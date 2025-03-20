Journalistic Embarrassment Margaret Brennan Says CBS Is Unflinching In Lying About Trump Despite Lawsuit

Hot Take: Was It Domestic Terrorism When Kid Rock Used Bud Light Cans...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 9:00 PM on March 20, 2025
Townhall Media

Margaret Brennan may be one of the worst so-called journalists working today. Given the stiff competition, that's quite the accomplishment. 

A few days ago, Secretary of State Marco Rubio ended her when she tried to defend Columbia student Mahmoud Khalil, who faces deportation for his role in the Hamas-supporting campus mobs. Brennan framed it as a free speech issue, which is funny considering she was the same person who -- last month -- argued free speech is how Hitler and the Nazis rose to power, leading to the Holocaust.

Consistency is not Brennan's strong suit.

Now she's getting dragged on X for pretending CBS is some brave outlet daring to cover President Trump while faced with a $20 billion lawsuit:

More from the AP:

As CBS corporate leaders ponder settling President Donald Trump’s $20 billion lawsuit against the network’s “60 Minutes,” America’s storied newsmagazine has produced some fast and hard-hitting stories critical of the new administration in every episode since Trump was inaugurated.

The latest was Sunday, when CBS News helped facilitate a performance featuring non-white middle and high school musicians who had won a contest and with it, the right to play with the U.S. Marine Corps Band. The original concert, however, was canceled because of Trump’s executive order ending diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

EL. OH. EL.

The opening paragraph indicates CBS leaders are considering a settlement. That seems to indicate they (or their lawyers, more accurately) believe that President Trump has grounds for his suit.

Maybe CBS could try not being partisan, lying hacks for a change.

Nothing will stop her from being a good little propagandist.

She still ardently believes this.

This writer will pop champagne if this is true.

Inquiring minds want to know.

Get the woman a medal or something.

As we said, the competition is stiff.

So weird.

But she was unflinching as she lied to us.

That's the important part.

It sure does.

The humiliations she's suffered at the hands of Vice President J.D. Vance and Rubio are amazing television.

We do.

And when the inevitable layoffs begin, we have a suggestion as to who can get the axe first.

