WATCH: During Judge Shortage Hearing Rep. Hank Johnson Asks If U.S. Marshals Can Arrest Donald Trump

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on February 25, 2025
Chip Somodevilla/Pool via AP

The Democratic Party really, really isn't coping well in the second Donald Trump administration. Their approval rating is in the gutter and they've been reduced to posting lame lists of 'accomplishments' and screaming about 'disinformation' on MSNBC.

During a hearing about judge shortages, Democrat Hank Johnson decided to go off into a fanfic line of questioning about U.S. Marshals arresting President Trump.

WATCH:

We feel bad for the judge being questioned, who clearly had no idea how to respond to that level of crazy.

He also called Elon Musk a 'Taliban terrorist', because Hank is crazy.

Yeah. And he thought the island would tip over.

There are so many contenders for that title, and it's always a close rase.

That's (D)ifferent.

Our condolences, Congressman.

That's gotta suck.

Problem solved!

They'll never catch him now.

No shortages of jackasses in Congress, either.

And a lame re-run at that.

