J.B. Pritzker Does a Deep Dive Into Grocery Prices and Tells MSNBC Exactly Why Food Costs More (WATCH)

This, dear readers, is what we call grasping at straws.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker has come out as a big opponent of President Donald Trump and his administration. You'd think in a state where 30 schools have zero students proficient in reading, Pritzker would have different priorities.

But you'd think wrong.

Pritzker is certain he's figured out why grocery prices are so high:

.@GovPritzker: "The prices at the grocery store are going up because democracy is being taken away." pic.twitter.com/byuz08wuwa — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 26, 2025

(Remember when Democrats told us the economy was great and ignored high grocery prices under Biden? Good times.)

These two things are wholly unrelated. We are not losing our democracy, and it's not causing grocery prices to go up.

He’s talking as if he’s providing a strategy in a campaign meeting. He doesn’t even try to connect the dots, he’s just describing how to villainize Trump with a slogan he’s attaching to Biden’s failures. — Rhonda Rhoades (@NewWaveIngenue) February 27, 2025

YEP.

Have you noticed that people like @GovPritzker scream about Democracy, and yet ignore the fact that this country is a Representative Republic where we the people decide, not people like Fat Boy, are the ones in charge? — Feisty Renegade 🗣🙀🙏⚓ (@MsRobotoFL) February 27, 2025

They hate the thought of we the people being in charge.

Nailed it.

Even beyond that dumbass statement, there's this one: "[cutting government spending is] a threat to your way of life."



If your "way of life" includes stealing money from your neighbors to pay for your things - regardless of what those things are - you're a criminal. — DBG8492 (@dbg8492) February 27, 2025

That was a very telling statement.

My 14 yr old g-daughter is smarter than a silver spoon baby Democrat who's never missed a meal. — A Vast Confederacy of Fools (@grits116) February 26, 2025

Yes she is.

None of this concern under Biden.



In fact, they excused it.



F**k off, you bastard. https://t.co/1eJZDbEoKQ pic.twitter.com/h0LvgCnZxP — Russell Michaels, Momotaros (@TGBED8v8) February 27, 2025

He didn't say a word when the Democrats installed Kamala Harris as the nominee despite not getting a single primary vote.

Tell us more about democracy, Pritzker.

He's not the sharpest knife in the drawer. https://t.co/AxAqr4FUDi — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) February 27, 2025

He is not.

Kind of wild to see the same people who said a 22% cumulative price increase (far more for food) over three years wasn’t a big deal suddenly care deeply about grocery prices. https://t.co/g5NXuIAcVs — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 27, 2025

Very wild.

"The prices at the grocery store are going up because I wear purple underwear."



What? My comment makes as much sense as his. https://t.co/hmWudIhB1P — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) February 27, 2025

You are correct, sir.

This dude is running for president. Since he lives in a bubble he doesn’t realize that people are tired of this messaging. There isn’t a threat to our democracy. People are done with the trans bulls**t and aren’t afraid to say it. He’s going to lose just like Brandon Johnson will… https://t.co/4UESfuuG0w — Jefe (@ImCalledJefe) February 27, 2025

Yes, he's running for president in 2028, and yes, he has no idea that this messaging is why Democrats lost in 2024.