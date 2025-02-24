Seth Abramson Has Thoughts on DOGE and Government Accountability That Are As Deep As a Splash Pad

Seth Abramson has a weird obsession with Elon Musk. Seriously.

Not too long ago he said Elon Musk was going mad, and spouted some pretty sane conspiracy theories about the aforementioned Musk, President Donald Trump, and 'Russiagate'.

He's now back and focused on DOGE

It is hilarious that Musk is demanding public servants itemize what they accomplished in the last week during the same week he had his agents make a list of what they supposedly accomplished on his behalf and major media found that it was basically all made up and utter nonsense — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) February 23, 2025

DOGE has a website tracking this, but because media says it's 'utter nonsense' that must be true.

Sure, Jan.

I don't think it's hilarious to want the tiniest bit of accountability from the layabouts and wastrels gorging themselves on my tax money. You, however, I do find to be hilarious, well, a joke at any rate. — M D Campbell 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@MCampbell1041) February 23, 2025

Seth is a big joke.

funny way to deflect and say you didn't get anything done this week. — needabetteralt (@needabetteralt) February 23, 2025

It's amazing how they all acted like vampires in sunlight when someone demanded they justify their taxpayer-funded jobs.

Writing 5 bullet points on what you accomplished last week in your job should take less than 2 mins. Corporate jobs require weekly check ins with manager and direct reports. — libertea (@akanksha_m96117) February 23, 2025

Anyone who works in any non-government job knows this.

It is sad we can no longer trust anything our government says while under the Trump administration. Nor can we trust the media who normalized Trump and other Republican criminals. — Jereen Swan (@FeonaSwan) February 23, 2025

LOL - this is one of the funniest things we've ever read.

For four years, the government and media lied to us about Joe Biden's cognitive health and who was running the country.