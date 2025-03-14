Rubio Gives South African Ambassador the Boot: Rasool’s Trump Tantrum Lands Him on...
Imagine Merrick Garland and Jack Smith Being Forced to Watch What Just Happened...
BREAKING: Senate Votes and There Will Be No Government Shutdown (for a While...
CNN's Credibility Circles the Drain as Host Mangles Rep. McClain’s Name Twice in...
'Trashing the Climate to Own the Cons'! Here's What Dem Sen. Mark Kelly...
Alec Baldwin Vows to Ditch Acting ... Guess the Trigger Finger’s Finally Pointing...
Did They Forget About Hunter? Vox Scolds Say It's Wrong (for Some People)...
Bernie Sanders Demands Mask Cosplay at 2025 Rally, Proves He’s Stuck in 2020
CBS News' Eco Reporter Breaks Out Debunked 'Only 10 Years Left' Playbook to...
Take a Gander at How Many Lawyers Crawled Out of the Shadows to...
Sen. Mark Kelly Explains Why He's Selling His Tesla in Latest Example of...
'Quiet Part Out Loud' Alert! Here's Rep. Jasmine Crockett's Argument Against Deporting Ill...
VIP
Biden's Open Border Helped the U.S. Break a Record Not Seen Since 1850
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries Was Asked an Off-Script Question on MSNBC Resulting in VERY...

NBC News Never Lets a Crisis Go to Waste As They Blame Horrific CT Abuse Case on Homeschooling

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on March 14, 2025
Journalism meme

What is going on with the state of Connecticut? Not only did they recently release an axe-wielding cannibalistic murderer on the grounds that he's 'rehabilitated' and adhering to treatment, it's also home to Chris Murphy (yikes). 

Advertisement

But there's a very horrific case of decades-long abuse coming out of the Constitution State. Kimberly Sullivan was arrested on charges of imprisoning and starving her stepson for twenty years. The abuse started when the boy was in fourth grade and Sullivan removed him from school.

Check out how NBC News framed this story:

We do not despise the media enough.

Here's what those 'advocates' had to say (emphasis added):

When he was removed from school as a child, a former principal, Tom Pannone, went so far as to knock on the family’s door looking for him, Pannone said in an interview.Pannone, who was principal of the now-closed Barnard Elementary School in Waterbury, said he was given several explanations about why Sullivan’s son was no longer attending class in the early 2000s, including that he was being homeschooled.

Interim Superintendent Darren Schwartz said, “Based on available information, the student was unenrolled from the Waterbury Public Schools in 2004.”

Waterbury Police Lt. Ryan Bessette told NBC News the stepson told authorities that his formal education ended around the fourth grade and that then he was homeschooled.

Recommended

Rubio Gives South African Ambassador the Boot: Rasool’s Trump Tantrum Lands Him on Persona Non Grata List
justmindy
Advertisement

What were those other reasons?

Why don't we hear from 'advocates' discussing those reasons?

We all know why. 

Why didn't the principal follow up? Surely there were signs of abuse while the boy was in school.

The Left hates homeschooling and has made it very clear they will do whatever it takes to undermine -- if not outright outlaw -- the practice.

That's (D)ifferent.

Calling this 'idiotic framing' is being too kind to NBC.

Not nearly enough.

Advertisement

The list of examples is endless.

NBC is fine with that. In fact, they think we're not doing enough transitioning of kids.

This is such an absurd, ridiculous article that NBC News should be ashamed to have it associated with their network.

But they have no shame.

Tags: CONNECTICUT NBC NEWS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Rubio Gives South African Ambassador the Boot: Rasool’s Trump Tantrum Lands Him on Persona Non Grata List
justmindy
Imagine Merrick Garland and Jack Smith Being Forced to Watch What Just Happened at the DOJ
Doug P.
CNN's Credibility Circles the Drain as Host Mangles Rep. McClain’s Name Twice in a Clownish Catastrophe
justmindy
'Trashing the Climate to Own the Cons'! Here's What Dem Sen. Mark Kelly Traded in His Tesla For
Doug P.
Take a Gander at How Many Lawyers Crawled Out of the Shadows to Defend Hamas-Loving Mahmoud Khalil
Amy Curtis
BREAKING: Senate Votes and There Will Be No Government Shutdown (for a While at Least)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Rubio Gives South African Ambassador the Boot: Rasool’s Trump Tantrum Lands Him on Persona Non Grata List justmindy
Advertisement