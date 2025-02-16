Human Wet Blanket Neil deGrasse Tyson Says an Asteroid Might Hit Earth So We Can't Stop Funding Science

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson is the human version of a wet blanket. There's no holiday he won't trash, religion he won't dump on, and no Left-wing cause he won't support. He hides behind his authority as a scientist when he's really just an insufferable scold.

So you'll be not-shocked to learn he's warning we can't possibly reduce spending on science because an asteroid might hit the earth in the next decade.

At the moment, mansion-sized Asteroid 2024-YR4 has a one-in-fifty chance of hitting Earth in the next eight years.



Now might be a bad time to reduce spending on Science. Just sayin’. pic.twitter.com/hzmIjEJRBr — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) February 15, 2025

We spent $3 million to see if 'roid-raged hamsters would fight one another.

Pretty sure that 'science' isn't vital to stopping an asteroid.

Calm down Chicken Little — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) February 15, 2025

The sky is not falling.

Maybe you shouldn’t have gotten on national television and said that makeup gives a man a 60% chance of becoming a woman.



Hearing an astrophysicist say a thing that crazy probably helped Trump get a lot more votes. 👍 — Wildfire Whispers (@WildfireWhisper) February 15, 2025

It certainly didn't help.

We know the Hostage Puppy game, and we are not playing. https://t.co/CXLomVQUpL — Hopalong Ginsberg 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@HopalongAsks) February 16, 2025

Yeah, the Hostage Puppy game is over.

The only person on Earth who's capable of dealing with a possible asteroid is Elon Musk.



Maybe you should just STFU. — Golden Advice 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲 (@RichardStiller4) February 15, 2025

Oh, the irony.

Let's make a bet. If it doesn't hit Earth you have to buy me a mansion sized house. — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) February 15, 2025

You'd win that bet.

Actually, “mansion-sized” is meaningless, as there is no agreed upon standard mansion.



Actually, scientists are saying the chances are 2.3%, which is more than one-in-fifty (2%).



Actually, it’s spelled “saying”. https://t.co/1XNPvduIdl — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) February 16, 2025

You just played NDT's own 'ACKSHUALLY' game against him brilliantly.

Curious how someone who thinks life is so insignificant that he cares about this at all. https://t.co/xfyKgSI5AA — HarryFatberg (@HarryFatberg) February 16, 2025

It's insignificant until he can use it as a political cudgel.

I’m no scientist but I did see that movie Armageddon and I don’t think pumping mice full of transgender hormones is going to stop an asteroid https://t.co/KTXUOkMeSr — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) February 15, 2025

It will not.

Weird how NDT didn't complain about shutting down oil drilling, though. Those guys kinda came in handy in 'Armageddon.'

So to save ourselves we have to give trans surgeries to Guatemalan pre teens?

🤔 https://t.co/99Bc0WNrVx — Safing Sector (@Gplavallee72) February 16, 2025

It's science. Or something.