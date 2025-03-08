Now That He's Lost, Tim Walz Can Finally Offer Suggestions to Fix the Democrats' Failed 2024 Campaign

Back in August, this writer said Kamala Harris' pick for VP -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz -- was a bad one. It was a damning indictment of Harris' policy-making skills, and this writer was correct. Throughout the campaign, Walz proved he was weird, communistic, and an angry little man.

He might be setting his sights on a 2028 run for the White House (hahahahahaha!), because he was cosplaying POTUS the other day in a call to Canadian Premiers (violating the Logan Act in the process).

Now he's got thoughts about what went wrong in 2024:

Tim Walz has some sharp critiques on the Dem 2024 campaign https://t.co/6m4U15Nmp4 — POLITICO (@politico) March 8, 2025

Politico reports:

Tim Walz thinks he and Kamala Harris played it too safe last year. He thinks they should have held more town halls. He thinks they didn’t have time to get their feet under them. And he thinks Democrats should have taken more risks and gone to more places. 'We shouldn’t have been playing this thing so safe,' the Minnesota governor said in an interview with POLITICO before speaking to nearly 1,000 Democrats here at the Helena fairgrounds last weekend. Walz said the campaign’s risk-averse approach was a byproduct of the brief, 107-day campaign, because 'these are things you might have been able to get your sea legs, if you will, 18 months out, where the stakes were a lot lower.' But he said, 'after you lose, you have to go back and assess where everything was at, and I think that is one area, that is one area we should think about.'

None of this is why he and Kamala Harris lost the election, which proves that Tim Walz is wholly unqualified for office. They lost because the policies they support -- and have since doubled-down on -- are wildly unpopular with voters.

Tampon Tim is a weird freak that should run in 2028. I can’t wait for the memes. — Michael Allen (@ElvisKnevil) March 8, 2025

The mems would be AMAZING.

“Our candidate was a substance-free widely disliked valley girl who did not connect with actual humans.”



- Tim Walz (in his head, probably) — BovineObserver (Official) (@BovineObserver) March 8, 2025

Tim Walz is not capable of such deep thoughts.

The contention that a longer campaign or greater exposure would have helped Harris or Waltz is misplaced. The more people saw of either of them, the less impressed they were. A longer campaign would have made the defeat even more resounding. — Jonathan Fahey (@JonforFairfax) March 8, 2025

This is correct. Limited exposure helped the campaign, but not enough.

Ya imagine a democratic party with competent communication and marketing.



I can't cause it's never happened. — prophet (@DocktorDoak) March 8, 2025

It happened. Decades ago. The modern Democratic Party is not, however, competent.

He should look in the mirror.



He was brought on to win over midwestern men & did the opposite. — Erickson (@erickson_68) March 8, 2025

He's so wildly off-putting to anyone, especially Midwesterners.

Only candid when anonymous.

Another upcoming 'This is Gavin Newsom' podcast guest revealed... https://t.co/uopdfXp0IV pic.twitter.com/ut9skIBaR6 — Rob Pyers (@rpyers) March 8, 2025

Those two clowns should co-host a podcast and stay out of politics.

This writer laughed out loud at this meme.

Well done.

Dems really need to grow some goddamn spines in order to save this country, and Walz was tragically muzzled last year. If they let him go all out we wouldn't be in this situation rn. https://t.co/MWmtKxXNdm — Rik | Dips**t Actual (@RikTheDipshit) March 8, 2025

Sure, go ahead and 'unmuzzle' Tim Walz. The guy who said he was friends with school shooters during his debate.

That'll work out lovely.

And we'll leave you with this parting thought: if Tim Walz wants to lead, why didn't he suggest any of this during the campaign?