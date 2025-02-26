Oh, Great, Gavin Newsom’s Podcast Is Here to Save Us—Because California’s Totally Fixed or Something

MTG Slams the Door on Moskowitz’s Desperate Democrat Stunt: The Queen of ‘No’...
justmindy
justmindy  |  1:45 PM on February 26, 2025
AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia

Apparently, Gavin Newsom has solved all the problems in California and rebuilt LA after the terrible wildfires, so now he has time to take on a podcasting career. Who knew?

Next thing you know, Newsom will be showing Americans how to garden and bake cakes. 

He really just wants to be a celebrity. He loves his hair more than his job as Governor. He should just step aside and pursue roles in Hollywood.

He found a camera and so he played basketball with little kids. If he finds a camera, he'll do whatever is necessary to get on it.

Particularly, this man. The world has heard quite enough from him. 

He doesn't see himself as equal with the little people who elected him. He doesn't think he needs to follow the same rules. Period.

Gavin needs to do much less talking and way more actually getting work done.

Gavin doesn't want to talk about that ... like, at all.

and fewer chin hairs.

Harsh, but fair.

