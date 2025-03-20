Bang Up Job, Joe! Criminal Who Had Sentence Commuted by Biden Is Back Behind Bars

Shortly before President Joe Biden left office he (or, his staffers and the autopen) issued pardons and commutations to thousands of convicted criminals.

Some of them were downright awful, like the former cancer doc jailed for Medicare fraud after she watered down chemo doses and overbilled the government or the 'Indigenous activist' who killed two FBI agents.

Advertisement

We're certain this story isn't the first of its kind, and positive it won't be the last: one of the criminals who had his sentence commuted by Biden is back in prison on some pretty serious drug and gun charges:

This is Willie Frank Peterson. He was just arrested for possessing cocaine, hydrocodone, marijuana, and two counts of illegally possessing a firearm.



Biden’s autopen commuted his sentence just 2 months ago.



He’s now back in prison. pic.twitter.com/WpuLAfgYfd — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 20, 2025

More from The New York Post:

Per a Jan. 17 executive grant of clemency, Biden commuted Peterson’s sentence to 20 months, allowing him to leave custody shortly after. But on Monday, Peterson was booked for multiple drug-related offensives in Dothan, Alabama. The Dothan Police Department charged Peterson with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of marijuana. Peterson was also arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and three firearms-related offenses, per police records. In the final days of his presidency, Biden showed significant leniency with the number of criminals whose sentences he commuted. He boasted about completing the 'largest single-day grant of clemency' on Dec. 12, when he commuted sentences for 1,500 people and pardoned 39 others.

Bang-up job, Joe!

Good riddance — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) March 20, 2025

He won't be getting a commutation from President Trump.

We finally know who was running the country for 2021-2025.. pic.twitter.com/DhdK1gcEm9 — Walking Each Other Home ♱ (@MyCup0verFlows) March 20, 2025

Yep.

All hail President Autopen!

Glad he’s back in prison but he should have never been released in the first place. This is just another example of the disaster that was the Biden regime. — Momma Chandy (@MommaChandy) March 20, 2025

The Biden administration was a disaster. An unmitigated disaster.

Actions have consequences.



Second chances should mean something.



Some never learn.



I knew a guy who got a fresh start.



He built a business, stayed clean, and changed his life.



Peterson? He threw it away.



How many more will do the same? — Vilas sp (@vilas_sp7) March 20, 2025

We're guessing many of them will throw away this second chance.

Biden lets criminals walk, and they go right back to crime. This is what happens when you put woke politics over law and order. Under Trump, justice isn’t a joke. No more catch-and-release. just law, order, and consequences. — Make Men Great Again (@OneXOneY) March 20, 2025

Advertisement

We need law and order, as well as consequences.

Don't you really wonder who was behind these pardons and who loaded the autopen? https://t.co/wdjD9dj3ar — Sereal Killer of Eagle Rock (@SearialKiller) March 20, 2025

Excellent question. Who picked this guy for a commutation and why?

Who thinks it was Jill selling pardons? https://t.co/CCjiTRVtIw — FormerlyKnownAs (@Brad11Slade) March 20, 2025

We have no proof of that, but would anyone be surprised if it turned out to be true?

Everything Biden touched turns to $&@? https://t.co/GIdurGAAHs — Walter (@DuraE66) March 20, 2025

Yes it did.