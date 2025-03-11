Gavin Newsom, Governor of the Highest-Tax, Most Expensive State in America Has Thoughts...
ABC News Rolls Out the Fear Mongering Over Social Security's Anti-Fraud Efforts
Get a Mirror, Weirdo! Tim Walz Tries Blaming Trump for MN Energy Price,...
FAFO: Concerned Parent Seeks Reddit Advice After Daughter's Arrested for Felony Tesla Vand...
Out of Touch: Riley Gaines and Megyn Kelly DEMOLISH The View and Dylan...
Signed, Sealed, NOT Delivered: DOGE Seeks to Claw Back $3 BILLION for Unmade...
CRACK DOWN: X Users Raise Warning That Leftwing Tesla Vandalism Will Escalate If...
Sen. Elissa Slotkin Says America Voted for Trump Because Our Brains Aren’t Fully...
How About NO, Dr. Mengele: Chinese Scientist Claims Ethics Is Holding Back 'Innovation...
VIP
Latest Biden Autopen Update Is a DOOZY - Think PARDONS
Baker's Dozen: Rashida Tlaib Reports Dems Sent Letter to Trump Demanding Release of...
BREAKING: Ukraine Agrees to 30-Day Ceasefire (Promises Made, Promises KEPT!)
NOT Having the LIES! Tim Burchett SCHOOLS CNN Hack Claiming NO ONE is...
Lefty Goon Ron Filipkowski Tries Dunking on J.D. Vance, Accidentally Admits Jussie Smollet...

She's SO BAD at This! Randi Weingarten Melts DOWN About the End of DOE (and Makes Case for School Choice)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on March 11, 2025
Twitchy

Poor Randi Weingarten. After years of grifting off the taxpayers as the head of the American Federation of Teachers, the gravy train is coming to an end. President Donald Trump aims to end the Department of Education (DOE), a bloated and feckless bureaucracy and -- like the Incredible Hulk -- is very mad about this.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, yesterday's DDOS attack on X has rendered some features unusable right now, so we're unable to post the video directly. Instead, here is a screenshot and the link for the post with the video is here.

We could write a novel about all the terrible things Weingarten has said or done that led to this moment in history. But -- as we near the 5th anniversary of COVID lockdowns and school closures -- let's remember that Randi harmed an entire generation of students. She insisted on lockdowns when COVID posed almost no threat to children or teachers. She resisted reopening schools even when it was safe to do so. And she washed her hands of all responsibility in the post-COVID fallout.

She does not realize this.

Just remember: she accidentally called for the end of the DOE a little over a month ago, and here she is once again (accidentally) making the case for school choice (video here):

School choice is competition. Government schools either need to provide a better education (ya know, teaching kids to read and write instead of saying there's 57 genders). In Illinois, Wisconsin, and Maryland there are schools where few, if any, students are proficient in reading.

Recommended

Out of Touch: Riley Gaines and Megyn Kelly DEMOLISH The View and Dylan Mulvaney on Women's Sports
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

That's a shame. 

And as one of the biggest educational figures in America, that's on Randi.

She's also making bank on this gig, and doesn't want to lose her hefty paycheck.

*****

Quick note: Since yesterday’s hack of X, some features have not been working. This includes the embed codes we normally use to include posts in Twitchy stories. While X works on fixing the issue, we’re doing our best to bring you great stories. In the meantime, things may look slightly different. We appreciate your understanding.

Tags: DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION MELTDOWN RANDI WEINGARTEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Out of Touch: Riley Gaines and Megyn Kelly DEMOLISH The View and Dylan Mulvaney on Women's Sports
Grateful Calvin
Get a Mirror, Weirdo! Tim Walz Tries Blaming Trump for MN Energy Price, Gets Set Straight Instead
Amy Curtis
FAFO: Concerned Parent Seeks Reddit Advice After Daughter's Arrested for Felony Tesla Vandalism
Amy Curtis
ABC News Rolls Out the Fear Mongering Over Social Security's Anti-Fraud Efforts
Amy Curtis
Scott Jennings EMBARRASSES CNN Panel Weeping About Dangerous Pro-Terrorist Student Mahmoud Khalil (Watch)
Sam J.
Signed, Sealed, NOT Delivered: DOGE Seeks to Claw Back $3 BILLION for Unmade Electric USPS Trucks
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Out of Touch: Riley Gaines and Megyn Kelly DEMOLISH The View and Dylan Mulvaney on Women's Sports Grateful Calvin
Advertisement