Heebie-CGs: Snow White Movie Dwarfs Reveal is the Stuff of Nightmares

Disney’s new retelling of Snow White is set to release in March of 2025. The family-friendly movie has been fraught with reshoots and a ballooning budget. Some of this is because real actors were jettisoned for CG (computer generated) ones. Today, we got a full look at these dwarvish creations and it’s the stuff of nightmares.

The Seven Dwarfs in the live-action ‘SNOW WHITE’ remake. pic.twitter.com/Cvkvs5JaP6 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 3, 2024

The movie has been touted as a live-action retelling of the classic animated film. But, the live-action got replaced with CG ‘dwarfs’ when actor Peter Dinklage complained that the casting was ‘backwards’ and exploited little people.

Somewhere, some dwarves were unemployed because someone that it would be offensive to employ real people. — Gustaiv (@gustaiiv) December 3, 2024

They listened to Peter Dinklage when they should've listened to Hornswoggle pic.twitter.com/gXFX71oOrU — Slappa Wrestling (@Slappa_WWE) December 3, 2024

Peter Dinklage really pulled up the ladder behind him. Robbed real actors of a job. — CFChris. (@EmenaIo) December 3, 2024

As you can imagine, real-life dwarf actors were ticked. Dinklage cost them a paying acting gig.

The movie’s problems don’t stop there. Snow White herself (actress Rachel Zegler) went on an online post-election Trump-hating rant in which she went after his voters.

Now they just need to replace Rachel Ziegler with cgi and people might watch it. — Erik Hodson 🦖 👨 (@DreadedDinosaur) December 3, 2024

I won’t see it bc of her lol — Topher J 🍉 (@ctopher313) December 3, 2024

Despite all the controversy, a person who worked on the film’s visual effects is proud of his work. Others disagree.

I worked on this film and these dwarves. The VFX team spent a lot of time making them look great for the film. Glad better pictures are being shared of them now. — Rassoul Edji (@RassoulEdji) December 3, 2024

Little people exist



CGI versions are an insult to real dwarves & all of humanity



I know you were just doing your jobs. But I wouldn’t go around bragging about working on this film. It could be bad for your career & reputation with fans pic.twitter.com/QgMshTUOfv — Gorilla Rogue Games (@GorillaRogueGam) December 3, 2024

It's absurd that this is called "live action". — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) December 3, 2024

Ppl from Disney who concept this should be fired man 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/6pQcquZl7p — Epam (@Epam00) December 3, 2024

Wow, that looks like actors Karl Malden and Tommy Lee Jones had a baby. Ouch!

The budget for Snow White is reportedly over half a billion dollars. At this point, Disney would be better off permanently shelving the movie and claiming it as a tax write-off.