James Woods Absolutely NUKES Eric Swalwell for His Lame Grocery Price Observation

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on March 09, 2025
Meme/Twitchy

The other day, we told you how Eric Swalwell finally stepped foot in a grocery store for the first time in years, acting like it was news that grocery prices are high.

They've been high thanks to Joe Biden and his policies, and Democrats spent four years denying inflation was a problem. But, of course, they'll pretend it's a problem now that a Republican is in office.

And then when Donald Trump paid for a woman's groceries (gee, why didn't Swalwell do that?), the Left wanted him arrested for 'bribing' voters.

The good news is, people aren't having it. We know who is responsible for inflation, and it isn't Donald Trump.

That includes James Woods, who nuked Swalwell from orbit on this:

That's gonna leave a mark!

See, Swalwell works for the government, so they don't care about budgets or spending. They just tax us more.

As with all things, Democrats ignore problems they create until Republicans are in office. Then those problems become five-alarm fires and the fault of Republicans.

Democrats are only generous with other people's money.

Swalwell knows, which is why he's blaming Trump.

There's a 100% chance he made this up.

It's going to be a contender.

This is a very good point.

That would be hilarious.

It's funny how almost no one believes Swalwell.

