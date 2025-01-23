On Wisconsin! Musk Draws Attention to Dairy State's MASSIVELY Important Spring Supreme Court Election

President Trump’s ‘Border Czar’ Has Star Turn in Hilarious ‘He’s Going Back to...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:30 PM on January 23, 2025
Britta Pedersen/Pool via AP

Conservatives won a major victory in the November 2024 elections, but the fight to restore sanity and norms is far from over. There's a lot at stake in the Wisconsin spring elections, including a chance for voters to flip the state Supreme Court.

This is important for two reasons. First, the Wisconsin Left have Act 10 in their crosshairs. Act 10 is the public-sector union-busting bill passed by Scott Walker and the Republican state legislature back in 2011. There was a lot of turmoil during and after its passage. Scott Walker even survived a recall effort because of Act 10. 

Back in early December, a Dane County judge ruled the law unconstitutional following suit by Leftist groups in the state. Act 10 is the only thing standing between Wisconsin taxpayers and massive increases in property taxes and school spending.

It's also important conservatives retake the court to protect election integrity in the state.

Scott Pressler has been working on this, and now Elon Musk is bringing his attention to the Dairy State:

 Very important.

The Voter ID amendment is also important.

Good!

Very grateful for this.

There's a lot riding on this election.

Gotta keep our eyes on the ball.

We go to the Packers games when it's well below zero. We can make it April 1.

We need it.

Massive game changer.

Don't get complacent.

This.

