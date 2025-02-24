Money Talks and Donors Walk! The Hill Reports Party Donations Drying Up As Dems Struggle In Trump Era

The Democrats have a problem. Lots of them, actually.
Contrary to what Jasmine Crockett says, though, messaging is not one of them. The American people got the message loud and clear last November and soundly rejected it.
Even Democratic Party donors are fed up:
THE HILL: Angry Democratic donors turn off the flow of money. From bundlers to small-dollar contributors, Democrat donors say they are still angry about the election results and uninspired by anything their side has put forward since then.— Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) February 24, 2025
Here's the story from The Hill:
Here's the story from The Hill:
Democrats are anxious to rebuild their party on the heels of President Trump’s victory in November. But they have a major problem as they try to refashion their brand: The money isn’t there.
Democratic donors — from bundlers to small dollar donors — say they are still angry about the election results and uninspired by anything their side has put forward since then.
Well even the most wild eyed deranged and committed democrat has the right to expect some sort of return for their "investment"...— Steve Ducharme 🇺🇸🇨🇦 (@ssuperduckz) February 24, 2025
Correct.
What exactly are they getting right now?
David Hogg as the party's second in command and a bunch of failed lawsuits.
Hiring David Hogg should turn things around.— Skid Willie (@SkidWillie) February 24, 2025
See? Great minds think alike.
No primary and no acknowledgement that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris had electability problems. They should have had a moderate Blue State Governor in waiting.— Censorship is4LOSERS (@GoldMeddle1) February 24, 2025
Democrats are so beholden to the radical, lunatic base that a moderate blue state governor would get rejected.
This writer will believe until the day she dies Harris didn't pick Josh Shapiro because the anti-Israel faction of the Democrats would've blown up her campaign.
It’s been 3 months since the election and the Democrat Party has proven they’ve learned nothing. They’ve doubled down on their insanity. Why would anyone give $ to them?— Savannah (@BasedSavannah) February 24, 2025
Democratic voters aren't that stupid.
Elon turned off the flow. The funding machine for democrats is breaking down because of what DOGE is exposing. https://t.co/IvQu2rWl3U— Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) February 24, 2025
Seems to be a common thought.
But it's likely Democratic donors are just that ticked off.
I’d be angry too knowing Kamala paid huge amounts of money for endorsements and MY money ended up in the already full pockets of Cardi B, Oprah, Beyoncé and Al Sharpton. https://t.co/d36YtoEacW— Annette Todd (@AnnetteTodd) February 24, 2025
Especially from a party that touts itself as supporting the 'working class' and the little guy.
