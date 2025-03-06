Seth Meyers: Humorless Scold Crying ‘Offensive’ Over Pocahontas While NBC’s Trump-Hitler R...
Musk Caused Measles? Scott Jennings Trips Up CNN Guest by Repeating Back to Her What She Just Said

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  11:30 PM on March 06, 2025
Twitchy

Why do these Democrats keep thinking they can best Scott Jennings? He was recently on another CNN panel show with Kaitlan Collins and Alencia Johnson. Jennings has this thing where he simply repeats back what a guest said and then they deny they said it. This time it was about Elon Musk, measles, and Ebola.

Check it out. (WATCH)

It’s too funny.

It's also hilarious how Democrats are trying to attach Elon Musk to every issue in America right now. Posters are picking up on it.

They don’t think things through before opening their mouths.

Another thing commenters are catching is that legacy media is blowing things out of proportion like measles and plane crashes all because Trump is in the White House.

Did Musk drive them across the border?

Legacy media and the Dems have decided to fight any government cutbacks by pretending it will bring death and destruction to us all. Commenters say these emotional appeals aren’t going to work, we have to get the federal government under control.

The ‘solution’ per Dems is to keep growing the government and never letting any workers go. Meanwhile, Trump, Musk, and DOGE know the real solution is to cut spending and root out waste and fraud while greatly reducing staff. It's a plan that bears repeating.

Tags: CNN DONALD TRUMP EBOLA ELON MUSK EMPLOYEES FEDERAL GOVERNMENT

