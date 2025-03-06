Failed VP Candidate Tim Walz Cosplays As POTUS in Totally Not Staged Trade War Call to Canadian Premiers

A couple of days ago, X users had a good laugh at the thought that weird, failed Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz is eyeing a run at the White House in 2028.

This writer, personally, would love to see that. His one debate with J.D. Vance went so well last year, we can't imagine what a dumpster fire on the back of a train wreck a Walz-led presidential campaign would be.

But it would be fun to watch.

Adding some weight to the fact Walz might be seriously considering throwing his hat in the ring is this totally not staged phone call with a few Canadian Premiers over the Trump administration tariffs and trade war.

I called Canadian Premiers Doug Ford and Wab Kinew today as we try to find a way through this unnecessary and costly trade war.



While the President may not value the partnerships that contribute billions of dollars to our economy, Minnesota does. pic.twitter.com/b5qTRkEagx — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) March 6, 2025

So serious. So presidential.

Pity he's a creepy lunatic.

Who the hell are you to do a damn thing. You are a loser VP candidate and have ZERO authority to contact anyone on behalf of the US government. — Sadie (@Sadie_NC) March 6, 2025

Walz would be the first to scream if a Republican governor did this to a Democrat president.

Please do something stupid, please. Just do it!! — Chronicles of Racist Liberals (@liberalsracists) March 6, 2025

That's what Walz does best.

Remember when he said he became friends with a school shooter? Good times.

They wrote the Logan Act because of weirdos like you — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) March 6, 2025

They sure did.

🫵🏼🙄🤡🌎



So a never-has-been that isn’t even liked in your own state, is negotiating with Canada on behalf of the United States? Is this some kind of joke? — DK🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸 (@1Nicdar) March 6, 2025

He's not joking.

But we are laughing.

@GovTimWalz

You’re Minnesota’s governor, not the U.S. president. Calling Canadian leaders on trade policy violates the Logan Act (18 U.S.C. § 953), barring unauthorized citizens from foreign negotiations. Stick to state issues—leave diplomacy to Trump. — 🇺🇸𝐃𝐔𝐓𝐂𝐇🇺🇸 (@pr0ud_americans) March 6, 2025

It's (D)ifferent when Walz does it.

So you’re admitting to interfering with foreign governments behind the President’s back?? You have ZERO authority in our federal government. https://t.co/3TovFrCLru — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) March 6, 2025

ZERO authority.

My brigade absolutely dodged a bullet by not having this blue falcon serve with us in Iraq. https://t.co/cyIQ52qoFt — J.R. Salzman (@jrsalzman) March 6, 2025

Yes you did.

This is illegal and he just outed himself. What an absolute moron. https://t.co/udsiCOqGSQ — Russell Nebeker (@RNebeker) March 6, 2025

He did this because he either a) thinks he can get away with it or b) play the victim if the Trump administration goes after him for violating the Logan Act.

It is time to stop this traitorous behavior by enforcing due process against traitors. Strongly worded letters are not sufficient. https://t.co/batubi3jQ3 — Phil (@greekgodfit) March 6, 2025

It's long past time guys like Walz face consequences and accountability for things like this.

No one is above the law, after all.