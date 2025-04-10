What’s This? Chuck Todd’s Odd Moment of Truth About the Legacy Media’s Coverup of Biden’s Mental Decline

Wood Doesn't Just Grow on Trees: Chris Matthews Wants to Know How We'll...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:30 AM on April 10, 2025
Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via AP, Pool

It was brief but Chuck Todd (late of NBC News) recently told the truth on Piers Morgan’s show. He spilled the beans on something we already knew - the legacy media covered up Biden’s obvious mental decline because they feared their Democrat Party would lose the White House to President Donald Trump.

Have a listen. (WATCH)

As the legacy media jettisons more ‘journos’ into the sad worlds of TikTok and Substack, we can expect more ‘Aw shucks, we were lying to you’ admissions like Todd’s.

No one who’s been paying attention genuinely tunes into the legacy media for actual news at this point. This commenter breaks down what they truly are now.

By definition this means that they’re not “media”, they’re “propaganda” outlets.If their“reporting” is based on helping or hurting a particular candidate, they’re not reporters they’re “activists”.The “nonpartisan” media are actually PACs and should be subject to all laws and regulations associated with such an organization.

— Bonspy (@bonspy2) April 10, 2025

Guilty as sin.

Posters were impressed by Todd’s three-second non-mendacious media miracle. Maybe ‘impressed’ isn’t the best word for it. 

‘Oopsie, we all lied!’ Legacy media ‘journalists’ are reliably Democrat, they don’t need direction to do their party’s dirty work while sitting in their outlets’ anchor chairs.

Posters want there to be accountability.

If you’re waiting for criminal prosecutions don’t hold your breath. Your best bet is what’s already happening. Starve these partisan networks of your eyes, time, and money. Let diminishing influence and mass layoffs work their magic.

