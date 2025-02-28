When It Comes to the DOJ Targeting Parents, Jamie Raskin Wants Us to Believe HIM and Not Our Own Eyes

Gaslighting is one of the most evil and insidious things a person can do to another. It's a form of abuse, full stop.

We were all alive during the Biden-Harris administration and -- unlike Joe Biden -- we all remember how Democrats attacked parents and use the weight of government to try and stifle their concerns about things like pornographic LGBTQ books in schools. The DOJ got caught lying about it multiple times.

But here's Jamie Raskin, saying that never happened:

LEFT: Jamie Raskin says the idea that there was “vilification” of parents at school board meetings by the Biden DOJ is "propaganda” and “made up out of thin air."



RIGHT: Memo from FBI’s counterterrorism unit creating a threat tag for parents and orders to track and investigate… pic.twitter.com/R8SdLKQyGL — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 27, 2025

Except it did. In December 2023, this writer told you how the DOJ, under Merrick Garland, instructed 600 officials to investigate parents who spoke out at public school board meetings.

Shame on Raskin.

Jim Jordan explains the memo, released by an FBI whistleblower — detailing the directed surveillance of parents at school board meetings. pic.twitter.com/bFiE8vXnes — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 27, 2025

It happened and we have the receipts.

Here's Raskin on November 5, 2024 lying about his earlier claim that he would prevent Trump from being certified. Seems to be a pattern. pic.twitter.com/BQDkwBOgJ7 — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) February 27, 2025

All he does is lie.

Remember this? A Virginia father was *arrested* for trying to raise the alarm about his daughter getting sexually assaulted in a school bathroom.



Attorney General Merrick Garland painted him as a domestic terrorist.https://t.co/1XTgzGgeK7 — Ardent Maven (@ArdentMaven) February 27, 2025

'The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. it was their final, most essential command.'

The Democrats still think they can lie like we don't have the internet and 𝕏 — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) February 27, 2025

They sure do.

Raskin is a pathological liar just like all of his Democrat ilk in Congress. Here’s yet another blatant example. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 28, 2025

All they do is lie, lie, lie.

We saw with our own eyes videos of the parents getting dragged out by security guards for asking why their daughters were getting raped in the bathrooms by boys in skirts, we saw parents harassed in parking lots while FBI wrote down license plate numbers, on & on… — SheIsSealed!🙏 (@Frisky_gaijing) February 27, 2025

Raskin wants you to believe that never happened.

Some folks may not know this, but @RepRaskin is kind of a huge piece of crap. https://t.co/ypAbgkXXZI pic.twitter.com/lKlIukiUE2 — DARTH KORNDOG (@DARTHKORNDOG) February 27, 2025

He really is.

DETECTED: this morning’s Imbecile.



The honorable Jamie Raskin who encourages people to disregard their eyes, ears, and intellect and only accept his. He has been actively fighting against DOGE and was one of the top defenders of Biden’s mental bloopers. https://t.co/1Y9MKCXJu4 — Imbecile Detector (@IDetectImbecile) February 28, 2025

He's nothing if not loyal to the Democratic Party.

Jamie is on the “when his lips are moving” liars list. It is newsworthy if he is truthful. https://t.co/grJhshmclS — Steve Adler🇺🇸 (@RockstarNoMore) February 27, 2025

If Raskin told us the sky is blue, we'd go outside to look for ourselves.

Raskin lies about everything even when the documents clearly show it’s true. How pathetic. The sad part is leftists will believe the dribble and not their own eyes. https://t.co/QuAi2EtQnD — TheTruthDamit (@TheTruthDamit) February 27, 2025

Because ORANGE MAN BAD.

Or something.