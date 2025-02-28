VIP
BUSTED: GA Senate to Investigate Stacey Abrams and New Georgia Project's 2018 Campaign Law Violations

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on February 28, 2025
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File

A little over a week ago, we told you that DOGE dug up a $2 billion EPA grant that was given to a nonprofit connected to failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

It was shady as all get out.

And now she's in even more hot water as the Georgia Senate launches an investigation into Abrams and the New Georgia Project.

More from the AJC:

The Georgia Senate plans to investigate prominent Democrat Stacey Abrams and a voting rights group she founded after the organization acknowledged it illegally aided her 2018 campaign for governor.

In January the New Georgia Project agreed to pay a whopping $300,000 fine and admitted to 16 violations of campaign finance laws. Now, a resolution introduced in the state Senate Thursday would authorize the Senate Special Committee on Investigations to delve into the relationship between Abrams and the nonprofit.

We told you about that, too.

Of course, the Democrats aren't interested in election integrity.

Way to go, you defenders of democracy.

Excellent question.

Remember when 'Star Wars' engaged in that massive level of wish-casting?

Good times.

Possibly.

Would we be surprised if they did?

Nope.

Like a bad burrito, she'll keep coming back. Democrats want to make her a thing.

She's awful.

No one is above the law.

It's about time.

