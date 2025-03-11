FAFO: Concerned Parent Seeks Reddit Advice After Daughter's Arrested for Felony Tesla Vandalism

Earlier, we told you how X users are -- correctly -- warning that a failure by authorities to crack down on the Left-wing vandalism and destruction of Tesla chargers, dealerships, and vehicles will lead to an escalation of the attacks.

They're correct.

It appears that, at least in California, such vandals are being arrested and charged with felonies:

Now, it's California, and they're not exactly known for being tough on crime.

But maybe the tide is turning on this.

Maybe.

Here’s some advice: Let your child suffer the consequences of their actions. Reinforce the idea that this is of their own doing and is their fault. Then, help them be a better person. - @WaywardGreg

This is good advice.

"what else can be done?" how about teach your kids not to vandalize property how about teach your kids how capitalism works so they don't go to retarded a** 'protests' to begin with how about teach your kids what f**king excellence looks like - @wildbarestepf

All of this.

Make an example of a few of these insane people and 99% of Tesla vandalism stops. - @knotgrumpy

A few felony convictions with hefty prison sentences puts an end to this.

She wants legal advice? Take the plea offer. She is on video. Her motives are likely beyond stupid and will make the jury hate her at trial. Take the plea. Due the short time in jail. That's the legal advice. - @Grunt0313

Any attorney would probably tell her this, too.

The first step was not to engage in acts of vandalism, but that ship has sailed. Now Lefties need to learn that they can't get away with this stuff just because they really hate Elon Musk and President Donald Trump.

