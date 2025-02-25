WATCH: During Judge Shortage Hearing Rep. Hank Johnson Asks If U.S. Marshals Can Arrest Donald Trump

The Democratic Party really, really isn't coping well in the second Donald Trump administration. Their approval rating is in the gutter and they've been reduced to posting lame lists of 'accomplishments' and screaming about 'disinformation' on MSNBC.

During a hearing about judge shortages, Democrat Hank Johnson decided to go off into a fanfic line of questioning about U.S. Marshals arresting President Trump.

Democrat Hank Johnson suggests that he wants U.S. Marshals to arrest Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/3VsHYRgfbt — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 25, 2025

We feel bad for the judge being questioned, who clearly had no idea how to respond to that level of crazy.

"What would happen ... "



Never forget Hank thought an island would tip over if too many Marines landed on Guam. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) February 25, 2025

He also called Elon Musk a 'Taliban terrorist', because Hank is crazy.

Hilarious. He should stick to matters involving Guam. He looks better that way. — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) February 25, 2025

Yeah. And he thought the island would tip over.

It's a toss up between Hank and Mazie Hirono for the distinction of being known as the "dumbest person in Congress". — T. Ford 🇺🇸🌴 🐊 (@ChimayBlue) February 25, 2025

There are so many contenders for that title, and it's always a close rase.

So when are the U.S. Marshals going to arrest Biden for defying the USSC over student loan forgiveness? — T. Ford 🇺🇸🌴 🐊 (@ChimayBlue) February 25, 2025

That's (D)ifferent.

You try sitting next to this. https://t.co/pMHiiCUw46 — Rep. Darrell Issa (@repdarrellissa) February 25, 2025

Our condolences, Congressman.

That's gotta suck.

Okay but all Trump needs to do is fly to Guam, stand in the middle, and then the island will capsize when the Marshals get there to arrest him and unbalance the island (yes that was this exact Congressman) https://t.co/AfZbZrkX90 — Matt Davis (@MattDavisNC) February 25, 2025

Problem solved!

They'll never catch him now.

Hank Johnson is fighting Maxine Watters for the title of the biggest jackass in Congress. https://t.co/alJmW64m1G — Carl Gerbschmidt (@Lets_get_it69) February 25, 2025

No shortages of jackasses in Congress, either.

"Resistance" has never been less effective. For starters, it's a re-run. https://t.co/3horri4bs3 — Andrea E (@AAC0519) February 25, 2025

And a lame re-run at that.