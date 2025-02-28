'To the Ends of the Earth': Kash Patel Says Era of Criminals Harming Americans and Walking Free Is OVER

Earlier this morning, we told you that Mexico extradited 29 cartel members, including Raphael Caro Quintero, who murdered a DEA Agent, so that they can face justice in America.

FBI Director Kash Patel made it very clear that there's a new sheriff in town, and those who harm Americans will face consequences:

The FBI and our partners will scour the ends of the earth to bring terrorists and cartel members to justice.



The era of harming Americans and walking free is over. pic.twitter.com/CCw3a0Gt2Z — Kash Patel (@Kash_Patel) February 28, 2025

This is also due to the Trump administration classifying gangs and foreign cartels as terrorist organizations.

It’s so great to have a real reader back in the FBI. We have been missing this for years. — Real Defender (@real_defender) February 28, 2025

This is exactly the kind of action America’s been begging for. Cartel leaders operated with impunity while DC pretended the border crisis was unsolvable.



This is how you restore law and order. — TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) February 28, 2025

This is absolutely everything I voted for. Thank you🫡🫡 pic.twitter.com/XUZgq4GyBo — Sputnik (@VasBroughtToX) February 28, 2025

Thank you Kash!



Please ignore the noise from the peanut gallery on the Epstein deal. I know you and @AGPamBondi will deliver on the promise made. Godspeed! — Duke of Milan ✝️ (@ACMilanSanDiego) February 28, 2025

Thank God for you and Dan Bongino. I hope to trust in the institution. You gotta clean it up though. A lot of bad actors in there. — Julio Murillo (@JEM_el_tarasco) February 28, 2025

This is a great start! — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) February 28, 2025

to the folks saying Trump got NOTHING new from Sheinbaum w his tariffs negotiations...



plz be quiet. https://t.co/KRXhgEtSvX — ✝️ Jake Gonzales (@jakegonz73) February 28, 2025

This is the second time Trump's tariffs got results from Mexico.

LONG overdue.