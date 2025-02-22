In Connecticut, 'Restorative Justice' Means Letting Cannibalistic Convict Free on 'Conditional Release'

If Trump Can Rename the Gulf of America, Why Can't a Trans Person...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on February 22, 2025
ImgFlip

We need to have a serious discussion about mental health in this country and look to restoring policies that would re-establish asylums and medication requirements for mentally ill men and women.

Advertisement

In the 1970s, the Supreme Court did away with a lot of America's institutional infrastructure in the name of 'civil rights', which has led to an increase in homelessness, mental illness, and violent crime. Add to that the Left's penchant for 'restorative justice' and you get insane stories like this one out of Connecticut:

What does one have to do to be put and kept behind bars?

If cannibalistic murder isn't a one-way ticket to life in prison, what is?

More from NBC10 Boston:

A man accused of cannibalism and murder has been granted conditional release, according to the Connecticut Psychiatric Security Review Board (PSRB).

The board granted Tyree Smith's release after a careful review of his clinical progress, officials said.

He's currently at Connecticut Valley Hospital in Middletown. Smith is accused of hacking a man to death with an axe in Bridgeport and eating part of the victim's brain and an eyeball.

The PSRB said Smith has demonstrated long-term stability, remained engaged in all recommended treatments and consistently followed his care.

His conditional release requires that he remain under structured supervision and that he continues to receive necessary mental health services.

So what happens if Smith becomes non-compliant with treatment? Will he be immediately arrested and imprisoned? Or will he remain free until he kills another person and eats them?

The judges never, ever live with the consequences of their rulings.

No matter how much 'clinical progress' they've made.

True.

It's appalling.

They sure are.

Malignant compassion.

It's really amazing, isn't it?

And not in a good way.

Even Jake Tapper has questions.

Wanna bet the person who defends himself against this guy would get a harsher prison sentence?

We like this idea.

Not killing and eating people. We hope.

Make it make sense.

