Giver-In-Chief: Donald Trump Vows to Open His Own Wallet to Give Once-Stranded Astronauts Overtime Pay

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:30 PM on March 21, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

This week was a big win for Elon Musk and Space X. After spending nearly a year stranded on the International Space Station (thanks, Biden!), astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore returned to Earth this week.

It's going to take the travelers some time to readjust to gravity, but in the meantime, they can rest assured that President Donald Trump will take care of them.

WATCH:

They'd still be in space. Or the Russians would've had to rescue them (imagine the Leftist meltdowns if that happened).

President Trump is very good at answering stupid questions.

The absolute hatred the Left harbors for Elon Musk, Tesla, and Space X is mind-boggling.

Any other country would be bending over backward to thank Elon Musk. In America, half the country hates him because they're all infected with TDS/EDS, and the disease is terminal.

Like all Democrats, Biden is only generous with other people's money.

Surprised some Leftist judge didn't block the mission.

Aside: Savage Altruist would be a rad name for a band.

We are definitely not the same.

The only way this shows up on the MSM is if they can spin it to claim President Trump is trying to buy the astronauts' votes or violating some law.

That'll never happen.

Thankfully, President Trump will right yet another Biden-Harris administration wrong.

