What’s This? Chuck Todd’s Odd Moment of Truth About the Legacy Media’s Coverup of Biden’s Mental Decline

It was brief but Chuck Todd (late of NBC News) recently told the truth on Piers Morgan’s show. He spilled the beans on something we already knew - the legacy media covered up Biden’s obvious mental decline because they feared their Democrat Party would lose the White House to President Donald Trump.

In a shocking moment of honesty, Chuck Todd admits that the media helped cover up Biden's mental decline because they were afraid of helping Trump win.



Remember: They'd rather lie to you than tell the truth if the truth helps President Trump. pic.twitter.com/oy3CM5YQTc — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 9, 2025

I mean, we knew that of course. But at least they're finally starting to admit it. — 1000HolyPlaces⛪️ (@1000HolyPlaces) April 10, 2025

As the legacy media jettisons more ‘journos’ into the sad worlds of TikTok and Substack, we can expect more ‘Aw shucks, we were lying to you’ admissions like Todd’s.

No one who’s been paying attention genuinely tunes into the legacy media for actual news at this point. This commenter breaks down what they truly are now.

By definition this means that they’re not “media”, they’re “propaganda” outlets.If their“reporting” is based on helping or hurting a particular candidate, they’re not reporters they’re “activists”.The “nonpartisan” media are actually PACs and should be subject to all laws and regulations associated with such an organization. — Bonspy (@bonspy2) April 10, 2025

Chuck Todd admits the MSM and himself are partisan activists and not interested in journalism or the truth just helping Democrats stay in power. — Jeff Wright (@1991Wolfpack) April 10, 2025

They are all guilty of covering for him — ThermosMargarine 🇺🇸 (@ThermosMargara) April 10, 2025

Guilty as sin.

Posters were impressed by Todd’s three-second non-mendacious media miracle. Maybe ‘impressed’ isn’t the best word for it.

By "moment" you mean about 3 seconds of that 76 second clip. — Jeff Flinn (@JeffFlinn_) April 10, 2025

If he tiptoed around this admission any lighter, his feet would not have touched the ground. — Murtha4Senate (@Murtha4Senate) April 9, 2025

Nope. Not gonna let him explain it away that easily. It was much more deceitful than that! It was a coordinated effort and they were taking direction and talking points from someone! — dkber (@dkber117648) April 10, 2025

‘Oopsie, we all lied!’ Legacy media ‘journalists’ are reliably Democrat, they don’t need direction to do their party’s dirty work while sitting in their outlets’ anchor chairs.

Posters want there to be accountability.

It's a great admission, but until they actually do something about it, it's completely meaningless. — MJ 🇺🇸 (@mjrod) April 10, 2025

Can the DOJ take action on this?



If the media admits they basically lie to the public for partisan reasons, how is this allowed? — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) April 10, 2025

If you’re waiting for criminal prosecutions don’t hold your breath. Your best bet is what’s already happening. Starve these partisan networks of your eyes, time, and money. Let diminishing influence and mass layoffs work their magic.