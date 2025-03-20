Great, Now You Can Finance Your Midnight Taco Cravings Like a True American
Bang Up Job, Joe! Criminal Who Had Sentence Commuted by Biden Is Back Behind Bars

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:30 PM on March 20, 2025
Sarah D.

Shortly before President Joe Biden left office he (or, his staffers and the autopen) issued pardons and commutations to thousands of convicted criminals.

Some of them were downright awful, like the former cancer doc jailed for Medicare fraud after she watered down chemo doses and overbilled the government or the 'Indigenous activist' who killed two FBI agents.

We're certain this story isn't the first of its kind, and positive it won't be the last: one of the criminals who had his sentence commuted by Biden is back in prison on some pretty serious drug and gun charges:

More from The New York Post:

Per a Jan. 17 executive grant of clemency, Biden commuted Peterson’s sentence to 20 months, allowing him to leave custody shortly after.

But on Monday, Peterson was booked for multiple drug-related offensives in Dothan, Alabama.

The Dothan Police Department charged Peterson with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of marijuana. 

Peterson was also arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and three firearms-related offenses, per police records.

In the final days of his presidency, Biden showed significant leniency with the number of criminals whose sentences he commuted.

He boasted about completing the 'largest single-day grant of clemency' on Dec. 12, when he commuted sentences for 1,500 people and pardoned 39 others.

Bang-up job, Joe!

He won't be getting a commutation from President Trump.

Yep.

All hail President Autopen!

The Biden administration was a disaster. An unmitigated disaster.

We're guessing many of them will throw away this second chance.

We need law and order, as well as consequences.

Excellent question. Who picked this guy for a commutation and why?

We have no proof of that, but would anyone be surprised if it turned out to be true?

Yes it did.

