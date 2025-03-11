Get a Mirror, Weirdo! Tim Walz Tries Blaming Trump for MN Energy Price, Gets Set Straight Instead

Gavin Newsom, Governor of the Highest-Tax, Most Expensive State in America Has Thoughts...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on March 11, 2025
Townhall Media

Tim Walz is trying very hard to establish himself as an opponent of President Donald Trump. The rumor is he's eyeing a run for the White House in 2028 (hahahahahahahahahahaha, please make that happen!), and he's cosplaying as President in preparation (he's also violating the Logan Act, but Walz doesn't care).

Now he's back in attack dog mode, going after Trump for Minnesota energy prices:

There are pending Community Notes on the post, which doesn't shock us at all.

Let's check out what they say:

Mn imports a small amount of its total electricity from Canada 4%-10%

https://mn.gov/commerce-stat/pdfs/mn-energy-data-dashboard.pdf

The average Mn electric bill is < $150. A 10% (or 25%) tariff on imports of 10%, is only a couple of dollars.

Mn imports electricity from Canada instead of US states to claim "Greeness"

https://www.eia.gov/state/analysis.php?sid=ND#:~:text=North%20Dakota's%20total%20energy%20production,greater%20than%20its%20energy%20consumption.&text=A%20surge%20in%20energy%20production,of%20the%20state's%20oil%20reserves.

Huh. Look at that.

Walz doesn't know what he's talking about.

Again.

Republicans have been telling you and Minnesota Democrats to diversify our energy portfolio for the past decade.

Canadian energy only contributes a whopping 1% to the MISO grid.

But sure, it’s Trump’s fault.

- @GrageDustin

Of course! Because ORANGE MAN BAD! Or something.

Because their leader and leaders before him failed them. 

Instead of building your own infrastructure you depend on a foreign country. 

You want to see the man responsible for this find a mirror.

- @Flipper628

We're sure there are plenty of mirrors around the Capitol and governor's mansion.

Tim got the memo. Remember every Democrat has to use the word billionaire and a negative way in every post in TV appearance.

So remember, when you hear them say billionaire, they were told to say it.

The power grid in the United States should be able to pick up the slack. They get 70% of the natural gas used to run those power plants from the United States.

- @AinsworthKeith

Democrats are very good at the lockstep talking points.

But if Walz was as good as he says he is, he'd be the Vice President today instead of back in St. Paul.

*****

Quick note: Since yesterday’s hack of X, some features have not been working. This includes the embed codes we normally use to include posts in Twitchy stories. While X works on fixing the issue, we’re doing our best to bring you great stories. In the meantime, things may look slightly different. We appreciate your understanding.

