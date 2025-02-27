Democrat 'Justice': Family of CT Man Killed by Axe-Wielding Cannibal Is TERRIFIED Now That He's Free

Last week, we told you how the Connecticut Psychiatric Security Review Board (CPSRB) decided to release Tyree Smith, a man who was convicted of killing and cannibalizing Angel Reese.

Smith was declared not guilty by reason of insanity and sentenced to 60 years in a 'maximum-security forensic hospital.' But the CPSRB decided Smith had made good 'clinical progress' and released him into the community. He is required to continue with treatment and medication, but that's little comfort to the family of his victim:

Connecticut Killer Cannibal Victim's Family Terrified After Release Announced | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/1VgAhz7zBj — TMZ (@TMZ) February 27, 2025

More from TMZ:

TMZ just interviewed Angel's sister-in-law Talitha Frazier, who says Gonzalez's daughter is so terrified of her father's killer, she's hoping a judge will quickly sign off on the restraining order, barring Smith from returning to Bridgeport, CT -- where the brutal slaying occurred in 2011. As we reported, Smith was accused of hacking Gonzalez to death in a vacant building and eating a portion of his brain, along with his eyeball. Smith was found not guilty by reason of insanity and sentenced to 60 years in a maximum-security forensic hospital. But, recently, the Connecticut Psychiatric Security Review Board granted Smith a conditional release from the hospital, after a psychiatrist concluded his schizophrenia and other disorders were in full remission. The review board is sending Smith to his new home -- a community facility with around-the-clock supervision, but with a lot more freedom. In the TMZ interview, Talitha said it's unfair Smith gets to walk free, explaining ... 'We are upset because now he's able to look for a job, he's able to go to the mall, he's able to go to the movies out in the community. He's able to reunite with his son and his dad, but we can't reunite with Angel.'

It's really upsetting.

I don’t get it.. he is being released after serving 10 years for this heinous crime which they feel he is not a threat but yet the Menendez brothers served 35 years for being abused and they aren’t rehabilitated?? Something wrong with our systems 😠 — LinMar1206 (@LinMar1206) February 27, 2025

A fair point.

But, he promised not to eat anyone else. And also promised he’d take his meds that keep him from wanting to eat anyone. And if that doesn’t work, he also promised that he’d turn himself in if he chose not to take his meds and then felt like eating someone else. — The Salty Commentator 🥷🖤👽 (@salty_royal) February 27, 2025

Here's hoping he keeps his promises and doesn't hurt anyone else.

Never would happened in a non-moronic state. 🔴 — Jason (@WebSlinging91) February 27, 2025

Nope.

Why would they release someone like this back into society — Great Whistler (@GoodiesWhistler) February 27, 2025

'Restorative justice.'

How is a cannibal killer released? Shouldn’t that person be prison for life? — joey tha demon (@joeythademon1) February 27, 2025

He was sentenced to 60 years.

This is happening in CT. Care to take some guesses on which states this would never never never happen? https://t.co/Eu8fw6pOnp — Jason (@WebSlinging91) February 27, 2025

Texas and Florida, for starters.