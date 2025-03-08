Now That He's Lost, Tim Walz Can Finally Offer Suggestions to Fix the Democrats' Failed 2024 Campaign

USDA Cancels $600,000 Grant to Study Menstrual Cycles in Trans Men
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  9:00 PM on March 08, 2025
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Back in August, this writer said Kamala Harris' pick for VP -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz -- was a bad one. It was a damning indictment of Harris' policy-making skills, and this writer was correct. Throughout the campaign, Walz proved he was weird, communistic, and an angry little man.

He might be setting his sights on a 2028 run for the White House (hahahahahaha!), because he was cosplaying POTUS the other day in a call to Canadian Premiers (violating the Logan Act in the process).

Now he's got thoughts about what went wrong in 2024:

Politico reports:

Tim Walz thinks he and Kamala Harris played it too safe last year.

He thinks they should have held more town halls. He thinks they didn’t have time to get their feet under them. And he thinks Democrats should have taken more risks and gone to more places.

'We shouldn’t have been playing this thing so safe,' the Minnesota governor said in an interview with POLITICO before speaking to nearly 1,000 Democrats here at the Helena fairgrounds last weekend.

Walz said the campaign’s risk-averse approach was a byproduct of the brief, 107-day campaign, because 'these are things you might have been able to get your sea legs, if you will, 18 months out, where the stakes were a lot lower.' But he said, 'after you lose, you have to go back and assess where everything was at, and I think that is one area, that is one area we should think about.'

None of this is why he and  Kamala Harris lost the election, which proves that Tim Walz is wholly unqualified for office. They lost because the policies they support -- and have since doubled-down on -- are wildly unpopular with voters.

The mems would be AMAZING.

Tim Walz is not capable of such deep thoughts.

This is correct. Limited exposure helped the campaign, but not enough.

It happened. Decades ago. The modern Democratic Party is not, however, competent.

He's so wildly off-putting to anyone, especially Midwesterners.

Only candid when anonymous.

Those two clowns should co-host a podcast and stay out of politics.

This writer laughed out loud at this meme.

Well done.

Sure, go ahead and 'unmuzzle' Tim Walz. The guy who said he was friends with school shooters during his debate.

That'll work out lovely.

And we'll leave you with this parting thought: if Tim Walz wants to lead, why didn't he suggest any of this during the campaign?

