Variety Mag: Disney's Rolling Back 'Snow White' Premier Due to 'Controversial' Fact Gal Gadot Is Jewish

We've talked quite a bit about Disney's upcoming box office bomb, it's live-action remake of 'Snow White.'

Most of the problems with the film stem from lead actress Rachel Zegler, who criticized the 1937 film as a 'weird' movie in which the prince 'stalked' the princess. But she didn't stop there. She also posted about freeing Palestine (despite the fact her co-star, Gal Gadot, is an Israeli Jew who spoke out about the October 7, 2023 Hamas terror attacks), wished ill on Trump voters, issued a phony non-apology for her statements, and then blamed the upcoming flop on fan 'passion' for the original animated film (see, it's our fault, guys).

To that end, Disney has to know they've got a dumpster fire on their hand, one that will cost the House of Mouse a pretty penny. They're even scaling back the Hollywood premier.

But we want to look at this framing of the issue:

Disney Scales Back ‘Snow White’ Hollywood Premiere Amid Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot Controversies https://t.co/pFFrQWrBUJ — Variety (@Variety) March 11, 2025

The Gal Gadot controversies?

What controversies are those?

Let's see what Variety has to say:

World politics have also come into play. Zegler has promoted 'free Palestine' on social media. At the same time, Gadot, who is Israeli, has become an outspoken supporter of Israel on social media as well as in a passionate speech she delivered on March 4 when she was honored at the Anti-Defamation League’s annual summit in New York City. 'Never did I imagine that on the streets of the United States, and different cities around the world, we would see people not condemning Hamas, but celebrating, justifying and cheering on a massacre of Jews,' she said, in part.

That's the 'controversy'?!

An Israeli Jew objected to a terrorist organization slaughtering her fellow Israelis and to Leftists the world over praising them for it?

That's not 'controversial', Variety.

Other X users noticed this, too.

Saying as Gadot did: “Never did I imagine that on the streets of the United States, and different cities around the world, we would see people not condemning Hamas, but celebrating, justifying and cheering on a massacre of Jews” is not controversial Variety. — ZitoSalena (@ZitoSalena) March 12, 2025

That's just the sane position to take.

Rachel Zegler is the problem and always has been. You're only putting Gadot in the mix because you're an antisemite. — Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) March 12, 2025

They are definitely sending a message to the Leftist antisemitic crowd with this story.

Gal Godot is Jewish. That’s not a controversy. — Jaihawkk 🌲🌲🌲 (@Jaihawkk) March 12, 2025

To Leftists, it apparently is.

The heck did Gal Gadot do, aside from being Israeli? Or is that enough to qualify as ‘controversial’, nowadays? — ✝️Jimmy Pesnell✝️ (@jimmerjabberer) March 12, 2025

That's apparently enough to qualify these days.

The Left get rabidly angry about Israel, when they're not lecturing the rest of us on the need to 'punch Nazis', that is.

Rachel Zegler controversies: Trashed the original film, trashed half the country’s politics, other woke nonsense



Gal Gadot controversies: Is a Jew https://t.co/IxRINvi5HX — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) March 12, 2025

Nailed it.

Gal Godot has been awash in controversy ever since it’s been revealed that she had the audacity to be born in Israel. https://t.co/u6EOoPgEMu — Skeletor 🧼🧽🫧 (@TheMuppetPastor) March 12, 2025

Pretty much.

Gal Gadot did the unthinkable. She didn't throw her co-star under the bus, she didn't shout "f**k America", she didn't call the audience "sexists", no, she simply spoke up for the hostages and said she's a proud Jew and Israeli. Awful stuff, insane controversy. https://t.co/dTz3W1wZW0 — Shalom_Mahmoud (@BoulboulMasriah) March 12, 2025

Totally insane.

Not.

This is the supposed controversy around Gal Gadot, according to Variety. https://t.co/Py89VgYyqT pic.twitter.com/ULoaN83qAO — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 12, 2025

Absolutely amazing, no?

This may be the most cursed modern Disney blockbuster https://t.co/jjD1Yn1kCj — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) March 12, 2025

And it's all self-inflicted.

The funny thing about this movie is that it’s still going to wind up grossing $220M domestic or something despite all the bad headlines simply because there’s *nothing* for families in theaters. https://t.co/JmY7Ix9PF7 — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) March 12, 2025

It's budget was $270 million. So it's a flop, even if they make that much domestically.