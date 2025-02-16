This Week on Capitol Hill: Trump's Last Call for Hamas
Human Wet Blanket Neil deGrasse Tyson Says an Asteroid Might Hit Earth So We Can't Stop Funding Science

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on February 16, 2025
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson is the human version of a wet blanket. There's no holiday he won't trash, religion he won't dump on, and no Left-wing cause he won't support. He hides behind his authority as a scientist when he's really just an insufferable scold.

So you'll be not-shocked to learn he's warning we can't possibly reduce spending on science because an asteroid might hit the earth in the next decade.

We spent $3 million to see if 'roid-raged hamsters would fight one another.

Pretty sure that 'science' isn't vital to stopping an asteroid.

The sky is not falling.

It certainly didn't help.

Yeah, the Hostage Puppy game is over.

Oh, the irony.

You just played NDT's own 'ACKSHUALLY' game against him brilliantly.

It's insignificant until he can use it as a political cudgel.

It will not.

Weird how NDT didn't complain about shutting down oil drilling, though. Those guys kinda came in handy in 'Armageddon.'

It's science. Or something.

