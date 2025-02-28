VIP
Michael Shellenberger Shames Newsom for Trying to Become an Influencer While L.A. Remains an Ash Heap

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on February 28, 2025
Various

A couple of days ago, California's Governor Gavin Newsom announced he's starting a podcast. He got dragged for it by Justine Bateman, and rightly so.

Now Michael Shellenberger is taking Newsom to task for seeking to become an influencer instead of, you know, the sitting governor of California:

There's a reason this writer calls Newsom Governor Smarmy.

And Newsom wants to be POTUS.

As we said.

And Shellenberger brought the receipts!

His mannerisms are so bizarre.

Yes it is.

The high-speed rail project that'll never get finished.

Up in smoke.

He's so gross.

Newsom is uniquely vile, and that's quite the accomplishment for a politician.

Democrats think everything is a messaging issue. That if they just explain their terrible policies in a better way, they'll stop being terrible policies.

Boom, indeed.

Tags: CALIFORNIA GAVIN NEWSOM LOS ANGELES PODCAST WILDFIRES GOV. GAVIN NEWSOM

