'Where Was the Red Cross?' Listen to Israeli Hostage Eli Sharabi Tell UN How Badly Hamas Treated Him

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on March 20, 2025
AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi

The ceasefire between Hamas and Israel ended this week in a maelstrom of rockets. All Hamas has to do is return the hostages and leave Israel alone.

But they won't do that.

They can scream 'genocide' all they want, but after the UN called them out for the despicable parade they held when they handed over the bodies of the Bibas family, it's clear only radical Leftists and terrorist sympathizers believe Hamas anymore.

That's probably why Chris Hayes tried justifying Hamas hiding rockets in schools and hospitals, in case you missed that insanity.

The rest of us know who the bad guys are. But in case you needed reminding, listen to what one Israeli who survived his time as a hostage had to say:

This should outrage everyone.

And he asks the right questions: where was the Red Cross? The UN?

The change is stark, alarming, and sad.

Yep. The UN was working hand-in-hand with Hamas.

There are no words.

And there are people in the replies who say this man was 'unharmed' by Hamas.

Those weren't just Hamas soldiers at the hostage handovers.

It is not.

Nowhere to be found.

