Money Talks and Donors Walk! The Hill Reports Party Donations Drying Up As Dems Struggle In Trump Era

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  9:00 PM on February 24, 2025
imgflip

The Democrats have a problem. Lots of them, actually. 

Contrary to what Jasmine Crockett says, though, messaging is not one of them. The American people got the message loud and clear last November and soundly rejected it.

Even Democratic Party donors are fed up:

Here's the story from The Hill:

They write:

Democrats are anxious to rebuild their party on the heels of President Trump’s victory in November. But they have a major problem as they try to refashion their brand: The money isn’t there. 

Democratic donors — from bundlers to small dollar donors — say they are still angry about the election results and uninspired by anything their side has put forward since then. 

Correct.

What exactly are they getting right now?

David Hogg as the party's second in command and a bunch of failed lawsuits.

See? Great minds think alike.

Democrats are so beholden to the radical, lunatic base that a moderate blue state governor would get rejected.

This writer will believe until the day she dies Harris didn't pick Josh Shapiro because the anti-Israel faction of the Democrats would've blown up her campaign.

Democratic voters aren't that stupid.

Seems to be a common thought.

But it's likely Democratic donors are just that ticked off.

Especially from a party that touts itself as supporting the 'working class' and the little guy.

