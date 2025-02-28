'To the Ends of the Earth': Kash Patel Says Era of Criminals Harming Americans and Walking Free Is OVER

Twitter Schools Susan Glasser: Nothing Tops Bill and Monica’s Oval Office Cigar Masterclas...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on February 28, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Earlier this morning, we told you that Mexico extradited 29 cartel members, including Raphael Caro Quintero, who murdered a DEA Agent, so that they can face justice in America.

FBI Director Kash Patel made it very clear that there's a new sheriff in town, and those who harm Americans will face consequences:

What a refreshing change.

This is also due to the Trump administration classifying gangs and foreign cartels as terrorist organizations.

Yes, it is.

We need law and order.

It's certainly part of why we voted for Trump.

Lots of replies asking for the Epstein files.

They have their work cut out for them.

A good start.

Yes.

(And +1000 for the Dumbledore gif)

This is the second time Trump's tariffs got results from Mexico.

LONG overdue.

