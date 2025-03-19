Dems in Disarray: Nancy Pelosi Signals That Senator Chuck Schumer’s Leadership Days Could...
Jim Crow 2.0: Dem James Clyburn Plans to Resurrect 1960s Racial Politics to...
VIP
Urine for a Surprise! Desperate Dem James Carville Hits Rewind on the Russian...
Astroturf: ‘Republicans’ Chant ‘Tax the Rich’ at Totally Organic Nebraska Town Hall
Hot Take: If Burning Teslas Upsets You, Maybe YOU Are the Problem
TikToker Calls on the Military to Do What Needs to Be Done About...
VIP
Apologies for the Smug, Wine Chugging White Women Fixing Your Unasked-For Woes
Mayoral Candidate Says He'll Lower Prices by Building Government-Owned Grocery Stores
David Hogg Cries Over California’s Housing Mess, Misses Memo: Dems Have Run the...
Activist Seeks Civil Disobedience Teacher for Training on Holding Sit-Ins at the VA
LGBT Activist Says Flying the POW/MIA Flag Is a ‘Political Stunt’
VIP
Democrats Prove Once Again They Believe Some, Not All, Women
PLEASE, Run With This! Ron Filipkowski Really Likes This New 'Unleashed' Version of...
Catherine Rampell Seethes as Trump Admin Cuts Cash to University Over 'Just One...

MSNBC's Chris Hayes Tries to Explain to Chuck Schumer Why Hamas Uses Human Shields

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on March 19, 2025
Townhall Media

Sen. Chuck Schumer has been pretty consistent in his defense of Israel in its war against Hamas. Schumer was a featured speaker at the March for Israel last November, which drew a crowd of 290,000 people to Washington, D.C. Schumer's been in the doghouse with his own party most recently for caving on the House Republicans' spending bill to keep the government open. He even appeared on MSNBC's "All In With Chris Hayes" to explain. "It's much, much better not to be in the middle of a shutdown, which would divert people from the number one issue we have against these bastards!" he said, adding, "They're ruining democracy!"

Advertisement

Schumer returned to MSNBC to talk with Hayes about anti-Semitism in America and made the point that Hamas stores their weapons in hospitals and schools, using civilians as human shields. This seemed to rub Hayes the wrong way, who argued that every war does that. Besides, Gaza is only the size of Manhattan and has 2 million people — where is Hamas supposed to keep their rockets?

… and it's got 2 million people in it."

Recommended

Astroturf: ‘Republicans’ Chant ‘Tax the Rich’ at Totally Organic Nebraska Town Hall
Brett T.
Advertisement

The place is packed. Of course you're going to have to use your hospitals as armories.

Advertisement

So Hayes thinks Hamas has no choice but to use human shields because it's so crowded in Gaza.

***

Tags: CHRIS HAYES CHUCK SCHUMER GAZA HAMAS MSNBC WEAPONS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Astroturf: ‘Republicans’ Chant ‘Tax the Rich’ at Totally Organic Nebraska Town Hall
Brett T.
Jim Crow 2.0: Dem James Clyburn Plans to Resurrect 1960s Racial Politics to Win Over Voters in 2025
Warren Squire
Hot Take: If Burning Teslas Upsets You, Maybe YOU Are the Problem
Brett T.
TikToker Calls on the Military to Do What Needs to Be Done About You-Know-Who
Brett T.
Clucking Mad: Biden's Chicken Massacre Scrambles Egg Prices, Leaves Kaitlan Collins Egg-sasperated
justmindy
David Hogg Cries Over California’s Housing Mess, Misses Memo: Dems Have Run the Clown Show for Decades
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Astroturf: ‘Republicans’ Chant ‘Tax the Rich’ at Totally Organic Nebraska Town Hall Brett T.
Advertisement