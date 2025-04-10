Trump's Touch: Dem Jasmine Crockett Insults the President While Defending Illegal Aliens

Democrat Representative Jasmine Crockett says everything the Trump administration touches turns to excrement. The Democrat Party is sitting at a 21% approval rating according to recent polls. If Crockett is right then President Donald Trump’s fingerprints must be all over the Democrat Party.

Crockett and the Dems were yet again defending illegal aliens on Wednesday. Here’s cussing Crockett going after Trump for daring to arrest and deport the illegal aliens Biden let flood into our country. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

🚨Jasmine Crockett is lecturing Americans on how incompetent the Trump administration is:



"Everything that they touch turns to sh*t." pic.twitter.com/lpAG1jRfAD — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 9, 2025

Never take criticism from someone who you would never take advice from, Jasmine Crocket is a racist hate monger who lies and creates drama. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) April 9, 2025

Maybe they should’ve worried about that when they were breaking laws to bring them in. Not our problem. They created this mess and they refused to clean it up. Now they don’t get to b**** about how we choose to do it. — Mental.Miss.Information🇺🇸 (@wuz_dis_button) April 9, 2025

The poster is correct. Crockett and the Dems had their chance to end illegal immigration and deport illegal aliens. They chose to make it worse. After betraying our country, Trump rightfully doesn’t care what Democrats think and neither do those who voted for him.

We know Dems have been told to cuss more. But at least Crockett could come up with something new. Commenters noticed she’s just copying Trump. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

She's just flat out stealing President Trump's lines now.



What's next from her?

"Build the wall"? — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) April 9, 2025

You forgot to add the DNC-mandated cuss words.

Commenters know that Crockett is just putting on a show for her patrons.

She does this for fundraising clips that get shown to low iq dems that eat this up. — Salty Cracker (@SaltyCracker9) April 9, 2025

Everything is a grift with her — Earl of the South (@Corgi_actual) April 9, 2025

yep.



SLAAAAYYYY KWEEEEN — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 9, 2025

Let her raise her money. Crockett's daily screeds make her look like a fool to average Americans outside her district in Dallas.

Posters say to keep the sound bites coming.

Admist all the chaos and confusion this lady is now the self-anointed leader and voice of the Democratic party.



The longer the media continue to give her airtime the further the democratic party approval rating is going to fall. — Todster 1986 (@ToddinSRQ) April 9, 2025

The more exposure the broader American electorate has to Jasmine Crockett, the better. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 9, 2025

She’s helping the GOP stockpile ready-made campaign ads for the midterms. Let her keep speaking and we’ll see what happens to everything she touches.