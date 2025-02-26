Oh, Great, Gavin Newsom’s Podcast Is Here to Save Us—Because California’s Totally Fixed or Something

Apparently, Gavin Newsom has solved all the problems in California and rebuilt LA after the terrible wildfires, so now he has time to take on a podcasting career. Who knew?

Next thing you know, Newsom will be showing Americans how to garden and bake cakes.

I can’t think of a bigger waste of time. Homie, nobody can stand you. Who advised this? Because they don’t like you either. https://t.co/Lc2tSqvuLZ — nicolle “garbage woman” young (@nicolle99953150) February 26, 2025

He really just wants to be a celebrity. He loves his hair more than his job as Governor. He should just step aside and pursue roles in Hollywood.

No, you want to control the conversation. Stop talking to yourself. Start talking to the press and the public. https://t.co/ri8XuUzfOe — Bill Essayli (@billessayli) February 26, 2025

Question 2



Why were you in China playing hoop against little kids when you’re the Gov of California?



Question 3



Is this kid who took the charge dead? https://t.co/q6sWUY2aEb pic.twitter.com/d0QQhCr2eB — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) February 26, 2025

He found a camera and so he played basketball with little kids. If he finds a camera, he'll do whatever is necessary to get on it.

I’ve said this before and I’ll say this again…



not everyone needs a podcast



Please focus on fixing your liberal hellhole of a state https://t.co/tdymMaKE9a — Paula Scanlan (@PaulaYScanlan) February 26, 2025

Particularly, this man. The world has heard quite enough from him.

Let’s start with why did you throw a party for yourself at the French Laundry with no masks on in the middle of Covid when California had just about the strictest COVID regs in the country and thousands of small businesses were going outta business because of said policies? https://t.co/q6sWUY2ItJ — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) February 26, 2025

He doesn't see himself as equal with the little people who elected him. He doesn't think he needs to follow the same rules. Period.

The more I think about this the angrier I get. A governor shouldn’t need a podcast to communicate with his constituents. This is LITERALLY YOUR JOB EVERY DAY. If you need a podcast, you’re failing. SPOILER ALERT: you’re failing. https://t.co/etkTwsTnfd — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) February 26, 2025

Gavin needs to do much less talking and way more actually getting work done.

Gavin doesn't want to talk about that ... like, at all.

It’s like The View with less testosterone. https://t.co/hp3SNWyzgC — Magic Johnson Truther (@JCred) February 26, 2025

and fewer chin hairs.

I’d rather use Tobasco Hot Sauce as eye drops than listen to this hot garbage. https://t.co/CSzRBOGGaw — Kelly McCarty (formerly NONBidenary) (@KellyLMcCarty) February 26, 2025

Harsh, but fair.