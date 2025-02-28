'To the Ends of the Earth': Kash Patel Says Era of Criminals Harming Americans and Walking Free Is OVER

Earlier this morning, we told you that Mexico extradited 29 cartel members, including Raphael Caro Quintero, who murdered a DEA Agent, so that they can face justice in America.
FBI Director Kash Patel made it very clear that there's a new sheriff in town, and those who harm Americans will face consequences:
The FBI and our partners will scour the ends of the earth to bring terrorists and cartel members to justice.— Kash Patel (@Kash_Patel) February 28, 2025
The era of harming Americans and walking free is over. pic.twitter.com/CCw3a0Gt2Z
What a refreshing change.
This is also due to the Trump administration classifying gangs and foreign cartels as terrorist organizations.
It’s so great to have a real reader back in the FBI. We have been missing this for years.— Real Defender (@real_defender) February 28, 2025
Yes, it is.
This is exactly the kind of action America’s been begging for. Cartel leaders operated with impunity while DC pretended the border crisis was unsolvable.— TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) February 28, 2025
This is how you restore law and order.
We need law and order.
This is absolutely everything I voted for. Thank you🫡🫡 pic.twitter.com/XUZgq4GyBo— Sputnik (@VasBroughtToX) February 28, 2025
It's certainly part of why we voted for Trump.
Thank you Kash!— Duke of Milan ✝️ (@ACMilanSanDiego) February 28, 2025
Please ignore the noise from the peanut gallery on the Epstein deal. I know you and @AGPamBondi will deliver on the promise made. Godspeed!
Lots of replies asking for the Epstein files.
Thank God for you and Dan Bongino. I hope to trust in the institution. You gotta clean it up though. A lot of bad actors in there.— Julio Murillo (@JEM_el_tarasco) February 28, 2025
They have their work cut out for them.
This is a great start!— SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) February 28, 2025
A good start.
https://t.co/2KbKMf5ZoO pic.twitter.com/vnPeux4d2C— Max (@Maxumph) February 28, 2025
Yes.
(And +1000 for the Dumbledore gif)
to the folks saying Trump got NOTHING new from Sheinbaum w his tariffs negotiations...— ✝️ Jake Gonzales (@jakegonz73) February 28, 2025
plz be quiet. https://t.co/KRXhgEtSvX
This is the second time Trump's tariffs got results from Mexico.
It's way over due..........💥🇺🇸🤬 https://t.co/IBrlEorMDM— Rock 21 🇺🇸 (@Patriot45x) February 28, 2025
LONG overdue.
