Oh, Look, DOGE Dug Up a $2 Billion Goodie Bag for Stacey Abrams’ Precious Nonprofit

justmindy  |  6:50 PM on February 19, 2025
Around every corner, there seems to be another high profile Democrat attached to an organization receiving tons of money from USAID.

Yeah, because Stacey Abrams seems like a real outdoors woman concerned with green energy. 

Imagine, billions of dollars. No wonder Abrams was willing to run for multiple political seats and lose. She knew billions were in her future.

DOGE discovered $2 billion in taxpayer funds set aside for a fledgling nonprofit linked to perennial Georgia Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams.

The Environmental Protection Agency under the Biden administration awarded Power Forward Communities the grant in April 2024 as part of the agency's Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund program. Power Forward Communities received the green energy grant despite the fact that it was founded months earlier in late 2023 and never managed anywhere near the grant's dollar figure—it reported just $100 in total revenue during its first three months in operation, according to its latest tax filings.

Power Forward Communities' grant was one of just eight Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund grants that the EPA doled out in April 2024 and that, altogether, totaled $20 billion. EPA administrator Lee Zeldin announced on Feb. 13 that his staff and Department of Government Efficiency officials discovered that the Biden administration parked that same $20 billion at an outside financial institution before leaving office, limiting the federal government's oversight of the program.

The revelation that Power Forward Communities is among the beneficiaries of the funds Zeldin's team located raises ethics questions about how the Biden administration selected recipients of such massive grants and whether it played favorites when doling those grants out. Abrams was a vocal proponent of the Biden administration's green energy agenda and campaigned for former vice president Kamala Harris.

They'll go through any humiliation ritual at the behest of the party because the payout is big.

That's the one.

Oh, what tangled webs they weave.

Tags: BIDEN DEMOCRAT GREEN ENERGY STACEY ABRAMS GREEN NEW DEAL

