Rep. McBride Takes a Break From Demanding We Pretend He's a Woman to Say GOP's Obsessed With Culture War

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on March 13, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

It's long been axiomatic that the Left -- from Democrats to media -- loves to play the 'Republicans pounce' card. Whenever there's a controversial issue, usually one embraced wholeheartedly by the Democrats, the story is never about the Democrats' support of that issue. It's always about the Republicans' reaction to the story.

That's how the Left can smear Republicans as 'extreme.'

And we've watched it unfold many, many times.

Including today. 

Congressional Rep. Tim (Sarah) McBride is the first openly trans member of Congress, and he wants all the accolades that come with it but none of the criticisms.

ABC News says Republicans keep attacking him (by pointing out the biological fact that McBride is a man, regardless of how he identifies), and Megyn Kelly told McBride that we don't have to participate in his delusions.

Now, McBride is attacking Republicans for being 'obsessed' with the culture war.

WATCH:

Really? He wants to go there?

The Left has politicized every issue -- especially cultural issues -- because, as this writer often says, politics is downstream from culture. And the Left has known this for years.

Republicans are finally, it seems, catching up.

What McBride really means is he's mad Republicans are pushing back -- and winning -- on the cultural issues.

It's a fun little game the Left plays: they make a big deal about XYZ cultural issue, change it completely and claim it as their own, then look at Republicans who object and say, 'It's just XYZ issue! Why do you care so much?!'

What the Left wants is for the Right to roll over and continue ceding the cultural ground to them.

Not gonna happen.

Pot, meet kettle.

The chutzpah it takes for McBride to say this on camera is impressive.

Correct.

And he's only been on the job a few weeks.

Nailed it.

Oof.

Our lives, our safety, our opportunities.

Find a new game, buddy.

Our irony meters are broken.

We have no obligation to participate, no matter how much McBride may demand us to.

Reality and science. Remember when the Left liked science?

Good times.

Tags: C-SPAN REPUBLICANS TRANSGENDER TRANS WOMEN SARAH MCBRIDE

