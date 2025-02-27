STUNT: Citizen Journalist Digs Into Rep. Brittany Pettersen Bringing Her Infant to D.C....
J.B. Pritzker Does a Deep Dive Into Grocery Prices and Tells MSNBC Exactly Why Food Costs More (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on February 27, 2025
AngieArtist

This, dear readers, is what we call grasping at straws.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker has come out as a big opponent of President Donald Trump and his administration. You'd think in a state where 30 schools have zero students proficient in reading, Pritzker would have different priorities. 

But you'd think wrong.

Pritzker is certain he's figured out why grocery prices are so high:

(Remember when Democrats told us the economy was great and ignored high grocery prices under Biden? Good times.)

These two things are wholly unrelated. We are not losing our democracy, and it's not causing grocery prices to go up.

YEP.

They hate the thought of we the people being in charge.

Nailed it.

That was a very telling statement.

Yes she is.

He didn't say a word when the Democrats installed Kamala Harris as the nominee despite not getting a single primary vote.

Tell us more about democracy, Pritzker.

He is not.

Very wild.

You are correct, sir.

Yes, he's running for president in 2028, and yes, he has no idea that this messaging is why Democrats lost in 2024.

