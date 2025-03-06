President Trump Calls for MSNBC to Force Nicolle Wallace and Rachel Maddow to...
Get Out the Tiny Violins: Hunter Biden Cannot Pursue Lawsuit Because of His...
Donald Trump Suspends Security Clearance of Perkins Coie Employees
'He Had 6 Cell Phones': Trump Says More Details About His Would-Be Assassins...
Poll Position: President Trump's Efforts to Curb Wasteful Spending Are More Popular Than...
VIP
Hakeem Jeffries Short-Circuited When Asked About Gov. Newsom's Comments About Men in Women...
Foreign Minister of Country No One Has Heard of Is BIG MAD That...
The DNC Embraces the Very Definition of Insanity and Hires Leftist Radical to...
Mediocre Man Who Likes to Play Dress-Up Attacks Riley Gaines' Looks and WOW,...
'Shalom Hamas': Following President Trump's Ultimatum, Hamas Says Escalation Will Lead to...
The Art of the Deal: After Dialogue With Mexico's Sheinbaum, President Trump Suspends...
WHOA! Per Democrats Own Rules, Maxine Waters Just Committed an Insurrection Against Our...
What the Heck Is Going on With Gavin Newsom?
'More Fake News'! Karoline Leavitt Corrects Reuters Headline About What Trump Will Revoke

Failed VP Candidate Tim Walz Cosplays As POTUS in Totally Not Staged Trade War Call to Canadian Premiers

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on March 06, 2025
Twitter

A couple of days ago, X users had a good laugh at the thought that weird, failed Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz is eyeing a run at the White House in 2028.

Advertisement

This writer, personally, would love to see that. His one debate with J.D. Vance went so well last year, we can't imagine what a dumpster fire on the back of a train wreck a Walz-led presidential campaign would be.

But it would be fun to watch.

Adding some weight to the fact Walz might be seriously considering throwing his hat in the ring is this totally not staged phone call with a few Canadian Premiers over the Trump administration tariffs and trade war.

So serious. So presidential.

Pity he's a creepy lunatic.

Walz would be the first to scream if a Republican governor did this to a Democrat president.

Recommended

Foreign Minister of Country No One Has Heard of Is BIG MAD That No One Has Heard of His Country
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

That's what Walz does best.

Remember when he said he became friends with a school shooter? Good times.

They sure did.

He's not joking.

But we are laughing.

It's (D)ifferent when Walz does it.

Advertisement

ZERO authority.

Yes you did.

He did this because he either a) thinks he can get away with it or b) play the victim if the Trump administration goes after him for violating the Logan Act.

It's long past time guys like Walz face consequences and accountability for things like this.

No one is above the law, after all.

Tags: CANADA DONALD TRUMP TARIFFS TRADE TIM WALZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Foreign Minister of Country No One Has Heard of Is BIG MAD That No One Has Heard of His Country
Grateful Calvin
Get Out the Tiny Violins: Hunter Biden Cannot Pursue Lawsuit Because of His 'Financial Woes'
Grateful Calvin
Donald Trump Suspends Security Clearance of Perkins Coie Employees
Brett T.
Mediocre Man Who Likes to Play Dress-Up Attacks Riley Gaines' Looks and WOW, That Was SERIOUSLY Dumb
Sam J.
President Trump Calls for MSNBC to Force Nicolle Wallace and Rachel Maddow to Resign
Brett T.
'He Had 6 Cell Phones': Trump Says More Details About His Would-Be Assassins Could Be Released Soon
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Foreign Minister of Country No One Has Heard of Is BIG MAD That No One Has Heard of His Country Grateful Calvin
Advertisement