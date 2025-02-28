BUSTED: GA Senate to Investigate Stacey Abrams and New Georgia Project's 2018 Campaign Law Violations

A little over a week ago, we told you that DOGE dug up a $2 billion EPA grant that was given to a nonprofit connected to failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

It was shady as all get out.

And now she's in even more hot water as the Georgia Senate launches an investigation into Abrams and the New Georgia Project.

Just in: Georgia Senate to investigate Stacey Abrams and New Georgia Project #gapol https://t.co/7EG7yL1ZqY — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) February 28, 2025

More from the AJC:

The Georgia Senate plans to investigate prominent Democrat Stacey Abrams and a voting rights group she founded after the organization acknowledged it illegally aided her 2018 campaign for governor. In January the New Georgia Project agreed to pay a whopping $300,000 fine and admitted to 16 violations of campaign finance laws. Now, a resolution introduced in the state Senate Thursday would authorize the Senate Special Committee on Investigations to delve into the relationship between Abrams and the nonprofit.

We told you about that, too.

From Senate Minority Leader Harold Jones II:

“Working-class Georgians are asking for Medicaid expansion, lower cost of living, cheaper eggs, and reproductive freedom. All the GOP knows how to do is waste tax dollars on something that could be handled in a court of law." #gapol pic.twitter.com/Inrlew7Gyr — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) February 28, 2025

Of course, the Democrats aren't interested in election integrity.

Way to go, you defenders of democracy.

Excellent question.

hell yes..she is NOT above reproach, even as President of the Earth pic.twitter.com/fl7oH40M4p — Abri (@abriNotMe77) February 28, 2025

Remember when 'Star Wars' engaged in that massive level of wish-casting?

Good times.

All roads lead to Warnock? — Jeff Criswell for Congress GA-14 (@JCriswell4Him) February 28, 2025

Possibly.

Would we be surprised if they did?

Nope.

Another grifting election-denier. Thank God for Governor Kemp keeping her out of office. — The Legalsaur (@legalsaur) February 28, 2025

Like a bad burrito, she'll keep coming back. Democrats want to make her a thing.

She is one of the worst, most brazen, most outrageous of the many grifters spending our tax money on their personal indulgences - some of which are profoundly disgusting. We need to put an end to this. — Pig of the Forest (@Serpent18220570) February 28, 2025

She's awful.

The people of Georgia were defrauded by Stacey Abrams. She’s now been forced to admit it and tried to get it to go away. But Georgians want real accountability. With these subpoena powers, my office is going to get to the truth. In Georgia, nobody is above the law, even if they… https://t.co/08BLW4pLBY — Burt Jones (@burtjonesforga) February 28, 2025

No one is above the law.

Accountability is finally catching up to Democrats https://t.co/rIlv5utBt4 — Bobby Billy (@bobbyjoeybilly) February 28, 2025

It's about time.