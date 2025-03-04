How Does Your Own Medicine Taste? Turns Out, Maxine Waters Doesn't Like Answering...
HUGE Protest Forms Around the Capitol Before Trump's Address
Pardon Us but WTF?! Canadian PM Candidate Chrystia Freeland Wants U.K. Nukes to...
Before Trump's Address, Senate Democrats Hold Up Photos of Federal Workers Who've Been...
TIME: Democrat Congresswomen to Wear Pink, a Color of Power and Protest, to...
VIP
Karoline Leavitt Just Gave Anti-Women Democrats a Warning That It Is ON Tonight...
Unsung Hero: James Harrison, Whose Blood Donations Saved TWO MILLION Babies, Dies Aged...
Stephen A. Smith Schools Joy Behar on President Trump's Mandate
Honey, Take Your MEDS! Democrat LOON Tina Smith Shares Pic of Her 'Support...
Zelensky Caves To Trump? Full Apology?
Tantrum Alert! Democrats Plan to Disrupt President Trump's Address Like the Petulant Child...
Dingus Democrats Shame Trump for Buying 1000s OF EGGS for Easter ... There's...
Tear It Down: New Secretary Linda McMahon Announces 'Final Mission' of the Department...
Female Athlete Paula Scanlan DROPS John Fetterman for Defending Men In HER Sport...

Another Trump WIN! Hong Kong Company Agrees to Sell Its Panama Canal Ports to BlackRock

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on March 04, 2025
AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills, File

Back when he was inaugurated, President Donald Trump made it very clear he intended to take back control of the Panama Canal from the Chinese.

And contrary to what Dana Bash claimed, he's doing it without a military invasion:

Advertisement

Even media are calling this a win for Trump:

More from The Financial Times:


BlackRock has agreed to buy two major ports on the Panama Canal from their Hong Kong-based owner as part of a $22.8bn deal, following pressure from Donald Trump over alleged Chinese influence at the waterway.

In apparent reference to the ports, the US president has frequently alleged that “China is running the Panama Canal”, adding last month that “we’re going to take it back, or something very powerful is going to happen”.

Under the agreement, the ports’ Hong Kong-based owner CK Hutchison would sell the business to a consortium including BlackRock, Global Infrastructure Partners and Terminal Investment Limited, according to a company statement on Tuesday.

This is good news.

Recommended

Dingus Democrats Shame Trump for Buying 1000s OF EGGS for Easter ... There's Just 1 Big Hilarious Problem
Sam J.
Advertisement

This is a huge win for Trump.

Farmland is next.

He's been President for a little over a month. This was fast.

If they can't spin it negatively, they'll ignore it.

Very good work.

NOPE.

Tags: CHINA DONALD TRUMP PANAMA CANAL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dingus Democrats Shame Trump for Buying 1000s OF EGGS for Easter ... There's Just 1 Big Hilarious Problem
Sam J.
HUGE Protest Forms Around the Capitol Before Trump's Address
Brett T.
Pardon Us but WTF?! Canadian PM Candidate Chrystia Freeland Wants U.K. Nukes to Protect Canada from Trump
Amy Curtis
Female Athlete Paula Scanlan DROPS John Fetterman for Defending Men In HER Sport (James Woods Assist!)
Sam J.
Before Trump's Address, Senate Democrats Hold Up Photos of Federal Workers Who've Been Fired
Brett T.
Stephen A. Smith Schools Joy Behar on President Trump's Mandate
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Dingus Democrats Shame Trump for Buying 1000s OF EGGS for Easter ... There's Just 1 Big Hilarious Problem Sam J.
Advertisement