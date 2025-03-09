James Woods Absolutely NUKES Eric Swalwell for His Lame Grocery Price Observation

The other day, we told you how Eric Swalwell finally stepped foot in a grocery store for the first time in years, acting like it was news that grocery prices are high.

They've been high thanks to Joe Biden and his policies, and Democrats spent four years denying inflation was a problem. But, of course, they'll pretend it's a problem now that a Republican is in office.

And then when Donald Trump paid for a woman's groceries (gee, why didn't Swalwell do that?), the Left wanted him arrested for 'bribing' voters.

The good news is, people aren't having it. We know who is responsible for inflation, and it isn't Donald Trump.

That includes James Woods, who nuked Swalwell from orbit on this:

There is zero chance in a million you were in a grocery store, #FangBanger.



You only eat Chinese take-out, don’t you? https://t.co/UQa1oXcflW — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 8, 2025

That's gonna leave a mark!

Wait, someone at the store checked the price of an item and decided it wasn't worth it?



You mean just like every person does every time they go shopping ever? — That's what SMOD said! (@TheOneWhoSmods) March 8, 2025

See, Swalwell works for the government, so they don't care about budgets or spending. They just tax us more.

They didn’t care about grocery prices for 4 years. The prices they’re finally noticing are their own handiwork. It’s what happens when you pass an unnecessary IRA which is a Climate Bill in disguise. The cost of energy finds its way into grocery prices real fast. Perhaps we… — PJ Paul (@RealPJPaul) March 8, 2025

As with all things, Democrats ignore problems they create until Republicans are in office. Then those problems become five-alarm fires and the fault of Republicans.

And he didn’t offer to pay for the item?



If he had any goodness to him he would have paid for the item and wouldn’t have brought this issue to social media. — AKuehne🇺🇸 (@WifeOfCombatVet) March 8, 2025

Democrats are only generous with other people's money.

You work weekends? Actually no, Swalwell only works 148 days a year. If he worked more, or ever entered a grocery store he would realize that these prices came about during Biden's term. — TheGrayGeezer 🇺🇸 (@GrayGeezer) March 9, 2025

Swalwell knows, which is why he's blaming Trump.

He wrote the proof he's lying. He thinks they put price stickers on products. That stopped like what 20 years ago???



The prices are clearly listed on the shelf under the product. She probably read the ingredients label, if anything, but I bet he made the whole thing up. — Believer in Truth, Justice and Freedom (@LagerthaMuadDib) March 9, 2025

There's a 100% chance he made this up.

The @RealJamesWoods with the greatest tweet of 2025. https://t.co/OwwQW0mpFU — Steve Landers Jr (@slandersjr) March 8, 2025

It's going to be a contender.

Now thats funny! Wonder if he ever saw the Mother's whose daughters were raped and murdered by illegal immigrants. Oh wait that's right he did see them and didn't even have the common decency to stand up. https://t.co/nV4DzNQix7 — John Salitsky (@JohnSalitsky) March 9, 2025

This is a very good point.

I want to see video of him actually grocery shopping 4 an entire weeks worth of meals now https://t.co/lVsrdGSZLc — @suzyq4jc (@SuzyQRN1) March 9, 2025

That would be hilarious.

In grocery stores, the prices are on the shelves, and not the products. Good spot, James. https://t.co/4bIcHSBYv8 — Daryl Orelovich Romanov-Mikhailov (@Daryl16519C) March 8, 2025

It's funny how almost no one believes Swalwell.