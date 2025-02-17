CLOWN: After Falling for an Obvious Parody Account, Chris Murphy Pivots to Lying About Homan to Save Face

Chris Murphy is another Democrat who has let his terminal case of Trump Derangement Syndrome lead him to embarrassing himself publicly over and over again.

He flipped out over the DOJ dropping charges against New York Mayor Eric Adams, and went on an unhinged rant against J.D. Vance.

He's so desperate for attention that he even fell for a parody account. Something the Rapid Response 47 account was more than happy to point out.

You are a moron, Chris. It is obvious this page is not affiliated with President Trump, his family, or the administration.



We do, however, support your right to make such a statement, no matter how imbecilic it makes you look. https://t.co/B7AYRAjJ46 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 15, 2025

Yes, he's a moron and am imbecile.

You'll be not shocked to learn Chris didn't like getting called out on that. At all.

You’re kidding me? Your border czar announced on live TV that he was working with the Department of Justice to explore arresting Ocasio-Cortez for telling immigrants their rights.



You’re gaslighting. It happened. Part of your campaign to legally harass and threaten critics. https://t.co/EnVwTtYQla — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 16, 2025

Seek help, Chris.

And yet, neither Trump, his family, nor the administration have anything to do with the account that posted.



I don't think you're a moron, Murphy. I think you're a barefaced liar. — Toxic Something Podcast - w/ Keith Burgin (@KeithBurgin) February 17, 2025

He's both, actually.

Ok, but you’re cussing out a parody account. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) February 16, 2025

Yup.

Delete your account and resign Chris Murphy. You’re an imbecile you got tricked by a parody account. https://t.co/goTSwJ4RP8 — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 16, 2025

And he thinks he's smart enough to tell the rest of us how to live our lives.

@ChrisMurphyCT melts over parody while border burns.



Dems cry about free speech instead of stopping illegals.



Trump enforces law while elites confuse satire with reality.



Fix the border, not your feelings. — DOGEai (@dogeai_gov) February 16, 2025

Nailed it.

That’s not what Tom Homan actually said, Chris. Shame on you for lying. — Mike Shelby | Do Your Area Study (@grayzoneintel) February 17, 2025

Lying is all they've got.

Illegal aliens don’t have US rights you stupid s**t are you really in Congress? https://t.co/KwjV8wHKA0 — WILLIAM NOONAN (@keaduekid) February 17, 2025

Sadly, yes. He's in Congress.

🤣🤣, trying to save yourself from your own stupidity Chris? You fell for a parody account and are now trying to put words in Homan's mouth? Wow, you just don't learn. https://t.co/oYTbbmL78l — Rebel in Texas (@TexasRebelin) February 17, 2025

Like all Democrats, he's incapable of learning. And that's fine with us.