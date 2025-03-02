Possibility of Peace? Secretary of State Marco Rubio Chides Those Putting the Cart...
Kurt Schlichter: 'Americans Told a Foreigner to Defy the United States of America'

Connecticut and Run: War-Loving Dem Senator Chris Murphy Is Skipping Trump Congressional Address

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  11:00 PM on March 02, 2025
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

In another election-denying move, some Democrats are threatening to boycott President Donald Trump’s Tuesday address to a joint session of Congress. We can add Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy to the list. Surprise!

Here’s him 'justifying' his absence. (WATCH)

Yes, the stench of Democrat desperation and entitlement will be mostly absent if many of them skip the address.

One poster asks the most pressing question.

This will only highlight the immaturity of the Democrat Party.

At a time when the Democrats are polling in the lower 20s for approval, this is a stupid move.

This is likely true since there are so few contenders.

Don’t try to reason with Democrats, let them destroy their party.

Democrats keep championing the losing side of every issue. Ukraine is no different. Americans want the war to end or at the very least stop funneling billions of American taxpayer dollars into the unwinnable war. Guess where the Dems stand? You guessed right.

Tags: CHRIS MURPHY CONGRESS CONNECTICUT DONALD TRUMP ENTERTAINMENT RALLY

