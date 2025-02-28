ARGLE RAR! Liz Cheney's HISSY-FIT AFTER Trump Shows Disrespectful Zelenskyy the Door Is...
When It Comes to the DOJ Targeting Parents, Jamie Raskin Wants Us to Believe HIM and Not Our Own Eyes

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on February 28, 2025
Twitchy

Gaslighting is one of the most evil and insidious things a person can do to another. It's a form of abuse, full stop.

We were all alive during the Biden-Harris administration and -- unlike Joe Biden -- we all remember how Democrats attacked parents and use the weight of government to try and stifle their concerns about things like pornographic LGBTQ books in schools. The DOJ got caught lying about it multiple times.

But here's Jamie Raskin, saying that never happened:

Except it did. In December 2023, this writer told you how the DOJ, under Merrick Garland, instructed 600 officials to investigate parents who spoke out at public school board meetings.

Shame on Raskin.

It happened and we have the receipts.

All he does is lie.

'The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. it was their final, most essential command.'

They sure do.

All they do is lie, lie, lie.

Raskin wants you to believe that never happened.

He really is.

He's nothing if not loyal to the Democratic Party.

If Raskin told us the sky is blue, we'd go outside to look for ourselves.

Because ORANGE MAN BAD.

Or something.

Tags: DOJ FBI JAMIE RASKIN PARENTS GASLIGHTING

