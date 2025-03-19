MSNBC's Chris Hayes Tries to Explain to Chuck Schumer Why Hamas Uses Human Shields

Sen. Chuck Schumer has been pretty consistent in his defense of Israel in its war against Hamas. Schumer was a featured speaker at the March for Israel last November, which drew a crowd of 290,000 people to Washington, D.C. Schumer's been in the doghouse with his own party most recently for caving on the House Republicans' spending bill to keep the government open. He even appeared on MSNBC's "All In With Chris Hayes" to explain. "It's much, much better not to be in the middle of a shutdown, which would divert people from the number one issue we have against these bastards!" he said, adding, "They're ruining democracy!"

Advertisement

Schumer returned to MSNBC to talk with Hayes about anti-Semitism in America and made the point that Hamas stores their weapons in hospitals and schools, using civilians as human shields. This seemed to rub Hayes the wrong way, who argued that every war does that. Besides, Gaza is only the size of Manhattan and has 2 million people — where is Hamas supposed to keep their rockets?

"What does that even mean?!"

MSNBC's Chris Hayes scoffs at Chuck Schumer's outrage at Hamas putting their weapons under schools and hospitals. Hayes seems to argue Hamas has no place else to put them: "The size of Gaza is less than - it's basically Manhattan and it's got 2… pic.twitter.com/IIrD9ikZyT — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) March 19, 2025

… and it's got 2 million people in it."

My opinion of the media couldn't be much lower, and even I was taken aback a bit when the story about the AP sharing a building with Hamas broke a few years ago.



I shouldn't have been surprised.https://t.co/1WpD1iibQb — BT (@back_ttys) March 19, 2025

It's pathetic how @SenSchumer plays along like @chrislhayes doesn't just hate the existence of Israel and would love to see it destroyed and its citizens wiped out. Pander to the left and you will eventually find yourself bringing about your own destruction. https://t.co/IYnQ8oFCiq — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) March 19, 2025

Lie after lie after lie, @chrislhayes .



Manhattan is 23 sq mi.



Gaza strip is 121 sq mi. 5x the size of Manhattan. — 💥heymikey80💥 (@heymikey80) March 19, 2025

They're playing good cop/bad cop but they're both lying charlatans. — Katsu Sando (@SandoKatsuZilla) March 19, 2025

@chrislhayes is a moron trying to play a smart person. — Taro Tsujimoto (@RCannon74) March 19, 2025

Where ELSE can you put your terrorist stockpile? — Just One Strawman (@JustOneStrawman) March 19, 2025

The place is packed. Of course you're going to have to use your hospitals as armories.

Fascinating watching Chuck Schumer desperately try to guard his left flank so he doesn’t get rolled up and lose it all.



The savages he’s courted for years have the power now and he knows it. https://t.co/kZATssCIlz — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) March 19, 2025

I can’t believe I’m saying this, but this is one thing Chuck Schumer is exactly right about. Chris Hayes is aggressively ignorant, as usual. https://t.co/yw8ACjZikg — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) March 19, 2025

Maybe Chuck's way of not going quietly is to finally with principle lead the Ds in the right direction on Israel and antisemitism (the subject of his book).



It will probably be what takes him out, the final nail, but at least he finds the courage and integrity previously absent. — Jeff Stillman (@StillmanJeff) March 19, 2025

Advertisement

So Hayes thinks Hamas has no choice but to use human shields because it's so crowded in Gaza.

***