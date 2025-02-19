Oh, Look, DOGE Dug Up a $2 Billion Goodie Bag for Stacey Abrams’ Precious Nonprofit

Around every corner, there seems to be another high profile Democrat attached to an organization receiving tons of money from USAID.

NEW: A $2B portion of the $20B in eco grants EPA and DOGE officials found parked at an outside bank is earmarked for a new nonprofit linked to Stacey Abrams.



Biden's EPA awarded the grant even though the group reported just $100 in revenue during its first months in operation. pic.twitter.com/H7TMpnPzNP — Thomas Catenacci (@ThomasCatenacci) February 19, 2025

Yeah, because Stacey Abrams seems like a real outdoors woman concerned with green energy.

Imagine, billions of dollars. No wonder Abrams was willing to run for multiple political seats and lose. She knew billions were in her future.

"It’s extremely concerning that an organization that reported just $100 in revenue in 2023 was chosen to receive $2 billion. That’s 20 million times the organization’s reported revenue," @epaleezeldin tells me. — Thomas Catenacci (@ThomasCatenacci) February 19, 2025

DOGE discovered $2 billion in taxpayer funds set aside for a fledgling nonprofit linked to perennial Georgia Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams. The Environmental Protection Agency under the Biden administration awarded Power Forward Communities the grant in April 2024 as part of the agency's Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund program. Power Forward Communities received the green energy grant despite the fact that it was founded months earlier in late 2023 and never managed anywhere near the grant's dollar figure—it reported just $100 in total revenue during its first three months in operation, according to its latest tax filings. Power Forward Communities' grant was one of just eight Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund grants that the EPA doled out in April 2024 and that, altogether, totaled $20 billion. EPA administrator Lee Zeldin announced on Feb. 13 that his staff and Department of Government Efficiency officials discovered that the Biden administration parked that same $20 billion at an outside financial institution before leaving office, limiting the federal government's oversight of the program. The revelation that Power Forward Communities is among the beneficiaries of the funds Zeldin's team located raises ethics questions about how the Biden administration selected recipients of such massive grants and whether it played favorites when doling those grants out. Abrams was a vocal proponent of the Biden administration's green energy agenda and campaigned for former vice president Kamala Harris.

Some people need to go to jail! — Barbara P (@barbarapagem) February 19, 2025

This is why Democrats don't mind risking their reputations and careers, why they don't worry about breaking the law or ignoring standards.

They know that the machine will take care of them. That they'll be rewarded as long as they stay loyal to the Party. — Uberminch (@uberminch) February 19, 2025

They'll go through any humiliation ritual at the behest of the party because the payout is big.

Yeah, that's the Stacey Abrams who refused to wear a mask while she forced everyone else around her to wear one. pic.twitter.com/be4qhbMrUZ — Saint James Hartline (@JamesHartline) February 19, 2025

That's the one.

The same Stacey Abrams that @ReverendWarnock was working for during her campaign? Is he connected to any EPA committee?https://t.co/j6cuLPUHU8 — Rain097 (@kryshamilton72) February 19, 2025

Oh, what tangled webs they weave.