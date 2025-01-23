On Wisconsin! Musk Draws Attention to Dairy State's MASSIVELY Important Spring Supreme Court Election

Conservatives won a major victory in the November 2024 elections, but the fight to restore sanity and norms is far from over. There's a lot at stake in the Wisconsin spring elections, including a chance for voters to flip the state Supreme Court.

This is important for two reasons. First, the Wisconsin Left have Act 10 in their crosshairs. Act 10 is the public-sector union-busting bill passed by Scott Walker and the Republican state legislature back in 2011. There was a lot of turmoil during and after its passage. Scott Walker even survived a recall effort because of Act 10.

Back in early December, a Dane County judge ruled the law unconstitutional following suit by Leftist groups in the state. Act 10 is the only thing standing between Wisconsin taxpayers and massive increases in property taxes and school spending.

It's also important conservatives retake the court to protect election integrity in the state.

Scott Pressler has been working on this, and now Elon Musk is bringing his attention to the Dairy State:

Very important to vote Republican for the Wisconsin Supreme Court to prevent voting fraud! https://t.co/tB1qErm2cP — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 23, 2025

Very important.

Oh my gosh.



Thank you so much for bringing attention to this Wisconsin Supreme Court election.



👉Vote for Brad Schimel

🗓️Tuesday, April 1st, 2025

📍Wisconsin

🔗https://t.co/taVnaIjYKd



You can also vote to enshrine voter ID into the state constitution on the same day. pic.twitter.com/u3SdqTxkfQ — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) January 23, 2025

The Voter ID amendment is also important.

AFP Wisconsin has been knocking doors for Schimel since days after the November election! Key race! https://t.co/USQYB8ImE2 — Casey Mattox (@CaseyMattox_) January 23, 2025

Good!

Thank you, Elon for bringing such visibility to our most important election in Wisconsin! — Mary Magdalen (@Gr8LakesCzarina) January 23, 2025

Very grateful for this.

Trump’s Agenda is on the line.



Expect to see another attempt to redraw Wisconsin’s congressional maps.



That likely takes out 2-3 republicans in Congress.@elonmusk pic.twitter.com/6XcVxOlNC3 — Jerry Ponio (@JerryPonioWI) January 23, 2025

There's a lot riding on this election.

So, I love that we are celebrating.



I love that Trump is President & we are restoring our great nation.



Can we also focus on the Wisconsin Supreme Court election on April 1st, 2025?



You will be even happier by voting to enshrine voter ID into the Wisconsin constitution. — World Hall Of Fun (@WorldHallOfFun) January 23, 2025

Gotta keep our eyes on the ball.

I know it’s cold in Wisconsin but please take the April 1 election seriously. — Leigh10021 (@tarheel_texas) January 23, 2025

We go to the Packers games when it's well below zero. We can make it April 1.

Can we get America PAC back on the ground for this fight?! https://t.co/78rV5kbZSv — Wisconsin’s Conservative Sponge (@wiz_political) January 23, 2025

We need it.

Oh wow. Is Elon going to get involved in this race? That could be a game changer. https://t.co/gWeJco8FeH — Wisconsin Right Now (@wisconsin_now) January 23, 2025

Massive game changer.

And just like that — the Wisconsin Supreme Court will be red.



The thumb is mightier than the sword 📱 https://t.co/8UhpZlBPFN — Michael Mackley (@1mikemackley) January 23, 2025

Don't get complacent.

We are rooting for you in the wonderful state of Wisconsin! One of my favorite places. Make it great again! https://t.co/Nt7FQYZNUQ — Daniel Godsey (@dcheeseater) January 23, 2025

This.