RIP Science: Neil deGrasse Tyson Says Feelings, Not Chromosomes Determine Gender

Remember when 'follow the science' was a thing during COVID? How the Left would scream it when they demanded mask mandates (which didn't work), social distancing (which didn't work), and COVID vaccines (which didn't work).

Advertisement

For years, the Left also said that we needed to do away with backward, ignorant religion in the public sphere. Doing so, they told us, would usher in a new era of rational, science-based thinking and progress. We'd evolve into a futuristic utopia based on logic and reason.

Except we're a post-logic, post-reason, and -- now -- a post-science culture.

Science has become the new public sphere religion, and it's evolved into a cult where there can be 57 genders and things like chromosomes don't matter anymore.

Neil deGrasse Tyson thinks things like DNA don't determine gender. Oh no. Gender is now determined by how you feel on any given day.

Neil deGrasse Tyson takes pride in “communicating science”. Here he explains that XX/XY chromosomes don't determine if you are male or female, and instead, each day you can wake up and decide that “today I feel like I am female or male” 🤯



This is the state of science today 🤡 pic.twitter.com/qui5sBtFPe — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) August 15, 2024

We liked him better when he was an insufferable blowhard, and a wet blanket about Santa and the latest 'Top Gun' movie.

We'd also like to remind you know that Tyson is an astrophysicist, and not a biologist. Do with that what you will.

In his defense, he is the dumbest physicist on the planet. — Tiger Cat (@BackTo_1970) August 15, 2024

Or he's let his political ideology cloud his scientific thinking.

Sure, DNA doesn't matter. I'm going to wake up tomorrow and decide I'm 7 foot tall. Or maybe I'll decide to be Asian. 🤦‍♂️ It's seriously pathetic that people who really know better play this game. — Austin (@FireBeardViking) August 15, 2024

That's precisely what it is -- a game.

A game that is damaging science, and trust in the scientific community.

Next, he’ll tell us the stars only exist if we believe in them. Welcome to the new age of "feelings over facts"! 🌌🤡 — Danny Lucas (@realDannyLucas_) August 15, 2024

Feelings over facts is a bad way to run a society, FWIW.

Professing themselves to be wise, they became fools.



— Romans 1:22 — Kat Kanada (@KatKanada_TM) August 16, 2024

Amen.

He’s sold out every bit of scientific integrity a man in his position should have. — la scapigliata (@lascapigliata8) August 16, 2024

Every last shred of integrity.

That's the kind of "science" you get from a pop star scientist. — 🇺🇸Brett🇺🇸 (@PatrioTrumpet) August 16, 2024

Tyson attended Harvard, Columbia, and the University of Texas Austin. He should know better.

Advertisement

Neil deGrasse Tyson leans to the mental and emotional aspect of sexuality while ignoring the physical.



It's not how you feel!



It's what you are! — Alexander Glumac (@SmokedGeezer) August 15, 2024

Your feelings don't change your DNA.

Your periodic reminder that just because someone is on television as an "expert" in one area that does not mean they're an expert in that area, other areas or even smart. For example: Bill Nye is not a scientist and never has been, he's an actor. https://t.co/zJUBjZXY84 — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) August 16, 2024

Bingo. Bill Nye is not an expert. At least Tyson has the degrees to back up his title. Shame he doesn't actually believe in science anymore, though.

Neil “Smokes WayToo Much Of DeGrasse” Tyson. https://t.co/cTAh8BU1Ak — Natasha Fatale, Pottsylvania Spy, & Bombshell (@N_Fatale) August 16, 2024

This is a) brutal, b) brilliant, and c) hilarious.

No, xx and xy determine male and female. However if society (or some in it) wish to create new definitions and ideas they are free to do so. Others are free not to adopt them. It’s no better to force tyranny on a majority than to force tyranny on a minority. https://t.co/nIx6ERf4ZM — Sharyl Attkisson 🕵️‍♂️💼🥋 (@SharylAttkisson) August 16, 2024

Advertisement

Exactly.

"Why can't you just shut up and trust the SCIENCE?!?!?"



Gee, I wonder... https://t.co/FCp4VNM1W3 — Whatever (@MIFrenchieMom) August 16, 2024

Because the nonsense Tyson's spouting is what they call 'science' these days.

Any society that adopts this deserves to fail.

Rejection of objective facts has no place in an enlightened world. https://t.co/Xx5hnl1pFG — 自由戦士アイデアレーンジャー (@1776Dairenn) August 16, 2024

Amen.

@neiltyson what the hell? This is not based in Science but a religion, an ideology. What is wrong with you? Instead of pandering to people and spreading false information you should've stayed quiet. https://t.co/BcqutHX77c — KayR (@Kellyring) August 15, 2024

He's incapable of staying quiet.

'Better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak and remove all doubt.'