'Where Was the Red Cross?' Listen to Israeli Hostage Eli Sharabi Tell UN How Badly Hamas Treated Him

The ceasefire between Hamas and Israel ended this week in a maelstrom of rockets. All Hamas has to do is return the hostages and leave Israel alone.

But they won't do that.

Advertisement

They can scream 'genocide' all they want, but after the UN called them out for the despicable parade they held when they handed over the bodies of the Bibas family, it's clear only radical Leftists and terrorist sympathizers believe Hamas anymore.

That's probably why Chris Hayes tried justifying Hamas hiding rockets in schools and hospitals, in case you missed that insanity.

The rest of us know who the bad guys are. But in case you needed reminding, listen to what one Israeli who survived his time as a hostage had to say:

Eli Sharabi:



“I was treated in worse than an animal. Where was the Red Cross when we needed them? Where was the UN?



No one in Gaza helped me. The civilians saw us suffering, and they cheered for the terrorists. There’s no such thing as 'uninvolved.'"



pic.twitter.com/dGVa8R0Upj — Vivid.🇮🇱 (@VividProwess) March 20, 2025

This should outrage everyone.

And he asks the right questions: where was the Red Cross? The UN?

He’s very brave and slowly looking a little better. Can’t get over how completely different he looks prior to the hamasx massacre on Oct 7th. — Lbet 🎗️ (@Lret247) March 20, 2025

The change is stark, alarming, and sad.

we all know whyhttps://t.co/rNDkX59wWx — Madam Bè (@0xm0m0) March 20, 2025

Yep. The UN was working hand-in-hand with Hamas.

💔💔 I wish there was something I could say which could help ease the pain and the burden. I know there is not.

So I will just keep praying 🙏

May God Bless him this moment with His presence — KAA (@lurkerK43833) March 20, 2025

There are no words.

Red Cross has become a terrorist organization. I hope this man is doing okay. The physical change/ trauma perpetrated on this man shocks the conscience. Google before and after photos. — Marcie Everhart (@EverhartMarcie) March 20, 2025

And there are people in the replies who say this man was 'unharmed' by Hamas.

“There’s no such thing as ‘uninvolved’.” https://t.co/qgeL0nT3r4 — Chris McKeever 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheRealMcKeever) March 20, 2025

Those weren't just Hamas soldiers at the hostage handovers.

red cross is not what most people believe it is. https://t.co/ykmOkCaAYR — Ana (@peazdruid) March 20, 2025

It is not.

The Red Crescent: a humanitarian organization that focuses on providing assistance and protection to people affected by conflict, disasters, and other crises, operating under the principle of impartiality and neutrality. Where were they too? https://t.co/66kTIwX3nF — @Origrami (@origrammi) March 20, 2025

Nowhere to be found.