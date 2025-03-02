Connecticut and Run: War-Loving Dem Senator Chris Murphy Is Skipping Trump Congressional Address

In another election-denying move, some Democrats are threatening to boycott President Donald Trump’s Tuesday address to a joint session of Congress. We can add Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy to the list. Surprise!

Here's him 'justifying' his absence.

🚨 Chris Murphy says he won’t be attending Trump’s joint address to Congress —



— calling it “a farce” and “a MAGA pep rally.”



Chris won't be missed.pic.twitter.com/Yj4AZKl9aZ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 2, 2025

Good. At least it will smell better — e_gel72 🇺🇸 (@e_gel72) March 2, 2025

Yes, the stench of Democrat desperation and entitlement will be mostly absent if many of them skip the address.

One poster asks the most pressing question.

Does anyone care? — Kathleen Winchell ❤️🤍💙🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@KathleenWinche3) March 2, 2025

Nope. If Democrats checked out completely America would be much better off. — C-Dub 🍸🇺🇸 (@Cdub470) March 2, 2025

Wait, wait, I do.

Oh, who am I kidding. Zero cares given. — deus caritas est (@solid_catholic) March 2, 2025

More good news! — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) March 2, 2025

the more of them that skip, the better — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 2, 2025

This will only highlight the immaturity of the Democrat Party.

At a time when the Democrats are polling in the lower 20s for approval, this is a stupid move.

He is acting like a spoiled brat, they all are. — Eric Aubin 🇺🇸 (@EricAubin141681) March 2, 2025

Petulant clowns. Voter repellant. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 2, 2025

Seems like the press has really latched onto Chris as their anti-Trump spokesman. — Jay Trott (@trottskyathome) March 2, 2025

MSM wants him to run for president in 2028. — CtHorseFarmer (@CtHorseFarmer) March 2, 2025

This is likely true since there are so few contenders.

Don’t try to reason with Democrats, let them destroy their party.

Chris is fighting a losing battle.. it’s called the majority of Americans.

It’s going to be a long 4 years four years for Mr. Murphy. — Rochellemaryn 🌹🕊️ (@RochelleAz) March 2, 2025

And he’s going to need a large binder to keep track of his lies. — Holly (@Holly2360) March 2, 2025

More like a long 8 years or maybe even 12 if Republicans hit everything out of the ball park. — Kristi Kellogg (@KelloggKristi2) March 2, 2025

Democrats keep championing the losing side of every issue. Ukraine is no different. Americans want the war to end or at the very least stop funneling billions of American taxpayer dollars into the unwinnable war. Guess where the Dems stand? You guessed right.