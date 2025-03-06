Musk Caused Measles? Scott Jennings Trips Up CNN Guest by Repeating Back to Her What She Just Said

Why do these Democrats keep thinking they can best Scott Jennings? He was recently on another CNN panel show with Kaitlan Collins and Alencia Johnson. Jennings has this thing where he simply repeats back what a guest said and then they deny they said it. This time it was about Elon Musk, measles, and Ebola.

Check it out. (WATCH)

Democrat Strategist Alencia Johnson picked a fight with Scott Jennings on CNN and he ran circles around her until Kaitlan Collins ended the segment.



"We have Ebola in the United States?"



"You're saying Elon Musk caused the measles?" pic.twitter.com/TdjOIw3ZVy — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) March 6, 2025

Welcome to another episode of Scott repeats back what he was just told. Tonight’s episode - Elon gave us the measles! https://t.co/zL5AXw3XEp — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) March 6, 2025

It’s too funny.

It's also hilarious how Democrats are trying to attach Elon Musk to every issue in America right now. Posters are picking up on it.

Elon Musk sends rockets into space and catches them with ‘chopsticks’, he’s involved with DOGE, Tesla, AND X, but also in his spare time, Elon Musk decided he would cause the measles. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/lJ6GqQuXco — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) March 6, 2025

It's wild how Scott can literally defeat any argument by any leftist on CNN just by asking the question right back them 😂😂😂



Shows you how much they actually think about the things they say out loud vs just repeat what someone else told them. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) March 6, 2025

They don’t think things through before opening their mouths.

Another thing commenters are catching is that legacy media is blowing things out of proportion like measles and plane crashes all because Trump is in the White House.

There are measles outbreaks every single year…you never hear about it, but you can go check the cdc data.



Somehow, it’s a problem they want to bring up NOW because of RFK. — Reel_Sober (@reel_sober) March 6, 2025

its like there were plane crashes every month as well and you didn't hear about it until the media started focusing in on every issue.



or years back when they did the same with shark attacks.



they want to cause panic because it makes them money, they don't care about the truth. — Ryne Jones (@RyneJones7) March 6, 2025

its the same with the airplane crashes. There have actually been less accidents then almost any year in the first 2 months yet every single incident is on the news and politicized. pic.twitter.com/XVpBfwUTLw — Crypto_SS (@StealthCryptoSS) March 6, 2025

I’m sure the increase of measles has nothing to do with 12 million people coming into the country illegally. Please. — Mark Haugen (@veggiezaresexy) March 6, 2025

Did Musk drive them across the border?

Legacy media and the Dems have decided to fight any government cutbacks by pretending it will bring death and destruction to us all. Commenters say these emotional appeals aren’t going to work, we have to get the federal government under control.

"Going back to 2019 spending levels is making us all more unsafe" pic.twitter.com/ifmqm2eHG5 — Nat Whilk (@for_nat_whilk) March 6, 2025

"These are literal lives we're talking about" 😂 — Skeletor's Indignant Fist (@skeletors_fist) March 6, 2025

“That can’t be a talking point” is what people say when they don’t have a counter argument. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 6, 2025

The ‘solution’ per Dems is to keep growing the government and never letting any workers go. Meanwhile, Trump, Musk, and DOGE know the real solution is to cut spending and root out waste and fraud while greatly reducing staff. It's a plan that bears repeating.