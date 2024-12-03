Heebie-CGs: Snow White Movie Dwarfs Reveal is the Stuff of Nightmares

But Crime Is Down, Right? Secret Service Open Fire on Carjackers Outside Janet...
Warren Squire  |  8:30 PM on December 03, 2024
Twitchy

Disney’s new retelling of Snow White is set to release in March of 2025. The family-friendly movie has been fraught with reshoots and a ballooning budget. Some of this is because real actors were jettisoned for CG (computer generated) ones. Today, we got a full look at these dwarvish creations and it’s the stuff of nightmares.

Check them out.

The movie has been touted as a live-action retelling of the classic animated film. But, the live-action got replaced with CG ‘dwarfs’ when actor Peter Dinklage complained that the casting was ‘backwards’ and exploited little people.

As you can imagine, real-life dwarf actors were ticked. Dinklage cost them a paying acting gig.

The movie’s problems don’t stop there. Snow White herself (actress Rachel Zegler) went on an online post-election Trump-hating rant in which she went after his voters.

Despite all the controversy, a person who worked on the film’s visual effects is proud of his work. Others disagree.

Wow, that looks like actors Karl Malden and Tommy Lee Jones had a baby. Ouch!

The budget for Snow White is reportedly over half a billion dollars. At this point, Disney would be better off permanently shelving the movie and claiming it as a tax write-off.

