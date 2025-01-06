Eccentric Self-Appointed Musk Chronicler Seth Abramson Declares Tech Mogul Has Lost His Marbles

Guilt by Association: CEO of U.K. Non-Profit Forced to Apologize for 'Hurt' Caused...
justmindy
justmindy  |  6:15 PM on January 06, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Someone may be mentally ill, but it is not Elon Musk.

Seth Abramson, the purveyor of many recent conspiracy theories we've covered here and here and even here, still seems unwilling to look in a mirror and consider he might be the problem. Today, he fancies himself a 'Elon Musk biographer' and he has determined Musk is losing his mind.

They are worried people are waking up.

What is actually bizarre is looking at what is happening in the world right now and NOT asking any questions.

Obsessing about Elon Musk nonstop because he chooses not to go along with liberal groupthink makes one a biographer now, apparently.

Seth is desperately in need of some screen free time.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP ELON MUSK TWITTER MAGA SETH ABRAMSON

