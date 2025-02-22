In Connecticut, 'Restorative Justice' Means Letting Cannibalistic Convict Free on 'Conditional Release'

We need to have a serious discussion about mental health in this country and look to restoring policies that would re-establish asylums and medication requirements for mentally ill men and women.

In the 1970s, the Supreme Court did away with a lot of America's institutional infrastructure in the name of 'civil rights', which has led to an increase in homelessness, mental illness, and violent crime. Add to that the Left's penchant for 'restorative justice' and you get insane stories like this one out of Connecticut:

A man accused of hacking someone to death with an axe and eating part of the victim's brain and an eyeball has been granted conditional release after a careful review of his clinical progress, officials in Connecticut say. https://t.co/Oxhx5bskS9 — NBC10 Boston (@NBC10Boston) February 22, 2025

What does one have to do to be put and kept behind bars?

If cannibalistic murder isn't a one-way ticket to life in prison, what is?

More from NBC10 Boston:

A man accused of cannibalism and murder has been granted conditional release, according to the Connecticut Psychiatric Security Review Board (PSRB). The board granted Tyree Smith's release after a careful review of his clinical progress, officials said. He's currently at Connecticut Valley Hospital in Middletown. Smith is accused of hacking a man to death with an axe in Bridgeport and eating part of the victim's brain and an eyeball. The PSRB said Smith has demonstrated long-term stability, remained engaged in all recommended treatments and consistently followed his care. His conditional release requires that he remain under structured supervision and that he continues to receive necessary mental health services.

So what happens if Smith becomes non-compliant with treatment? Will he be immediately arrested and imprisoned? Or will he remain free until he kills another person and eats them?

If the judge is willing to risk it, the judge needs to house and feed the criminal with the judges family in the judges primary residence. — Le Fleur (@tbflowers) February 22, 2025

The judges never, ever live with the consequences of their rulings.

Nobody who hacks someone to death with an axe and eats their brains and eyeball should ever be released back into society. — Cryptid Politics 🇺🇸🐊 (@CryptidPolitics) February 22, 2025

No matter how much 'clinical progress' they've made.

After you kill someone with an axe and then eat parts of their brain and an eyeball, the "clinical progress" has nowhere to go but up. — Skid Willie (@SkidWillie) February 22, 2025

True.

When your justice system makes the choice to not protect its citizenry. — Pam D (@soirchick) February 22, 2025

It's appalling.

Ok, so you stabilized his brain, now off to prison to pay for the actual crime. Ffs, progressives are weak. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) February 22, 2025

They sure are.

Malignant compassion.

He should not be removed from the clinic where has made so much progress.



Wow. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) February 22, 2025

It's really amazing, isn't it?

And not in a good way.

Even Jake Tapper has questions.

Hope people in CT have easy access to weapons to protect themselves….



It’s the Constitution State…. https://t.co/nZ2BD7MVAN pic.twitter.com/hME4iNN4iv — Stocking Mill Coffee (@smcroasters) February 22, 2025

Wanna bet the person who defends himself against this guy would get a harsher prison sentence?

I feel there should be a law that requires any violent offender granted early release to move in with their judge or decision-making official as part of their reintegration process. https://t.co/dWLUHJ50rv — Joseph Mallozzi 🏴‍☠️ (@BaronDestructo) February 22, 2025

We like this idea.

Clinical progress toward what? https://t.co/UCTpycUM2k — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) February 22, 2025

Not killing and eating people. We hope.

This is the most insane decision I’ve ever seen from our justice system and that is saying quite a lot. They are actually releasing an axe murderer cannibal back into society because he has “showed progress.” My God. https://t.co/enotspKCSp — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) February 22, 2025

Make it make sense.