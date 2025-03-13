Rapid Response 47 Reminds Dem Senator Voting No What He Said About Gov't...
Rep. Rashida Tlaib Single No Vote on Bill to Crack Down on Tunnels...
James Woods Points Out His New Starring Role in a Meme Featuring AOC...
Green Lantern, Is That You? Green Flames Erupt From Texas Tech Campus Manhole...
Chuck Schumer Would Like You to Believe This Local Paper Went Under Because...
Exposing Chuck Schumer
Oh, Honey, NO! Jasmine Crockett Dunks on MAGA's Tesla Support, FAILS at Reading...
Elizabeth Warren's 2013 Government Shutdown Meltdown Proves She's a Massive Hypocrite
Trump Tower Siege: Hamas’ Simp Squad Stages a Pathetic Protest in New York...
John Fetterman to Democrats: Drop the Shutdown Charade, Leftists Rage Like Uncaffeinated H...
'Brilliant!' Rep. Jasmine Crockett Explains What Trump and DOGE Can't Do If There's...
Trump’s Truth Social Posting Spree Leaves a Leftist Loon Melting Down Like a...
NY Times' Michelle Goldberg Says Trump's Ruined These Things That Made America Great
Ben & Jerry’s Latest SICK Scoop: Serving Up Abortion Support with a Cherry...

Someone's GRUMPY: 'Snow White' Actor Says He's 'Disappointed in the World' for Film's Negative Reception

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on March 13, 2025
Daily Mail

We're about a week away from the premier of Disney's live-action 'Snow White', and if there's a more derided, divisive, and disastrous film out there, this writer is hard-pressed to name it.

Advertisement

She's not even sure we can call it a 'premier', because Disney has majorly scaled back the Hollywood debut of the pic, citing -- according to Variety -- 'controversies' surrounding stars Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot (spoiler alert: Gadot's 'controversy' is that she's an Israeli Jew).

The problem is not Gadot's nationality or religion. The problem was always Rachel Zegler's open contempt for the original 'Snow White' (the animated classic that put Disney on the map), her hatred of President Donald Trump and his supporters, and her support of Palestine. There were other issues, too, including Peter Dinklage throwing a fit about the dwarves, prompting Disney to recast the roles and then reshoot scenes again with CGI monstrosities.

Now one other star, actor Martin Klebba, wants us all to know we've disappointed him with our cool reception of the film:

Here's more from The New York Post:

'Snow White' actor Martin Klebba, who voices the character Grumpy in the live-action remake of the 1937 classic, says he’s 'disappointed' that the movie’s upcoming premiere has been scaled back by Disney. But he doesn’t blame the company.

The decision, first reported by Variety on Tuesday, was reportedly made due to the controversies surrounding its stars — Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot — as well as its treatment of the 'seven dwarves,' including the use of CGI to create the characters rather than live actors.

'I was a little disappointed,' Klebba, told The Post. 'I’m not disappointed in Disney. I’m disappointed in the world.'

Recommended

James Woods Points Out His New Starring Role in a Meme Featuring AOC and It's 'SO On the Money'
Doug P.
Advertisement

Really?

He's mad at us after the film's lead actress said half of us should eat a poisoned apple?

And he's not mad at Peter Dinklage who ruined an opportunity for seven people with dwarfism to possibly break into Hollywood? Because, to this writer, that seems to be the bigger problem here.

But go ahead, blame the movie-going public. That'll help boost ticket sales.

Harder than 'Fat Boy' and 'Little Man.'

She should come out and insult Trump supporters again.

It's apocryphal, but this is a Michael Jordan 'Republicans buy shoes too' moment.

Advertisement

Zegler said she wanted to be paid for every second of streaming because she had to wear a dress on set for hours on end.

Even if this was a thing, she wouldn't pay Disney a dime.

Can't go wrong with a 'Psych' gif.

Given the lack of options for families, possibly families.

On the other hand, paying for tickets and popcorn for a family isn't a cheap outing anymore so we'll see.

This writer is going to go out of morbid curiosity. You know, in the same way people stand and watch a trainwreck unfold.

We care since this made good Twitchy content. Beyond that? Nah.

Oh, they got rid of 'fairness' meaning 'beauty' and made it mean Snow White is a 'better person' than the evil queen.

Yeah, it's that dumb.

Advertisement

THANK. YOU.

This writer doesn't fully understand why more studios and theaters don't do this. They'd make bank with minimal costs.

But here's a partial explanation: like all woke corporations, Disney is so focused on making content for 'modern audiences' that they forget that those 'modern audiences' are a minority who aren't part of their customer base to begin with.

So they dump on the actual customer base, make woke garbage, and lose a bunch of money.

Wash, rinse, repeat.

Tags: DISNEY HOLLYWOOD MOVIE MOVIES NEW YORK POST

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

James Woods Points Out His New Starring Role in a Meme Featuring AOC and It's 'SO On the Money'
Doug P.
Oh, Honey, NO! Jasmine Crockett Dunks on MAGA's Tesla Support, FAILS at Reading Comprehension Instead
Amy Curtis
Rep. Rashida Tlaib Single No Vote on Bill to Crack Down on Tunnels Used by Traffickers
Brett T.
Green Lantern, Is That You? Green Flames Erupt From Texas Tech Campus Manhole and X Users Hold a Roast
Amy Curtis
Chuck Schumer Would Like You to Believe This Local Paper Went Under Because of Trump's Tariffs
Doug P.
John Fetterman to Democrats: Drop the Shutdown Charade, Leftists Rage Like Uncaffeinated Hipsters
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
James Woods Points Out His New Starring Role in a Meme Featuring AOC and It's 'SO On the Money' Doug P.
Advertisement