Eccentric Self-Appointed Musk Chronicler Seth Abramson Declares Tech Mogul Has Lost His Marbles

Someone may be mentally ill, but it is not Elon Musk.

What mental illness is this? pic.twitter.com/EJOLTtRlSx — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 6, 2025

Seth Abramson, the purveyor of many recent conspiracy theories we've covered here and here and even here, still seems unwilling to look in a mirror and consider he might be the problem. Today, he fancies himself a 'Elon Musk biographer' and he has determined Musk is losing his mind.

I legitimately believe Elon Musk may be going mad. I'm a Musk biographer who has been tracking his online behavior for the last two years—and given that he's admitted to all of mental illness, heavy drug use, and crippling stress, it is now reasonable to fear he is deeply unwell. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) January 6, 2025

His private struggles would not be of general concern except they have dramatic public consequences.



His holdings across many civilization-essential industries and the fact that he's the incoming POTUS mean that his madness and increasing incitement of violence endanger us all. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) January 6, 2025

For 14 days more the administration is in a position to take urgent action to protect America from Elon Musk. That could include ending all U.S. contracts with him, filing lawsuits to block his unconstitutional DOGE initiative, and launching new federal and natsec investigations. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) January 6, 2025

If no action is taken—and I suspect no action will be taken—what this man in his burgeoning madness does to America as POTUS in the coming years will be on the heads of not just him and those who support or enable him but those who ignored urgent, informed warnings like this one. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) January 6, 2025

Elon Musk is openly exposing corruption yet a radical liberal classifies that as “madness”.



The fact that so many people agree with this propaganda is a sign that a large percentage of humanity is brainwashed and gullible… https://t.co/rm3IbsujXz — MAGA Mike Masters (@TheGeniocrat) January 6, 2025

They are worried people are waking up.

This is kinda what turned the page for me on the Democratic Party. On the one hand they want people to embrace mental illness and then as soon as you open up and admit to it they use it against you and call you “mad”. Elon’s fed up with the BS and the majority of America is too https://t.co/X9N0P9Q8wp — Avery Boissy (@Averia16) January 6, 2025

What is actually bizarre is looking at what is happening in the world right now and NOT asking any questions.

“I’m a Musk biographer”



💀 he’s a lunatic who is obsessed with musk, so my diagnoses is EDS - Elon Derangement Syndrome — 4 Frens (@4_frenz) January 6, 2025

Obsessing about Elon Musk nonstop because he chooses not to go along with liberal groupthink makes one a biographer now, apparently.

Here I’ll translate:

“I’m a Musk biographer tracking his behavior”: I clicked “profile” and read some of his posts. I even scrolled a few times you guys



“He’s the incoming President”: Here’s how what I’m about to say fits into Current Leftist Narrative



“He’s gone mad”: He… — AuntAmerica (@YourAuntAmerica) January 6, 2025

Sounds like classic EDS (Elon Derangement Syndrome). Some folks are so caught up in Musk's every move, they lose touch with reality. Maybe Seth should take a break from Twitter and touch some grass. 😂 — Joe (@EastCoastalMAGA) January 6, 2025

Seth is desperately in need of some screen free time.