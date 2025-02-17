Censorship Sunday: CBS ‘News’ and 60 Minutes Anti-Free Speech Proclamations Heard Loud and...
CLOWN: After Falling for an Obvious Parody Account, Chris Murphy Pivots to Lying About Homan to Save Face

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on February 17, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Chris Murphy is another Democrat who has let his terminal case of Trump Derangement Syndrome lead him to embarrassing himself publicly over and over again. 

He flipped out over the DOJ dropping charges against New York Mayor Eric Adams, and went on an unhinged rant against J.D. Vance.

He's so desperate for attention that he even fell for a parody account. Something the Rapid Response 47 account was more than happy to point out.

Yes, he's a moron and am imbecile.

You'll be not shocked to learn Chris didn't like getting called out on that. At all.

Seek help, Chris.

He's both, actually.

Yup. 

And he thinks he's smart enough to tell the rest of us how to live our lives.

Nailed it.

Lying is all they've got.

Sadly, yes. He's in Congress.

Like all Democrats, he's incapable of learning. And that's fine with us.

