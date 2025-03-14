NBC News Never Lets a Crisis Go to Waste As They Blame Horrific CT Abuse Case on Homeschooling

What is going on with the state of Connecticut? Not only did they recently release an axe-wielding cannibalistic murderer on the grounds that he's 'rehabilitated' and adhering to treatment, it's also home to Chris Murphy (yikes).

But there's a very horrific case of decades-long abuse coming out of the Constitution State. Kimberly Sullivan was arrested on charges of imprisoning and starving her stepson for twenty years. The abuse started when the boy was in fourth grade and Sullivan removed him from school.

Check out how NBC News framed this story:

After a Connecticut woman was accused of holding her stepson captive for 2 decades, advocates say the state’s largely unregulated homeschooling system could allow abusive parents to keep their children from public view with no protective oversight. https://t.co/Yjs1OZ2Z4t — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 14, 2025

We do not despise the media enough.

Here's what those 'advocates' had to say (emphasis added):

When he was removed from school as a child, a former principal, Tom Pannone, went so far as to knock on the family’s door looking for him, Pannone said in an interview.Pannone, who was principal of the now-closed Barnard Elementary School in Waterbury, said he was given several explanations about why Sullivan’s son was no longer attending class in the early 2000s, including that he was being homeschooled. Interim Superintendent Darren Schwartz said, “Based on available information, the student was unenrolled from the Waterbury Public Schools in 2004.” Waterbury Police Lt. Ryan Bessette told NBC News the stepson told authorities that his formal education ended around the fourth grade and that then he was homeschooled.

What were those other reasons?

Why don't we hear from 'advocates' discussing those reasons?

We all know why.

Why didn't the principal follow up? Surely there were signs of abuse while the boy was in school.

The Left hates homeschooling and has made it very clear they will do whatever it takes to undermine -- if not outright outlaw -- the practice.

Gosh, in that case, they might do something crazy like…get their child’s body and gender surgically, and medically altered.



Weird how legacy media worry more about parental abuse when it involves something they don’t like such as homeschooling.



cc: @DeAngelisCorey — Jack Bauer after dark (@JackBauerAD) March 14, 2025

That's (D)ifferent.

This is idiotic framing. Well done. 🤡 — Chris Tsotsoros (@ctsotsoros) March 14, 2025

Calling this 'idiotic framing' is being too kind to NBC.

THIS is how you spin horrific abuse? However much people hate the media, it isn’t enough. — Mark 🥓🇮🇱 (@PitmasterMark69) March 14, 2025

Not nearly enough.

If it wasn't for homeschooling, this never would have happened!!! 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡



The media is trash example 1 million. — NeVeRMoRe (@Bird_or_Devil) March 14, 2025

The list of examples is endless.

We have public schools helping kids transition to the wrong gender https://t.co/7MSFWGnoWF — Nick (@Nickster0188) March 14, 2025

NBC is fine with that. In fact, they think we're not doing enough transitioning of kids.

This is such an absurd, ridiculous article that NBC News should be ashamed to have it associated with their network.

But they have no shame.