Someone's GRUMPY: 'Snow White' Actor Says He's 'Disappointed in the World' for Film's Negative Reception

We're about a week away from the premier of Disney's live-action 'Snow White', and if there's a more derided, divisive, and disastrous film out there, this writer is hard-pressed to name it.

She's not even sure we can call it a 'premier', because Disney has majorly scaled back the Hollywood debut of the pic, citing -- according to Variety -- 'controversies' surrounding stars Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot (spoiler alert: Gadot's 'controversy' is that she's an Israeli Jew).

The problem is not Gadot's nationality or religion. The problem was always Rachel Zegler's open contempt for the original 'Snow White' (the animated classic that put Disney on the map), her hatred of President Donald Trump and his supporters, and her support of Palestine. There were other issues, too, including Peter Dinklage throwing a fit about the dwarves, prompting Disney to recast the roles and then reshoot scenes again with CGI monstrosities.

Now one other star, actor Martin Klebba, wants us all to know we've disappointed him with our cool reception of the film:

‘Snow White’ actor ‘disappointed in the world’ after Disney scales back premiere https://t.co/OrOSpt71IC pic.twitter.com/gMU9OKNYeB — New York Post (@nypost) March 13, 2025

Here's more from The New York Post:

'Snow White' actor Martin Klebba, who voices the character Grumpy in the live-action remake of the 1937 classic, says he’s 'disappointed' that the movie’s upcoming premiere has been scaled back by Disney. But he doesn’t blame the company. The decision, first reported by Variety on Tuesday, was reportedly made due to the controversies surrounding its stars — Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot — as well as its treatment of the 'seven dwarves,' including the use of CGI to create the characters rather than live actors. 'I was a little disappointed,' Klebba, told The Post. 'I’m not disappointed in Disney. I’m disappointed in the world.'

Really?

He's mad at us after the film's lead actress said half of us should eat a poisoned apple?

And he's not mad at Peter Dinklage who ruined an opportunity for seven people with dwarfism to possibly break into Hollywood? Because, to this writer, that seems to be the bigger problem here.

But go ahead, blame the movie-going public. That'll help boost ticket sales.

This movie is gonna bomb so hard! 😂🤣😭💀 pic.twitter.com/JEItrXFYHW — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) March 13, 2025

Harder than 'Fat Boy' and 'Little Man.'

She should come out and insult Trump supporters again.

Pondering who is not accepting who.

When your lead wishes harm to a majority, this is the outcome.

For the record, we all work, and you all don't come and take our pictures, pay us millions of dollars, or at the very least NOT wish us dead.



You make things so complicated. We… pic.twitter.com/FkARb0PG96 — Christine (@Christina362568) March 13, 2025

It's apocryphal, but this is a Michael Jordan 'Republicans buy shoes too' moment.

Disney should make her pay some of the money back if it flops. You cant spend $200M to make a movie and then have her go out and start acting like an assclown. — 💯 🇺🇸 𝕲𝖎𝖌 𝕯𝖎𝖌𝖌𝖊𝖗 (@Gig_Digger) March 13, 2025

Zegler said she wanted to be paid for every second of streaming because she had to wear a dress on set for hours on end.

Even if this was a thing, she wouldn't pay Disney a dime.

Can't go wrong with a 'Psych' gif.

Zegler should be happy that it’s opening at all. Who is going to go see this absolute disaster? — AnnaZ (@AnnaZ) March 13, 2025

Given the lack of options for families, possibly families.

On the other hand, paying for tickets and popcorn for a family isn't a cheap outing anymore so we'll see.

This writer is going to go out of morbid curiosity. You know, in the same way people stand and watch a trainwreck unfold.

We care since this made good Twitchy content. Beyond that? Nah.

The idea that Gal Gadot is jealous of the looks of @rachelzegler defies any willful suspension of disbelief. https://t.co/jP6F7vBb8D — The Expat Pirate (@Expatpirate) March 13, 2025

Oh, they got rid of 'fairness' meaning 'beauty' and made it mean Snow White is a 'better person' than the evil queen.

Yeah, it's that dumb.

Imagine how much money Disney would have made if they had just rereleased the original Snow White instead of this s**t remake. https://t.co/NrZ944zBk0 — BatMN (@_BatMN_) March 13, 2025

THANK. YOU.

This writer doesn't fully understand why more studios and theaters don't do this. They'd make bank with minimal costs.

But here's a partial explanation: like all woke corporations, Disney is so focused on making content for 'modern audiences' that they forget that those 'modern audiences' are a minority who aren't part of their customer base to begin with.

So they dump on the actual customer base, make woke garbage, and lose a bunch of money.

Wash, rinse, repeat.