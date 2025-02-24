DemocRATS Are Fleeing the Sinking Ship! Lester Holt Latest Journalist to Leave His...
Seth Abramson Has Thoughts on DOGE and Government Accountability That Are As Deep As a Splash Pad

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on February 24, 2025
Twitter

Seth Abramson has a weird obsession with Elon Musk. Seriously.

Not too long ago he said Elon Musk was going mad, and spouted some pretty sane conspiracy theories about the aforementioned Musk, President Donald Trump, and 'Russiagate'.

He's now back and focused on DOGE

DOGE has a website tracking this, but because media says it's 'utter nonsense' that must be true.

Sure, Jan.

Seth is a big joke.

It's amazing how they all acted like vampires in sunlight when someone demanded they justify their taxpayer-funded jobs.

Anyone who works in any non-government job knows this.

LOL - this is one of the funniest things we've ever read.

For four years, the government and media lied to us about Joe Biden's cognitive health and who was running the country.

