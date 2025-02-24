Money Talks and Donors Walk! The Hill Reports Party Donations Drying Up As Dems Struggle In Trump Era

The Democrats have a problem. Lots of them, actually.

Contrary to what Jasmine Crockett says, though, messaging is not one of them. The American people got the message loud and clear last November and soundly rejected it.

Even Democratic Party donors are fed up:

THE HILL: Angry Democratic donors turn off the flow of money. From bundlers to small-dollar contributors, Democrat donors say they are still angry about the election results and uninspired by anything their side has put forward since then. — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) February 24, 2025

Here's the story from The Hill:

Angry Democratic donors turn off the flow of money https://t.co/V3qiDjXYb8 — The Hill (@thehill) February 24, 2025

They write:

Democrats are anxious to rebuild their party on the heels of President Trump’s victory in November. But they have a major problem as they try to refashion their brand: The money isn’t there. Democratic donors — from bundlers to small dollar donors — say they are still angry about the election results and uninspired by anything their side has put forward since then. 'I’ll be blunt here: The Democratic Party is f‑‑‑ing terrible. Plain and simple,' one major Democratic donor said. 'In fact, it doesn’t get much worse.' A second donor was equally as pointed. 'They want us to spend money, and for what? For no message, no organization, no forward thinking. … The thing that’s clear to a lot of us is that the party never really learned its lesson in 2016. They worked off the same playbook and the same ineffective strategies and to what end?' Much of the consternation among the donor community stems from the unprecedented 2024 election cycle, where many felt misled by the party and former President Biden’s reelection campaign. Until the Democratic debate in June, donors and fundraisers were led to believe Biden could once again defeat Trump, even as many had serious reservations about it.

Those donors are so close to getting it. Who misled them? Democrats, yes. But media too. Big Democratic donors didn't care when Biden was in hiding, incapable of leading the country, or that he was destroying our country with DEI, etc. They are just angry that he lost.



They don't care about Americans. Just their own interests. @Jason @MarkHalperin @seanspicer… — Andrea E (@AAC0519) February 24, 2025 This is true. They stop giving right after DOGE cuts off the fraudulent government spending. Interesting…. — David G (@David_G_94) February 24, 2025 Huh. Hadn't thought about that. Good catch.

Well even the most wild eyed deranged and committed democrat has the right to expect some sort of return for their "investment"... — Steve Ducharme 🇺🇸🇨🇦 (@ssuperduckz) February 24, 2025

Correct.

What exactly are they getting right now?

David Hogg as the party's second in command and a bunch of failed lawsuits.

Hiring David Hogg should turn things around. — Skid Willie (@SkidWillie) February 24, 2025

See? Great minds think alike.

No primary and no acknowledgement that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris had electability problems. They should have had a moderate Blue State Governor in waiting. — Censorship is4LOSERS (@GoldMeddle1) February 24, 2025

Democrats are so beholden to the radical, lunatic base that a moderate blue state governor would get rejected.

This writer will believe until the day she dies Harris didn't pick Josh Shapiro because the anti-Israel faction of the Democrats would've blown up her campaign.

It’s been 3 months since the election and the Democrat Party has proven they’ve learned nothing. They’ve doubled down on their insanity. Why would anyone give $ to them? — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) February 24, 2025

Democratic voters aren't that stupid.

Elon turned off the flow. The funding machine for democrats is breaking down because of what DOGE is exposing. https://t.co/IvQu2rWl3U — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) February 24, 2025

Seems to be a common thought.

But it's likely Democratic donors are just that ticked off.

I’d be angry too knowing Kamala paid huge amounts of money for endorsements and MY money ended up in the already full pockets of Cardi B, Oprah, Beyoncé and Al Sharpton. https://t.co/d36YtoEacW — Annette Todd (@AnnetteTodd) February 24, 2025

Especially from a party that touts itself as supporting the 'working class' and the little guy.