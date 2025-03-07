They ALMOST Get It: CNN Gives Scott Jennings Big Pay Raise (Will They Figure Out WHY We Like Him?)

Scott Jennings is awesome. He goes on CNN again and again, only to be faced with some of the dullest minds in media. But he always sets them straight, and we love watching it.

It seems CNN also realizes they have a gem on their hands because they've given Jennings a new deal and a big pay raise, which he absolutely deserves:

CNN to hand pro-Trump pundit Scott Jennings big pay raise as part of new deal: report https://t.co/dztNx0fjtt pic.twitter.com/Jzfwtp9rBq — New York Post (@nypost) March 7, 2025

More from The New York Post:

CNN is on the verge of finalizing a lucrative new contract for conservative commentator Scott Jennings, a move that demonstrates the left-leaning network’s recognition of his growing influence and appeal among supporters of President Trump, according to a report. Jennings, a veteran political strategist and respected voice in Republican circles whose analysis serves as a counterweight to the network’s often left-leaning discussions, is set to receive a substantial pay increase, according to the Status newsletter. Specific terms of Jennings’ reported compensation boost couldn’t immediately be learned. The new contract for Jennings, who has been mentioned as a possible candidate to succeed retiring Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), is testament to his growing popularity among Trump supporters on social media who routinely post clips of his contentious interactions with co-panelists.

Maybe CNN will also figure out why Jennings is so popular.

Well, seeing how most people are tuning in to watch @ScottJenningsKY mostly, that's fair. — Sack Head Shaun (@2againsttyranny) March 7, 2025

Yes.

Connect the dots here, CNN.

@ScottJenningsKY is the only one keeping that network alive. He carries all the ratings on his back and is the ONLY REASON we still tune in because he shows up. Beyond well deserved! Congrats Scott!! Massive respect for you work. 🫡🇺🇸👏🏼 — Souza (@soarathena) March 7, 2025

He is keeping CNN afloat.

He should be running for McConnell’s Senate seat — Reno Ciccotta (@RenoCiccotta) March 7, 2025

That would be awesome.

He's not pro-Trump. He's pro-common sense. — Penny (@pennyelizabeths) March 7, 2025

Which is why he resonates with so many Americans.

Jennings needs his own prime time show. https://t.co/E1jrmQi3VW — Tourneestudios (@philip_tourney) March 7, 2025

It wouldn't be nearly as fun as it is to watch him make Lefties look foolish to their faces.

Yes he is.

Scott is awesome! he's honestly the only reason CNN clips are worth watching, the only truth CNN viewers hear. https://t.co/rHBXMZ8a83 — Shawn (@shawnmccc) March 7, 2025

Scott's truth bombs are like a cool breeze on a hot day.