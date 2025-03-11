She's SO BAD at This! Randi Weingarten Melts DOWN About the End of...
CRACK DOWN: X Users Raise Warning That Leftwing Tesla Vandalism Will Escalate If We Don't Stop It Now

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on March 11, 2025
AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File


There has been an alarming uptick in Leftists setting fire to Tesla charging stations and vehicles, holding 'protests' at Tesla dealerships, and attacking Tesla drivers out on the streets.

This is who the Left is: violent, destructive, and dangerous. For years, they demanded we do away with gas-powered cars in favor of vehicles like the ones Tesla makes.

Now that Elon Musk isn't sufficiently Left-wing enough for them, they are destroying the vehicles and charging stations they demanded we use. 

They don't believe anything they say they do, and they'll gladly destroy your electric vehicle if they think it makes a political point (so much for saving the environment, huh?).

But this leads nowhere good, and authorities need to crack down on it now or it's going to get much, much worse:


He's 100% correct. And he's not the only one who is raising the warning:

This will escalate and end badly. Someone will get hurt or -- heaven forbid -- killed by these unhinged Lefties. There need to be arrests and charges, and if the blue city/blue state DAs and AGs won't do it, the Feds need to file charges.

The left doesn't "punch Nazis."

They just call random people Nazis so they have somebody to punch.

- @AndrewCFollett

Right. That's why they see Nazis everywhere.

I keep saying and one of these days I hope someone remembers that Tesla's can be driven remotely

- @marilynmaupin

This writer also believes some of them have 360° cameras, so please post this video.

We already know that Democrats are willing to tolerate destruction of personal property to indulge their hardcore Leftwing.

- @AAC0519

Correct. They can't create, so they destroy. To gain and keep political power.

*****

Quick note: Since yesterday’s hack of X, some features have not been working. This includes the embed codes we normally use to include posts in Twitchy stories. While X works on fixing the issue, we’re doing our best to bring you great stories. In the meantime, things may look slightly different. We appreciate your understanding.

Tags: CIVIL WAR ELON MUSK TESLA VANDALISM

