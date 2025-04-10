Hold the Phone! Dem Pramila Jayapal Says Everyone’s Safer When Illegal Aliens Don’t Fear Deportation

It’s a day that ends in ‘Y’ so that means Democrats are once again placing illegal aliens over you and your family. Democrat Representative Pramila Jayapal says the only way to make everyone safer is to give in to the desires of illegal aliens and stop deporting them.

Have a listen. (WATCH)

🚨Dem Rep Jayapal defends Sanctuary City policies — says that when illegals don’t fear deportation, it “MAKES ALL OF US SAFER."



Tell that to the family of Laken Riley.



Democrat are determined to get their approval numbers into the single digits. pic.twitter.com/VBdKlkdYsh — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 9, 2025

Only in a Democrat-run country does protecting illegal aliens take priority over protecting American citizens. Tell that ‘we’re safer’ lie to the family of Laken Riley. Her blood is on your hands. — Chaotic Genius (@realchaosgenius) April 9, 2025

I'm am dumber for watching this imbecile speak. — D.O.G.E. Memecoin (@doge_eth_gov) April 9, 2025

Many such cases after listening to Democrats — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 9, 2025

It’s even more damaging if you’re looking at them while they speak.

Commenters point out that we shouldn’t be bending over to accommodate people living in our country illegally because they feel uncomfortable.

Jayapal is saying that criminals don’t like calling cops if doing so can lead to sed criminals getting arrested.



She leaves out the option of not committing the crime to begin with.



If illegals entered the US legally then they’d have no issue. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 9, 2025

“If no one gets deported illegals will call 911 to report other illegals committing crimes” is about the most brainwormed Leftist pablum you’re going to find — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 9, 2025

What she is saying is leave my new constituents alone and fewer of you people will get hurt. The threats from her and her fellow insurgents are becoming less veiled. — Rob K (@NonObediens) April 9, 2025

Posters say they’re tired of the Democrat Party coddling illegal aliens and facilitating them breaking the law.

Democratic politicians openly endorsing lawbreaking.



This is how brazen these lowlifes have become.



When the hell will they be called out for this? — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) April 9, 2025

Illegals may not respect our laws, but I want them to fear our laws.



Another democrat demonstrating why approval for them is plummeting. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) April 9, 2025

Suppose you have illegal aliens who fear calling the police on fellow illegal aliens. The solution is clear - simply arrest and deport all illegal aliens. None of them should be here in the first place. That will free up cops to deal with issues involving citizens who have no qualms about picking up a phone when they see crimes being committed.