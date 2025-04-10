Trump's Touch: Dem Jasmine Crockett Insults the President While Defending Illegal Aliens

Wood Doesn't Just Grow on Trees: Chris Matthews Wants to Know How We'll...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:00 AM on April 10, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Democrat Representative Jasmine Crockett says everything the Trump administration touches turns to excrement. The Democrat Party is sitting at a 21% approval rating according to recent polls. If Crockett is right then President Donald Trump’s fingerprints must be all over the Democrat Party.

Crockett and the Dems were yet again defending illegal aliens on Wednesday. Here’s cussing Crockett going after Trump for daring to arrest and deport the illegal aliens Biden let flood into our country. (WATCH - LANGUAGE  WARNING) 

The poster is correct. Crockett and the Dems had their chance to end illegal immigration and deport illegal aliens. They chose to make it worse. After betraying our country, Trump rightfully doesn’t care what Democrats think and neither do those who voted for him.

We know Dems have been told to cuss more. But at least Crockett could come up with something new. Commenters noticed she’s just copying Trump. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

You forgot to add the DNC-mandated cuss words.

Commenters know that Crockett is just putting on a show for her patrons.

Let her raise her money. Crockett's daily screeds make her look like a fool to average Americans outside her district in Dallas.

Posters say to keep the sound bites coming.

She’s helping the GOP stockpile ready-made campaign ads for the midterms. Let her keep speaking and we’ll see what happens to everything she touches.

