Seth Abramson Has Thoughts on DOGE and Government Accountability That Are As Deep...
DemocRATS Are Fleeing the Sinking Ship! Lester Holt Latest Journalist to Leave His...
Roman Gabriel III and SoldOut TV
VIP
MSNBC's Anti-DOGE Propaganda Just DROPPED and It Only Pissed Civvies Off Even MORE...
Head of 'Project Liberal' Gets TROUNCED for Posting Edited Video of Elon Musk...
Federal Worker Tells CNN How Infuriated the Productivity Letter Made Her (They Think...
R&B Vocalist Roberta Flack Dead at 88
MSNBC Learned NOTHING from the Election and Will Lean Into 'Progressive Roots' While...
Hell YES! Intelligence Community Insider Spills the TEA on Just How SCARED They...
Brian Stelter Says What Trump and DOGE Are Doing SOUNDS Like Common Sense...
VIP
Guess Who's Writing for The Bulwark NOW! Queen CENSORSHIP Herself ...
HA! Sec. Sean Duffy Shows Whiny Fed Employees How It's DONE, Sends 5...
ME-OWWW! Keith Olbermann Going Full Blown Race-Baiter About MSNBC Firing Joy Reid Annoys...
Politico Reports Liberals Are Fearful the FBI Will Be Politicized With Patel and...

Stop the Steal: Progressive Group Engaged In Shady GOTV Effort to Get Leftist Elected to WI Supreme Court

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on February 24, 2025
AP Photo/David Goldman, File

We're now a little over a month away from the Wisconsin spring election, and one of the big races is a seat on the state Supreme Court.

Currently, the court has a liberal majority, which puts many conservative gains made in the 2010s at risk, including concealed carry, school choice, and Act 10. Act 10 was Scott Walker's public sector union-busting legislation that saved the state from bankruptcy. In December, a Dane County judge ruled Act 10 was unconstitutional (14 years after it passed). 

Advertisement

Conservatives have a chance to flip the balance of the court again, but not if the Left engages in their usual shenanigans. And it seems they are.

Milwaukee area radio host Dan O'Donnell reports a Left-wing group is potentially engaging in election bribery by offering voters money to bring family and friends to the polls to vote for the Left-wing progressive justice.

What is the 'Wisconsin Neighbor Network Action Fund'? Well:

Ah, unions.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

By paying people to go vote.

Seems more than shady.

This is so wrong.

Absolutely Orwellian.

Advertisement

If Republicans were doing this, Democrats would be in court suing them, and some prosecutors would be filing charges.

It's as plain as day what the goal is here.

Yes, it is.

Totally not shady. Not at all.

Advertisement

There it is, in their own words.

An ethics complaint is not enough. They must be stopped.

Tags: ELECTION ELECTION FRAUD SUPREME COURT WISCONSIN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Head of 'Project Liberal' Gets TROUNCED for Posting Edited Video of Elon Musk and His Son
Grateful Calvin
Seth Abramson Has Thoughts on DOGE and Government Accountability That Are As Deep As a Splash Pad
Amy Curtis
DemocRATS Are Fleeing the Sinking Ship! Lester Holt Latest Journalist to Leave His Network
Amy Curtis
Federal Worker Tells CNN How Infuriated the Productivity Letter Made Her (They Think This Is HELPING?)
Doug P.
Hell YES! Intelligence Community Insider Spills the TEA on Just How SCARED They Really Are of Trump 2.0
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement