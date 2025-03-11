She's SO BAD at This! Randi Weingarten Melts DOWN About the End of DOE (and Makes Case for School Choice)

Poor Randi Weingarten. After years of grifting off the taxpayers as the head of the American Federation of Teachers, the gravy train is coming to an end. President Donald Trump aims to end the Department of Education (DOE), a bloated and feckless bureaucracy and -- like the Incredible Hulk -- is very mad about this.

Unfortunately, yesterday's DDOS attack on X has rendered some features unusable right now, so we're unable to post the video directly. Instead, here is a screenshot and the link for the post with the video is here.

We could write a novel about all the terrible things Weingarten has said or done that led to this moment in history. But -- as we near the 5th anniversary of COVID lockdowns and school closures -- let's remember that Randi harmed an entire generation of students. She insisted on lockdowns when COVID posed almost no threat to children or teachers. She resisted reopening schools even when it was safe to do so. And she washed her hands of all responsibility in the post-COVID fallout.

She does not realize this.

Just remember: she accidentally called for the end of the DOE a little over a month ago, and here she is once again (accidentally) making the case for school choice (video here):

School choice is competition. Government schools either need to provide a better education (ya know, teaching kids to read and write instead of saying there's 57 genders). In Illinois, Wisconsin, and Maryland there are schools where few, if any, students are proficient in reading.

That's a shame.

And as one of the biggest educational figures in America, that's on Randi.

She's also making bank on this gig, and doesn't want to lose her hefty paycheck.

