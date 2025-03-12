Marco Rubio Dishes Brutal Truth Bombs on Why This Hamas-Fanboy Green Card Holder’s...
Variety Mag: Disney's Rolling Back 'Snow White' Premier Due to 'Controversial' Fact Gal Gadot Is Jewish

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on March 12, 2025
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

We've talked quite a bit about Disney's upcoming box office bomb, it's live-action remake of 'Snow White.' 

Most of the problems with the film stem from lead actress Rachel Zegler, who criticized the 1937 film as a 'weird' movie in which the prince 'stalked' the princess. But she didn't stop there. She also posted about freeing Palestine (despite the fact her co-star, Gal Gadot, is an Israeli Jew who spoke out about the October 7, 2023 Hamas terror attacks), wished ill on Trump voters, issued a phony non-apology for her statements, and then blamed the upcoming flop on fan 'passion' for the original animated film (see, it's our fault, guys).

To that end, Disney has to know they've got a dumpster fire on their hand, one that will cost the House of Mouse a pretty penny. They're even scaling back the Hollywood premier.

But we want to look at this framing of the issue:

The Gal Gadot controversies?

What controversies are those?

Let's see what Variety has to say:

World politics have also come into play. Zegler has promoted 'free Palestine' on social media. At the same time, Gadot, who is Israeli, has become an outspoken supporter of Israel on social media as well as in a passionate speech she delivered on March 4 when she was honored at the Anti-Defamation League’s annual summit in New York City. 'Never did I imagine that on the streets of the United States, and different cities around the world, we would see people not condemning Hamas, but celebrating, justifying and cheering on a massacre of Jews,' she said, in part.

That's the 'controversy'?!

An Israeli Jew objected to a terrorist organization slaughtering her fellow Israelis and to Leftists the world over praising them for it?

That's not 'controversial', Variety.

Other X users noticed this, too.

That's just the sane position to take.

They are definitely sending a message to the Leftist antisemitic crowd with this story.

To Leftists, it apparently is.

That's apparently enough to qualify these days.

The Left get rabidly angry about Israel, when they're not lecturing the rest of us on the need to 'punch Nazis', that is.

Nailed it.

Pretty much.

Totally insane.

Not.

Absolutely amazing, no?

And it's all self-inflicted.

It's budget was $270 million. So it's a flop, even if they make that much domestically.

