space X. After spending nearly a year stranded on the International Space Station (thanks, Biden!), astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore returned to Earth this week.

It's going to take the travelers some time to readjust to gravity, but in the meantime, they can rest assured that President Donald Trump will take care of them.

WATCH:

REPORTER: The two astronauts that you just helped save from space, they didn't get any overtime pay...@POTUS: "If I have to, I'll pay it out of my own pocket... and I want to thank @elonmusk by the way because think if we don't have him." pic.twitter.com/b86RanXggp — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 21, 2025

They'd still be in space. Or the Russians would've had to rescue them (imagine the Leftist meltdowns if that happened).

Stupid question… incredible answer. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) March 21, 2025

President Trump is very good at answering stupid questions.

Trump stepping up with a bold gesture and giving credit where it’s due—Elon’s innovation with SpaceX has redefined modern space exploration.

Leadership and vision like this keep America ahead in the space race. 🇺🇸 — Abhinav (@ispeakweb3) March 21, 2025

The absolute hatred the Left harbors for Elon Musk, Tesla, and Space X is mind-boggling.

Without Elon Musk, we would never have progressed beyond 1999. No SpaceX. No Optimus. No Neuralink. No FSD, no electric cars, no power wall rooftop solar, no Falcon 9, no Starship, no hope of returning to the moon, no going to Mars and no Alien World Theme Park possibility. Etc. — Martha Johnson (@MarthaJohn1679) March 21, 2025

Any other country would be bending over backward to thank Elon Musk. In America, half the country hates him because they're all infected with TDS/EDS, and the disease is terminal.

Biden certainly never opened his pocketbook for anyone. — Blaine Pardoe (@bpardoe870) March 21, 2025

Like all Democrats, Biden is only generous with other people's money.

Waiting for one of the lower court judges to order @POTUS and @elonmusk to send them back to space ... (sarcasm ) — towfinger (@toefinger) March 21, 2025

Surprised some Leftist judge didn't block the mission.

Legendary. This is how a Savage Altruist behaves. Fix the problem and make things right for others even at a personal cost — Savagealtruist (@savagealtruist) March 21, 2025

Aside: Savage Altruist would be a rad name for a band.

Your President left two astronauts to die in space while trying to hire 88,000 IRS agents to go after garage sales.



My President offered to pay overtime for those astronauts left to die by his predecessor!



We are not the same. https://t.co/JP8LMkJwFU — The Tone (@theblazedone) March 21, 2025

We are definitely not the same.

I'm just saying you wouldn't see things like this on MSM. And that's a shame.. https://t.co/JJIr670aPb — Kenny Wayne (@kenn87078) March 21, 2025

The only way this shows up on the MSM is if they can spin it to claim President Trump is trying to buy the astronauts' votes or violating some law.

Biden-Harris forced the astronauts to remain on the station longer than they should have. They could've brought them home much earlier but chose not to.



If anyone should be coming out of their own pocket to pay overtime, it should be the ones who left them stranded in the first… https://t.co/WaA6irH0Go — TheRealSheBear (@therealshebear) March 21, 2025

That'll never happen.

Thankfully, President Trump will right yet another Biden-Harris administration wrong.