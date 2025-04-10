Dear White House: Adam Schiff Records Video to Announce ‘Insider Trading’ Letter He’s...
Hold the Phone! Dem Pramila Jayapal Says Everyone’s Safer When Illegal Aliens Don’t Fear Deportation

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:40 AM on April 10, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

It’s a day that ends in ‘Y’ so that means Democrats are once again placing illegal aliens over you and your family. Democrat Representative Pramila Jayapal says the only way to make everyone safer is to give in to the desires of illegal aliens and stop deporting them.

Have a listen. (WATCH)

It’s even more damaging if you’re looking at them while they speak.

Commenters point out that we shouldn’t be bending over to accommodate people living in our country illegally because they feel uncomfortable.

Posters say they’re tired of the Democrat Party coddling illegal aliens and facilitating them breaking the law.

Suppose you have illegal aliens who fear calling the police on fellow illegal aliens. The solution is clear - simply arrest and deport all illegal aliens. None of them should be here in the first place. That will free up cops to deal with issues involving citizens who have no qualms about picking up a phone when they see crimes being committed.

Tags: ARRESTS DEMOCRAT DEPORTATION ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

