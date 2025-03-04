Another Trump WIN! Hong Kong Company Agrees to Sell Its Panama Canal Ports to BlackRock

Back when he was inaugurated, President Donald Trump made it very clear he intended to take back control of the Panama Canal from the Chinese.

And contrary to what Dana Bash claimed, he's doing it without a military invasion:

JUST IN: The Hong Kong company that owns ports on the Panama Canal is suddenly selling its stake to an American group of investors.



This is a result of intense pressure from President Trump on the Panamanians to remove the influence of the CCP. — George (@BehizyTweets) March 4, 2025

Even media are calling this a win for Trump:

Panama Canal ports sold to BlackRock in victory for Trump https://t.co/oR5A7LwPyJ — FT Economics (@fteconomics) March 4, 2025

More from The Financial Times:



BlackRock has agreed to buy two major ports on the Panama Canal from their Hong Kong-based owner as part of a $22.8bn deal, following pressure from Donald Trump over alleged Chinese influence at the waterway. In apparent reference to the ports, the US president has frequently alleged that “China is running the Panama Canal”, adding last month that “we’re going to take it back, or something very powerful is going to happen”. Under the agreement, the ports’ Hong Kong-based owner CK Hutchison would sell the business to a consortium including BlackRock, Global Infrastructure Partners and Terminal Investment Limited, according to a company statement on Tuesday.

This is good news.

Ownership of these ports by China or China front-companies can't stand. This is another Trump Admin win. (Rubio went there shortly after he was sworn in) — Tom (@BoreGuru) March 4, 2025

This is a huge win for Trump.

That was fast! How soon can we remove China from our farmland and the land around our airbases? — YellowJacket (@YellowJ01650816) March 4, 2025

Farmland is next.

Bravo! It didn't happen instantly but this is still fast change in ownership. Despite Panama's denials of Chinese involvement, here it is. Keep the pressure up Mr. President! — Free To Speak (@FreeToSpeak71) March 4, 2025

He's been President for a little over a month. This was fast.

I can’t wait to see how CNN tries to spin this one — Sean Bullis (@bulld0ggy) March 4, 2025

If they can't spin it negatively, they'll ignore it.

Very good work.

Are you tired of winning yet? https://t.co/UipuaUlaQN — Justin Barclay (@MrJustinBarclay) March 4, 2025

