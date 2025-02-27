Katy Perry, Gayle King, and Lauren Sánchez Face the Void in Bezos’ All-Female...
Democrat 'Justice': Family of CT Man Killed by Axe-Wielding Cannibal Is TERRIFIED Now That He's Free

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on February 27, 2025
ImgFlip

Last week, we told you how the Connecticut Psychiatric Security Review Board (CPSRB) decided to release Tyree Smith, a man who was convicted of killing and cannibalizing Angel Reese.

Smith was declared not guilty by reason of insanity and sentenced to 60 years in a 'maximum-security forensic hospital.' But the CPSRB decided Smith had made good 'clinical progress' and released him into the community. He is required to continue with treatment and medication, but that's little comfort to the family of his victim:

More from TMZ:

TMZ just interviewed Angel's sister-in-law Talitha Frazier, who says Gonzalez's daughter is so terrified of her father's killer, she's hoping a judge will quickly sign off on the restraining order, barring Smith from returning to Bridgeport, CT -- where the brutal slaying occurred in 2011.

As we reported, Smith was accused of hacking Gonzalez to death in a vacant building and eating a portion of his brain, along with his eyeball. Smith was found not guilty by reason of insanity and sentenced to 60 years in a maximum-security forensic hospital.

But, recently, the Connecticut Psychiatric Security Review Board granted Smith a conditional release from the hospital, after a psychiatrist concluded his schizophrenia and other disorders were in full remission. The review board is sending Smith to his new home -- a community facility with around-the-clock supervision, but with a lot more freedom.

In the TMZ interview, Talitha said it's unfair Smith gets to walk free, explaining ... 'We are upset because now he's able to look for a job, he's able to go to the mall, he's able to go to the movies out in the community. He's able to reunite with his son and his dad, but we can't reunite with Angel.'

It's really upsetting.

A fair point.

Here's hoping he keeps his promises and doesn't hurt anyone else.

Nope.

'Restorative justice.'

He was sentenced to 60 years.

Texas and Florida, for starters.

