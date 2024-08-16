Where's the Momentum? Kamala Harris' North Carolina Campaign Event Is Light on Attendees
ICE Finally Nabbed Peruvian Gang Member, Serial Killer Who Entered U.S. Under Border...
Axios Posts Creepy and Weird Story About Tim Walz Bringing 'Big Daddy Energy'...
Kamala Harris Helped Create the 'Shortest Political Ad I've Ever Seen' (Trump APPROVES...
Trouble Down Under? Change Petition Calls for Investigation of Australian Olympic Breakdan...
Make Popcorn, Ladies & Gents! After Ending Kamala in 2019, Tulsi Gabbard Helping...
THIS Is Why Kamala Won't Give Interviews: Listen to Kamala's Rambling Answer on...
There's One Thing You Can Do to Brace Yourself For Kamala's Economic Disaster...
GET WRECKED: Even CNN (Yes CNN!) Admits Kamala's Price Control Policy Will Cause...
'Absolute Insanity'! Kamala Harris Reminds Us How Much More Food Costs After Years...
KARMA, BABY! Tech Reporter Harassed by Taylor Lorenz Is THRILLED She's Finally Getting...
Embrace the Agitprop: Artist Shepard Fairey Copies Himself With New Kamala 'Forward' Poste...
Politico Reports Harris Would 'Supercharge' Biden Era Policies That Only Worsened Problems
The Defenders of Democracy Are at It Again: Dems Trying to BLOCK Jill...

RIP Science: Neil deGrasse Tyson Says Feelings, Not Chromosomes Determine Gender

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on August 16, 2024
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Remember when 'follow the science' was a thing during COVID? How the Left would scream it when they demanded mask mandates (which didn't work), social distancing (which didn't work), and COVID vaccines (which didn't work).

Advertisement

For years, the Left also said that we needed to do away with backward, ignorant religion in the public sphere. Doing so, they told us, would usher in a new era of rational, science-based thinking and progress. We'd evolve into a futuristic utopia based on logic and reason.

Except we're a post-logic, post-reason, and -- now -- a post-science culture.

Science has become the new public sphere religion, and it's evolved into a cult where there can be 57 genders and things like chromosomes don't matter anymore.

Neil deGrasse Tyson thinks things like DNA don't determine gender. Oh no. Gender is now determined by how you feel on any given day.

We liked him better when he was an insufferable blowhard, and a wet blanket about Santa and the latest 'Top Gun' movie.

We'd also like to remind you know that Tyson is an astrophysicist, and not a biologist. Do with that what you will.

Recommended

Where's the Momentum? Kamala Harris' North Carolina Campaign Event Is Light on Attendees
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Or he's let his political ideology cloud his scientific thinking.

That's precisely what it is -- a game.

A game that is damaging science, and trust in the scientific community.

Feelings over facts is a bad way to run a society, FWIW.

Amen.

Every last shred of integrity.

Tyson attended Harvard, Columbia, and the University of Texas Austin. He should know better.

Advertisement

Your feelings don't change your DNA.

Bingo. Bill Nye is not an expert. At least Tyson has the degrees to back up his title. Shame he doesn't actually believe in science anymore, though.

This is a) brutal, b) brilliant, and c) hilarious.

Advertisement

Exactly.

Because the nonsense Tyson's spouting is what they call 'science' these days.

Amen.

He's incapable of staying quiet.

'Better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak and remove all doubt.'

Tags: DNA GENDER GENDER IDENTITY NEIL DEGRASSE TYSON SCIENCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Where's the Momentum? Kamala Harris' North Carolina Campaign Event Is Light on Attendees
Amy Curtis
Kamala Harris Helped Create the 'Shortest Political Ad I've Ever Seen' (Trump APPROVES This Message)
Doug P.
Axios Posts Creepy and Weird Story About Tim Walz Bringing 'Big Daddy Energy' to TikTok
Amy Curtis
Make Popcorn, Ladies & Gents! After Ending Kamala in 2019, Tulsi Gabbard Helping Trump Prep for Debate
Amy Curtis
Trouble Down Under? Change Petition Calls for Investigation of Australian Olympic Breakdancer Raygun
Amy Curtis
KARMA, BABY! Tech Reporter Harassed by Taylor Lorenz Is THRILLED She's Finally Getting Her Comeuppance
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Where's the Momentum? Kamala Harris' North Carolina Campaign Event Is Light on Attendees Amy Curtis
Advertisement