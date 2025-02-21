CRICKETS: Conservative Eyal Yakoby Exposes Hollywood Hypocrisy After Murder of Bibas Famil...
Karen Bass Throws Fire Chief Kristin Crowley Under the Bus

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:45 PM on February 21, 2025
AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Things have been, in a word, tense between L.A. Mayor Karen Bass and Fire Chief Kristin Crowley.

Well, now former Fire Chief Kristin Crowley. Karen Bass has fired her:

Back at the start of January, Crowley was very critical of city leadership, saying they failed her before and after the wildfires broke out. Bass and Crowley had a very fraught closed-door meeting in which Crowley expected to be fired around the same time.

Bass is getting dragged in the replies over this:

It sure seems like Crowley's criticism played a role in this.

Excellent questions.

She did cut the fire department budget.

But Ghana.

If she cared about L.A., that's what she'd do.

Now she can say she's demonstrating 'leadership' by firing people for her failed policies.

And now Bass has fired her.

This looks SO bad.

That's going to be a cluster.

That's definitely what this looks like.

She has no shame.

