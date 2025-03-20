Journalistic Embarrassment Margaret Brennan Says CBS Is Unflinching In Lying About Trump Despite Lawsuit

Margaret Brennan may be one of the worst so-called journalists working today. Given the stiff competition, that's quite the accomplishment.

A few days ago, Secretary of State Marco Rubio ended her when she tried to defend Columbia student Mahmoud Khalil, who faces deportation for his role in the Hamas-supporting campus mobs. Brennan framed it as a free speech issue, which is funny considering she was the same person who -- last month -- argued free speech is how Hitler and the Nazis rose to power, leading to the Holocaust.

Consistency is not Brennan's strong suit.

Now she's getting dragged on X for pretending CBS is some brave outlet daring to cover President Trump while faced with a $20 billion lawsuit:

CBS' '60 Minutes' is unflinching in its White House coverage in the shadow of Trump's $20B lawsuit | AP News https://t.co/EFmYlnLWPW — Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) March 19, 2025

More from the AP:

As CBS corporate leaders ponder settling President Donald Trump’s $20 billion lawsuit against the network’s “60 Minutes,” America’s storied newsmagazine has produced some fast and hard-hitting stories critical of the new administration in every episode since Trump was inaugurated. The latest was Sunday, when CBS News helped facilitate a performance featuring non-white middle and high school musicians who had won a contest and with it, the right to play with the U.S. Marine Corps Band. The original concert, however, was canceled because of Trump’s executive order ending diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

EL. OH. EL.

The opening paragraph indicates CBS leaders are considering a settlement. That seems to indicate they (or their lawyers, more accurately) believe that President Trump has grounds for his suit.

Maybe CBS could try not being partisan, lying hacks for a change.

So glad that nothing will keep you from your relentless propaganda on behalf of Democrats, Margaret — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 20, 2025

Nothing will stop her from being a good little propagandist.

The Holocaust was not cause by free speech, Margaret.



Glad I could clear that up.🤝 — NormieUtah (@NormieUtah) March 20, 2025

She still ardently believes this.

You guys prolly have less than 6 months of runway, Margaret. — meganly (@meganmichelle_s) March 20, 2025

This writer will pop champagne if this is true.

Unflinching? Does that mean "lying about a president's decline into dementia for four years" or simply lying as a general rule? I ask only for information. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) March 20, 2025

Inquiring minds want to know.

LOL, the unique bravery CBS displays in their biased anti-Trump reporting. The definition of American heroism 😂 — Find the Truth (@wave_cometh) March 20, 2025

Get the woman a medal or something.

You are literally one of the dumbest people on television and the withered bints of The View are on television. https://t.co/1EEdYuNKhA — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) March 20, 2025

As we said, the competition is stiff.

Funny Margaret… you never once declared you were unflinching in your coverage of the Biden-Harris White House… https://t.co/B6x3kZU04q — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) March 20, 2025

So weird.

You spent the last four years telling us the comatose bowl of pudding sleeping at the White House was sharp as a tack. https://t.co/fG06s1UcxA — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) March 20, 2025

But she was unflinching as she lied to us.

That's the important part.

The very first sentence says the CBS bosses are thinking about settling.



Sounds a whole lot like FLINCHING. https://t.co/tPMeMsW5cg — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) March 20, 2025

It sure does.

Please continue to interview members of the Trump team. It is appointment watching with popcorn to see you embarrassed every week. https://t.co/GjabZleci9 — Michael McGee (@mrcoldshower) March 20, 2025

The humiliations she's suffered at the hands of Vice President J.D. Vance and Rubio are amazing television.

Who else hopes Trump takes 60 Minutes for everything they’re worth? https://t.co/KjArKXdSTP — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) March 20, 2025

We do.

And when the inevitable layoffs begin, we have a suggestion as to who can get the axe first.