They ALMOST Get It: CNN Gives Scott Jennings Big Pay Raise (Will They Figure Out WHY We Like Him?)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on March 07, 2025
AP Photo/Ron Harris

Scott Jennings is awesome. He goes on CNN again and again, only to be faced with some of the dullest minds in media. But he always sets them straight, and we love watching it.

It seems CNN also realizes they have a gem on their hands because they've given Jennings a new deal and a big pay raise, which he absolutely deserves:

More from The New York Post:

CNN is on the verge of finalizing a lucrative new contract for conservative commentator Scott Jennings, a move that demonstrates the left-leaning network’s recognition of his growing influence and appeal among supporters of President Trump, according to a report.

Jennings, a veteran political strategist and respected voice in Republican circles whose analysis serves as a counterweight to the network’s often left-leaning discussions, is set to receive a substantial pay increase, according to the Status newsletter.

Specific terms of Jennings’ reported compensation boost couldn’t immediately be learned.

The new contract for Jennings, who has been mentioned as a possible candidate to succeed retiring Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), is testament to his growing popularity among Trump supporters on social media who routinely post clips of his contentious interactions with co-panelists.

Maybe CNN will also figure out why Jennings is so popular.

Yes.

Connect the dots here, CNN.

He is keeping CNN afloat.

That would be awesome.

Which is why he resonates with so many Americans.

It wouldn't be nearly as fun as it is to watch him make Lefties look foolish to their faces.

Yes he is.

Scott's truth bombs are like a cool breeze on a hot day.

